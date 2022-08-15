ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
pymnts

Modern Treasury on Turning Challenges Into Benefits With Real-Time Payments

As a software provider to many businesses, Modern Treasury helps its customers improve business processes, including finding ways to streamline the payments workflow, according to chief growth officer Rachel Pike. The company witnesses the challenges clients face in transitioning to newer payments offerings — but also the benefits they gain. Pike told PYMNTS in a recent interview that most businesses she encounters are excited about the potential of real-time payments, such as those available via The Clearing House’s RTP® network, and any concerns can be easily addressed.
TechCrunch

Ex-Novastar partner Niraj Varia takes on new challenge as CEO of Kenyan agtech iProcure

It is this business-development experience that he brings to Kenyan agtech scaleup iProcure, which is part of Novastar’s portfolio, and which he joins as CEO, taking over from co-founder Stefano Carcoforo. Carcoforo, who with Varia’s appointment becomes the chief data and growth officer, co-founded the agtech with Nicole Galletta (head of innovation), Patrick Wanjohi (chief technical officer) and Bernard Maingi (chief commercial officer) in 2014.
EWN

Crypto.Com Emerges As The 37th Firm To Bag A Crypto License From The U.K. FCA

Britain’s top financial regulator has approved Crypto.com as a registered crypto business. The FCA’s regulatory green light allows the crypto exchange to offer digital asset services in the U.K. under domestic financial laws. Authorities previously announced intentions to position the U.K. as a cryptocurrency hub. CEO Kris Marszalek...
pymnts.com

Indian Digital Payments Startup Razorpay Acquires Ezetap to Access Offline Market

India’s digital payments startup Razorpay picked up its biggest acquisition to date in a move to tap the offline, in-person payments market, which still accounts for the majority of electronic money movement in the country. The Bangalore company bought offline payments firm Ezetap, which enables point-of-sale (POS) and on-delivery...
pymnts

Amazon Hopes to ‘Inspire’ Consumers to Shop TikTok-Style

Amazon has begun testing a new app feature that shows customers a video and photo feed of products, similar to the popular video social media platform TikTok. That’s according to a Wednesday (Aug. 17) report by The Wall Street Journal, which said — according to an unnamed source — that the test is visible to a handful of Amazon employees.
crowdfundinsider.com

Digital Asset Prime Brokerage Genesis Announces Leadership Shake Up

Genesis, a digital asset prime brokerage providing services for qualified individuals and global institutional investors, has announced a number of executive changes to “position the company for its next phase of growth.” Genesis is controlled by the Digital Currency Group. Effective immediately, Michael Moro, Genesis CEO is stepping...
Cheddar News

Finserv Focused Financial Venture Studio Raises $40 Million, Maintains Bullish Outlook on Tech Investing

Financial Venture Studio, a VC focused on supporting and scaling fintech and finserv firms, has closed a second funding round of $40 million. The company still has a bullish stance on investing in the tech space despite this year's recessionary and other downturn concerns, and continues to invest in companies with a mission to improve personal and consumer financial products. Cameron Peake, Partner at Financial Venture Studio, joins Closing Bell to discuss the firm's recent fund raise, its portfolio and focus, bullish outlook, and more.
crowdfundinsider.com

Mohammad Raafi Hossain: CEO at Digital Asset Firm Fasset Explains Why They’re Focused on Southeast Asia

We recently connected Mohammad Raafi Hossain, CEO & Co-Founder at Fasset, an international digital asset gateway. Fasset Technologies Limited recently partnered with Mastercard to expand financial services in Indonesia and create opportunities for underserved consumers The announcement follows Fasset’s $22 million Series A from this past April. According to...
pymnts

Healthcare Payments Platform Revenue Management Solutions Buys OrboGraph

Private equity firm Thompson Street Capital Partners (TSCP) has said its automated healthcare payments company Revenue Management Solutions (RMS) has bought recognition solutions provider OrboGraph, a press release said. Orbograph’s services help with payment negotiability and check fraud, and the company already does work in the healthcare field. By buying...
pymnts

Nigeria Aims for 8M eNaira Users as Crypto Adoption Grows

Since launching its digital currency last October, Nigeria has seen 840,000 people use the eNaira, and the country is now looking to get that number up to 8 million. As Bloomberg reported Thursday (Aug. 18), the country’s central bank hopes to hit that goal by attracting people without bank accounts as it moves into the second phase of the digital currency’s expansion.
cryptoslate.com

Celsius to explore options for refunding customers at UCC meeting

With multiple financing offers reportedly coming for Celsius Network, it announced it would meet with the Unsecured Creditors Committee (UCC) on August 23 to consider possible options to accelerate the recovery of the customer’s funds. During the second hearing held on August 16, Joshua Sussberg of Kirkland & Ellis...
pymnts

Optty BNPL Ecosystem Adds ShopBack as 50th Integration

Independent buy now, pay later (BNPL) integration platform Optty has added shopping and rewards firm ShopBack to its expanding BNPL ecosystem, marking its 50th integration. ShopBack PayLater, powered by hoolah, is available to all participating merchants in Malaysia, Singapore, and Thailand as an option through the Optty Retail Control Center, according to a press release on Wednesday (Aug. 17).
pymnts

Revolut Rebrands Service for Young People as Revolut <18

Revolut, the U.K.-based neobank with more than 20 million customers worldwide, has rebranded its service for 6- to 17-year-olds, which will now be known as Revolut <18. Previously known as Revolut Junior, Revolut <18 is an account for young people which is connected to their parent or guardian’s Revolut account, helping financially empower young people.
pymnts

Lloyds Bank Completes UK’s First Digital Promissory Note Purchase

Lloyds Bank has done the first transaction in the U.K. making use of a digital promissory note purchase, a press release said. Lloyds successfully debuted its pilot transaction of the digital note on Wednesday (Aug. 17). This will help boost the speed of payment and the bank thinks it will...
freightwaves.com

Going online: Technology and sales for fashion businesses

This fireside chat recap is from FreightWaves’ Supply Chain Meets FinTech event on Wednesday. FIRESIDE CHAT TOPIC: Staying in style: Scaling tech and sales when the business of fashion goes online. DETAILS: A discussion on the logistics of fashion and how the pandemic changed the game. INTERVIEWER AND SPEAKER:...
