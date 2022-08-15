Read full article on original website
Stabbing Suspect Apprehended Following Weekslong Assault Investigation In Maryland: Sheriff
A wanted woman has been arrested after an alleged stabbing in Prince George's County earlier this month, authorities say. Chioma Renee Miattonma Egu is accused of stabbing the victim in the 8100 block of Good Luck Road in Lanham on Tuesday, Aug. 2, according to Prince George's County police. Egu...
Man wanted for deadly shooting at mall in Hyattsville
HYATTSVILLE, Md. (DC News Now) — The Prince George’s County Police Department (PGPD) said officers were trying to identify a man in surveillance footage whom they think shot and killed someone at a mall Thursday. The police department, which investigates any murder in the city of Hyattsville, said Darrion Herring, 20, died in the shooting […]
Toddler found in stolen vehicle after thieves crash, abandon it in Northeast Baltimore
BALTIMORE -- A 3-year-old girl was found abandoned inside of a stolen and damaged vehicle after a car theft went awry in North Baltimore on Thursday night, according to authorities.That person stole the vehicle from the 900 block of Montpelier Street. Officers learned about the theft around 8:20 p.m., police said.That's when an officer on patrol in that part of the city was flagged down by a woman who said she had left the vehicle running with the toddler inside of it, according to authorities. The woman said they had gone into a house and realized upon her return that the vehicle and toddler were gone, police said.Not long after officers began trying to assist the woman, they discovered that someone had crashed the vehicle in the 3800 block of Rexmere Road, according to authorities.Police said multiple suspects fled following the crash, leaving the toddler behind in the vehicle.Medics were called to the site of the crash to assess the toddler's condition. She appeared to be unharmed, police said.Anyone with information about the theft of the vehicle should contact detectives at 410-396-2455.Anonymous tipsters can call the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCK-UP.
UPDATE: Police Release New Info On Vehicle Involved In Fatal Hit-Run Bowie Crash
Police have released additional details on the vehicle they suspect was involved in a fatal hit and run in Maryland, authorities say. The striking vehicle is believed to be a 2013 Dodge Ram pick-up with front end damage and possibly missing a headlight, according to Bowie Police. As previously reported...
Pedestrian struck by Baltimore County patrol car in Harford County
A pedestrian was struck by a Baltimore County patrol car Thursday afternoon in Harford County. Their condition is unknown.
Mother Charged With Murdering Teen Daughter Through Neglect: Charles County Sheriff Sheriff
A 45-year-old woman who was arrested in Virginia is facing a murder charge in Maryland in connection to the abusive death of her teenage daughter, authorities in Charles County announced. Cobb Island resident Virginia Stone is in police custody after being apprehended in West Moreland, Virginia on a warrant for...
Man arrested after robbing 7/11 store for the fifth time
Anne Arundel County Police arrested a man after he robbed the same 7/11 five times. The robberies started in June.
One killed in crash involving SUV, parked Pepsi truck in NE Baltimore
A person was killed when a SUV crashed into a Pepsi truck in Northeast Baltimore Wednesday afternoon.
Repeat Violent Offender Arrested In Connection To Attempted Murder Case
Officials have arrested a repeat violent offender in connection to the attempted murder of a 45-year-old man in Baltimore, authorities say. Nicole "Prince" Jackson, 45, was taken into custody after reports of a shooting in the 500 block of North Rose Street shortly after 10 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 18, according to Baltimore police.
15 Year-Old Arrested For Shooting Four, Including Teen In D.C.
WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Washington D.C. Metro Police Department have made an arrest in the...
PGPD Investigating Fatal Collision in Clinton
The Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit is investigating a fatal collision that occurred Sunday evening. The deceased driver is 70 -year-old Michael Grigsby of Clinton. On August 14, 2022, at approximately 7:30 pm, officers responded to the 9400 block of Piscataway Road for a single-vehicle collision. The preliminary investigation revealed Grigsby was driving a car […]
Man found shot and stabbed in Southeast, DC Police say
WASHINGTON — A man is in the hospital after he was shot and stabbed in Southeast D.C. Friday morning. Metropolitan Police Department officers were called to the 4400 block of F Street, Southeast around 4:20 a.m. for a report of a shooting. When officers arrived on the scene, they found a man had been shot as well as stabbed. A Watch Commander with MPD's Sixth District tells WUSA9 the man was conscious and breathing at the time he was taken to the hospital but did not have information about the severity of the man's injuries.
Victim ID'd, Second Suspect Arrested For Murdering 20-Year-Old Man In Maryland: State Police
Investigators in Maryland have charged a second suspect in the fatal shooting of a 20-year-old man in Dorchester County earlier this year, state police officials announced. Frederick resident Raykquon Dijon Molock, 25, was arrested on Brighton Court on Tuesday, Aug. 16 by members of the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office and the US Marshals Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force (CARFTF) Western Maryland agency following a lengthy investigation into the murder of Cambridge resident A’Corie Young in April.
Bowie woman dies after hit-and-run
BOWIE, Md. — A woman in Prince George's County is dead after she was hit by a car during the late hours of Thursday, Aug. 11. Officials have identified 20-year-old Tatianna Heredia as the victim of a hit-and-run that took place just after 11 p.m. Police say that Heredia was walking on Collington Road in the area of John Hanson Highway in Bowie, Maryland when she was struck.
Car collision leaves pedestrian dead in Fairfax County
A pedestrian was killed in Seven Corners on Arlignton Boulevard when two cars collided.
Police ID 20-Year-Old Man Killed In Seat Pleasant Shooting
Police investigators in Maryland are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying and locating a suspect wanted in connection to the fatal shooting of a 20-year-old man in Prince George’s County. Detectives from the agency’s Homicide Unit have offered a $25,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest...
Man Charged After Buying Two Vehicles from Silver Spring Dealer
SILVER SPRING, MD – A Randallstown man has been charged for fraudulently purchasing two vehicles...
Suspect Charged With Murdering Rideshare Driver In Prince George's County
A Temple Hills man has been arrested in connection to the killing of a rideshare driver from Silver Spring, authorities say. Kiayon Strowbridge, 21, is accused of fatally shooting Nesredin Esleiman, 55, in the 5400 block of Chesterfield Drive in the early morning hours of Wednesday, Aug. 10, according to Prince George's County police.
Police identify man shot, killed in Temple Hills; possible road rage suspected
TEMPLE HILLS, Md. - Authorities have identified the man who was shot and killed over the weekend in Temple Hills and say his death may be linked to a possible road rage incident. Officers say 51-year-old Terrence Koonce of Fort Washington was found suffering from gunshot wounds in the 4400...
Two Washington Teens Accused Of Murdering 22-Year-Old Man: Investigators
Two teens are facing murder and other charges following an investigation into a fatal shooting in Maryland last winter. Washington residents Maynor Josue Bonilla-Flores, 16, and Cesar De-La-O-Rodriguez, 18, have been arrested and charged for their roles in the Dec. 19, 2021 shooting death of Danis Alcides Salgado-Mata in Rockville.
