Bowie, MD

DC News Now

Man wanted for deadly shooting at mall in Hyattsville

HYATTSVILLE, Md. (DC News Now) — The Prince George’s County Police Department (PGPD) said officers were trying to identify a man in surveillance footage whom they think shot and killed someone at a mall Thursday. The police department, which investigates any murder in the city of Hyattsville, said Darrion Herring, 20, died in the shooting […]
HYATTSVILLE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Toddler found in stolen vehicle after thieves crash, abandon it in Northeast Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- A 3-year-old girl was found abandoned inside of a stolen and damaged vehicle after a car theft went awry in North Baltimore on Thursday night, according to authorities.That person stole the vehicle from the 900 block of Montpelier Street. Officers learned about the theft around 8:20 p.m., police said.That's when an officer on patrol in that part of the city was flagged down by a woman who said she had left the vehicle running with the toddler inside of it, according to authorities. The woman said they had gone into a house and realized upon her return that the vehicle and toddler were gone, police said.Not long after officers began trying to assist the woman, they discovered that someone had crashed the vehicle in the 3800 block of Rexmere Road, according to authorities.Police said multiple suspects fled following the crash, leaving the toddler behind in the vehicle.Medics were called to the site of the crash to assess the toddler's condition. She appeared to be unharmed, police said.Anyone with information about the theft of the vehicle should contact detectives at 410-396-2455.Anonymous tipsters can call the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCK-UP.
BALTIMORE, MD
Bowie, MD
Bowie, MD
John Hanson
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

PGPD Investigating Fatal Collision in Clinton

The Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit is investigating a fatal collision that occurred Sunday evening. The deceased driver is 70 -year-old Michael Grigsby of Clinton.    On August 14, 2022, at approximately 7:30 pm, officers responded to the 9400 block of Piscataway Road for a single-vehicle collision.   The preliminary investigation revealed Grigsby was driving a car […]
CLINTON, MD
WUSA9

Man found shot and stabbed in Southeast, DC Police say

WASHINGTON — A man is in the hospital after he was shot and stabbed in Southeast D.C. Friday morning. Metropolitan Police Department officers were called to the 4400 block of F Street, Southeast around 4:20 a.m. for a report of a shooting. When officers arrived on the scene, they found a man had been shot as well as stabbed. A Watch Commander with MPD's Sixth District tells WUSA9 the man was conscious and breathing at the time he was taken to the hospital but did not have information about the severity of the man's injuries.
WASHINGTON, DC
Daily Voice

Victim ID'd, Second Suspect Arrested For Murdering 20-Year-Old Man In Maryland: State Police

Investigators in Maryland have charged a second suspect in the fatal shooting of a 20-year-old man in Dorchester County earlier this year, state police officials announced. Frederick resident Raykquon Dijon Molock, 25, was arrested on Brighton Court on Tuesday, Aug. 16 by members of the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office and the US Marshals Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force (CARFTF) Western Maryland agency following a lengthy investigation into the murder of Cambridge resident A’Corie Young in April.
CAMBRIDGE, MD
WUSA9

Bowie woman dies after hit-and-run

BOWIE, Md. — A woman in Prince George's County is dead after she was hit by a car during the late hours of Thursday, Aug. 11. Officials have identified 20-year-old Tatianna Heredia as the victim of a hit-and-run that took place just after 11 p.m. Police say that Heredia was walking on Collington Road in the area of John Hanson Highway in Bowie, Maryland when she was struck.
BOWIE, MD
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
