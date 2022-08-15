Read full article on original website
Crypto exchange Binance taps its 36-year-old billionaire cofounder He Yi to lead its $7.5 billion venture capital division
The world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange is turning to one of its earliest leaders to help guide its venture capital efforts. On Wednesday, Binance announced that He Yi—its 36-year-old cofounder—would take over Binance Labs, the company’s venture capital arm. Binance, in addition to being an exchange, has...
Modern Treasury on Turning Challenges Into Benefits With Real-Time Payments
As a software provider to many businesses, Modern Treasury helps its customers improve business processes, including finding ways to streamline the payments workflow, according to chief growth officer Rachel Pike. The company witnesses the challenges clients face in transitioning to newer payments offerings — but also the benefits they gain. Pike told PYMNTS in a recent interview that most businesses she encounters are excited about the potential of real-time payments, such as those available via The Clearing House’s RTP® network, and any concerns can be easily addressed.
TechCrunch
Ex-Novastar partner Niraj Varia takes on new challenge as CEO of Kenyan agtech iProcure
It is this business-development experience that he brings to Kenyan agtech scaleup iProcure, which is part of Novastar’s portfolio, and which he joins as CEO, taking over from co-founder Stefano Carcoforo. Carcoforo, who with Varia’s appointment becomes the chief data and growth officer, co-founded the agtech with Nicole Galletta (head of innovation), Patrick Wanjohi (chief technical officer) and Bernard Maingi (chief commercial officer) in 2014.
TechCrunch
From ‘literally zero’ experience to $100M, this VC is raising his second climate tech seed fund
The five-year-old firm is targeting $100 million for its second seed-stage fund, and it’s doing so smack in the middle of a climate-tech dealmaking boom. So, if anything, it’s trendy. But when the seed-stage VC — a backer of e-bike maker Zoomo and solar data firm PVcase —...
Crypto.Com Emerges As The 37th Firm To Bag A Crypto License From The U.K. FCA
Britain’s top financial regulator has approved Crypto.com as a registered crypto business. The FCA’s regulatory green light allows the crypto exchange to offer digital asset services in the U.K. under domestic financial laws. Authorities previously announced intentions to position the U.K. as a cryptocurrency hub. CEO Kris Marszalek...
pymnts.com
Indian Digital Payments Startup Razorpay Acquires Ezetap to Access Offline Market
India’s digital payments startup Razorpay picked up its biggest acquisition to date in a move to tap the offline, in-person payments market, which still accounts for the majority of electronic money movement in the country. The Bangalore company bought offline payments firm Ezetap, which enables point-of-sale (POS) and on-delivery...
Amazon Hopes to ‘Inspire’ Consumers to Shop TikTok-Style
Amazon has begun testing a new app feature that shows customers a video and photo feed of products, similar to the popular video social media platform TikTok. That’s according to a Wednesday (Aug. 17) report by The Wall Street Journal, which said — according to an unnamed source — that the test is visible to a handful of Amazon employees.
Today in B2B Payments: Hello Alice Launches Small Business Credit Card; The Sage Group Signs Deal to Acquire Lockstep
Today in B2B payments, Hello Alice has launched a small business credit card to help increase the availability of credit, while payroll, HR and accounting tech firm The Sage Group has signed a deal to acquire accounting FinTech Lockstep. In a move to increase the availability of credit — including...
crowdfundinsider.com
Digital Asset Prime Brokerage Genesis Announces Leadership Shake Up
Genesis, a digital asset prime brokerage providing services for qualified individuals and global institutional investors, has announced a number of executive changes to “position the company for its next phase of growth.” Genesis is controlled by the Digital Currency Group. Effective immediately, Michael Moro, Genesis CEO is stepping...
Finserv Focused Financial Venture Studio Raises $40 Million, Maintains Bullish Outlook on Tech Investing
Financial Venture Studio, a VC focused on supporting and scaling fintech and finserv firms, has closed a second funding round of $40 million. The company still has a bullish stance on investing in the tech space despite this year's recessionary and other downturn concerns, and continues to invest in companies with a mission to improve personal and consumer financial products. Cameron Peake, Partner at Financial Venture Studio, joins Closing Bell to discuss the firm's recent fund raise, its portfolio and focus, bullish outlook, and more.
crowdfundinsider.com
Mohammad Raafi Hossain: CEO at Digital Asset Firm Fasset Explains Why They’re Focused on Southeast Asia
We recently connected Mohammad Raafi Hossain, CEO & Co-Founder at Fasset, an international digital asset gateway. Fasset Technologies Limited recently partnered with Mastercard to expand financial services in Indonesia and create opportunities for underserved consumers The announcement follows Fasset’s $22 million Series A from this past April. According to...
Healthcare Payments Platform Revenue Management Solutions Buys OrboGraph
Private equity firm Thompson Street Capital Partners (TSCP) has said its automated healthcare payments company Revenue Management Solutions (RMS) has bought recognition solutions provider OrboGraph, a press release said. Orbograph’s services help with payment negotiability and check fraud, and the company already does work in the healthcare field. By buying...
Nigeria Aims for 8M eNaira Users as Crypto Adoption Grows
Since launching its digital currency last October, Nigeria has seen 840,000 people use the eNaira, and the country is now looking to get that number up to 8 million. As Bloomberg reported Thursday (Aug. 18), the country’s central bank hopes to hit that goal by attracting people without bank accounts as it moves into the second phase of the digital currency’s expansion.
New Fed Guidelines Seen Helping Crypto Companies Gain Access to Central Banking System
The Federal Reserve announced final guidelines Monday (Aug. 15) that could pave the way for institutions holding crypto and other “new types of financial products” to gain access to so-called master accounts with the central bank. Although the press release from the Fed’s Board of Governors made no...
cryptoslate.com
Celsius to explore options for refunding customers at UCC meeting
With multiple financing offers reportedly coming for Celsius Network, it announced it would meet with the Unsecured Creditors Committee (UCC) on August 23 to consider possible options to accelerate the recovery of the customer’s funds. During the second hearing held on August 16, Joshua Sussberg of Kirkland & Ellis...
UAE Attracts $700M in H1 2022 Investment, Maintains Position as MENA’s VC Capital
One of the biggest Middle East and North Africa (MENA) economies, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), has cemented its position as the leading destination for venture capital investment in the region. In the first half (H1) of the year, UAE-based companies racked up a total of 85 deals amounting to...
Optty BNPL Ecosystem Adds ShopBack as 50th Integration
Independent buy now, pay later (BNPL) integration platform Optty has added shopping and rewards firm ShopBack to its expanding BNPL ecosystem, marking its 50th integration. ShopBack PayLater, powered by hoolah, is available to all participating merchants in Malaysia, Singapore, and Thailand as an option through the Optty Retail Control Center, according to a press release on Wednesday (Aug. 17).
Revolut Rebrands Service for Young People as Revolut <18
Revolut, the U.K.-based neobank with more than 20 million customers worldwide, has rebranded its service for 6- to 17-year-olds, which will now be known as Revolut <18. Previously known as Revolut Junior, Revolut <18 is an account for young people which is connected to their parent or guardian’s Revolut account, helping financially empower young people.
Lloyds Bank Completes UK’s First Digital Promissory Note Purchase
Lloyds Bank has done the first transaction in the U.K. making use of a digital promissory note purchase, a press release said. Lloyds successfully debuted its pilot transaction of the digital note on Wednesday (Aug. 17). This will help boost the speed of payment and the bank thinks it will...
freightwaves.com
Going online: Technology and sales for fashion businesses
This fireside chat recap is from FreightWaves’ Supply Chain Meets FinTech event on Wednesday. FIRESIDE CHAT TOPIC: Staying in style: Scaling tech and sales when the business of fashion goes online. DETAILS: A discussion on the logistics of fashion and how the pandemic changed the game. INTERVIEWER AND SPEAKER:...
