Resurfacing of Route 58 West Eastbound section set to begin right outside Danville, Virginia in Pittsylvania County.

Drivers headed towards Danville on Route 58 from the west should prepare for delays for the next few days as crews will begin resurfacing a one mile stretch of roadway Tuesday. The affected area will begin half a mile west of Vandola Road and continue to the intersection with Parkway drive. One lane is expected to be maintained at all times as is normal to keep traffic flowing. Adams construction is handling the resurfacing duties and are expected to complete the job sometime Thursday weather permitting. In a release from the City of Danville they are urging motorists to slow down and be alert to altered traffic patterns, allow more time to reach their destination, or consider an alternate route when possible. A portion of this construction will be taking place near Westover Christian Academy who’s first day of classes will be Wednesday so motorists can expect extra congestion in the area.

