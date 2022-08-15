Resurfacing of Route 58 West Eastbound section set to begin right outside Danville, Virginia in Pittsylvania County.

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A mom of 3 went out to do some last-minute shopping and never came home. That was over 20 years ago.Fatim HemrajStoneville, NC
Feeding Southwest Virginia celebrates local partnersCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Henry County Hometown Hero George Metz returns from helping Ukrainian refugees cross the boarderCheryl E PrestonHenry County, VA
State and local leaders break ground for the new Ceasars Casino and hotel in DanvilleCheryl E PrestonDanville, VA
Goodbye Dan River Finishing Mill-Hello Caesars CasinoCheryl E PrestonDanville, VA
Related
WBTM
Danville Public Works to Close Intersection Thursday
Danville Public Works will be closing the intersection at Piedmont Drive and Old Mt. Cross Road Thursday. Crews will be replacing damaged signal wires and during the repairs lights will be powered down. Work will start around 7:30 and should be completed later in the afternoon. There will be no left turns off of Piedmont drive during this time. Individuals wishing to turn onto Piedmont from Old Mt. Cross will only be allowed to make right hand turns to join the flow of traffic. The same goes for those leaving the Piedmont Mall Parking lot.
wfxrtv.com
Crews respond to downed trees and powerlines in Roanoke County
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT), Roanoke County Fire and Rescue, and Appalachian Power are responding to multiple trees and power lines down in the Roanoke County area. They are in the 2700 Block of Creekside Driver in the area of Green Hill Park...
WSLS
Vehicle fire causes 7-mile backup on I-81S in Roanoke County
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – A vehicle fire has caused a 7-mile backup on I-81 South in Roanoke County, according to VDOT. Authorities said the incident happened near mile marker 138. As of 12:30 p.m., the southbound right shoulder is closed. Stick with 10 News as this breaking news story...
wfxrtv.com
More witnesses testify about deadly Rockbridge Co. gas station explosion
ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The trial for a Roanoke man facing multiple counts of manslaughter in connection with a 2019 explosion at a Rockbridge County gas station has finished its third day, with several witnesses testifying for the prosecution. On May 10, 2019, an explosion at the South...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pittsylvania Co. firefighter recovering after off-duty crash
(WFXR) — Nearly a month after a Pittsylvania County firefighter was critically injured in an early morning crash in York County, his fellow first responders shared an update on his condition. According to authorities, a 2010 Mercedes C300 and a 2016 Cadillac Escalade were traveling east on I-64 when the Mercedes swerved into the other […]
wfxrtv.com
Early morning apartment fire in Vinton causes $20K in damages
— ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Roanoke County first responders were called out early Thursday morning in order to fight a fire at a Vinton apartment building. The Roanoke County Fire and Rescue Department says crews responded at approximately 4:30 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 18 to the 100 block of Pine Street for a report of a commercial structure fire in an apartment building.
wfxrtv.com
Four people brought to hospital after multi-vehicle crash in Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Police say four people were taken to the hospital following a four-vehicle crash that temporarily blocked a Roanoke road on Thursday. Around 11 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 18, the Roanoke Police Department tells WFXR News that a driver had a medical issue and hit three other vehicles at the intersection of Hershberger Road and Rutgers Street.
VSP: Franklin Co. driver dies after crashing into tree
PATRICK COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — A Franklin County man lost his life Wednesday night following a wreck involving a tree in Patrick County, police say. According to Virginia State Police, the single-vehicle crash took place along Route 40, just east of Route 710, shortly before 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 17. Authorities say a 2017 […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
Delays expected due to Route 58 East resurfacing in Danville
DANVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — Beginning Tuesday morning, Danville motorists may run into delays as a multi-day resurfacing project takes place along Route 58. According to the City of Danville, the street resurfacing will get underway on Tuesday, Aug. 16 along a one-mile segment of Route 58 East, starting about half a mile west of Vandola […]
wfxrtv.com
Deputies search for vehicle, men connected with burglary at gas station in Buchanan
BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Botetourt County Sheriff’s Office needs the public’s help to find multiple men and an SUV believed to be involved in a burglary at Barry’s Exxon in Buchanan. It happened early in the morning on Tuesday, Aug. 16 at the gas...
wallstreetwindow.com
The Most Expensive Real Estate Listing In South Boston, VA (Lake Cabin Collection In Halifax County) – Mike Swanson
Check out this unusual real estate listing in Halifax County, Virginia. It is currently the most expensive property in South Boston, Virginia. It is the Cage Family Farm, which includes a collection of cabins and rental units surrounding a central lake and the Bob Cage Sculptures. The units can be used to generate rental income. You gotta see the price. We take a look at the property in this real estate video tour.
Skeletal remains found near US-220 exit ramp in Roanoke
According to the Roanoke Police Department, the Franklin Road exit off U.S. Route 220 has been reopened after skeletal remains were found in the area on Tuesday.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wakg.com
House Fire on Glenn Oak Drive
The Danville Fire Department was called to a house fire on Glenn Oak Drive Tuesday afternoon. Crews arrived to find the structure fully involved. There were no injuries reported in the blaze. The fire appears to have been set intentionally. The Danville Fire Marshall’s office is investigating the incident.
WSLS
71-year-old man dies in Patrick County crash
PATRICK COUNTY, Va. – A 71-year-old man lost his life after crashing on Route 40 in Patrick County on Wednesday, according to Virginia State Police. Authorities say it happened shortly before 8:30 p.m. We’re told Morgan George Strong, 71, of Ferrum, was driving west in a 2017 Chevrolet Equinox...
WBTM
Resurfacing Project to Begin Tuesday Morning
Drivers headed towards Danville on Route 58 from the west should prepare for delays for the next few days as crews will begin resurfacing a one mile stretch of roadway Tuesday. The affected area will begin half a mile west of Vandola Road and continue to the intersection with Parkway drive. One lane is expected to be maintained at all times as is normal to keep traffic flowing. Adams construction is handling the resurfacing duties and are expected to complete the job sometime Thursday weather permitting. In a release from the City of Danville they are urging motorists to slow down and be alert to altered traffic patterns, allow more time to reach their destination, or consider an alternate route when possible. A portion of this construction will be taking place near Westover Christian Academy who’s first day of classes will be Wednesday so motorists can expect extra congestion in the area.
Three teens charged in connection with South Boston police chase
SOUTH BOSTON, Va. (WFXR) — Three teenagers are currently facing charges following a Friday afternoon police chase — both in a vehicle and on foot — in South Boston. The South Boston Police Department says officers tried to pull over a silver Kia — which turned out to be stolen from Lynchburg — at approximately […]
chathamstartribune.com
Danville: "Destination city"
With scoops of dirt from more than a dozen silver shovels, Danville is on its way to becoming a destination city. An official groundbreaking ceremony was held Thursday for the new Caesars Virginia casino and resort on the former Dan River Mills site, as the city closes a chapter on the past and begins a new one for the future.
Wanted man in custody after pursuit leads to extra security at Campbell Co. schools
UPDATE 3:59 p.m.: A man wanted in multiple central Virginia localities has been arrested following a Brookneal pursuit that led to extra security measures at two Campbell County schools. According to the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office, deputies took Travis Ramsey into custody without incident on Thursday, Aug. 18, thanks to the assistance of the Amherst […]
wfxrtv.com
Hour-long standoff continues at Lynchburg home
UPDATE 6:30 p.m.: Members of the Lynchburg Police Department gathered outside a home in Cobb Street have been continuously calling out for two women since WFXR News arrived on scene early Thursday afternoon. Warrants have been issued and police say they have an arrest warrant for one of the women...
WSET
Skeletal remains found in Roanoke, Franklin Road ramp on Route 220 now open
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — The Roanoke Police Department said skeletal remains were found near the Route 220 ramp on Tuesday afternoon. They said on Twitter, that the Franklin Road exit off of Route 220 will be closed "for some time" due to a forensics investigation. As of around 7:00...
Comments / 0