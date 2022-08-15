Read full article on original website
Federal Reserve guidelines crack banking system open to crypto banks
The Federal Reserve Board on Monday announced final guidelines that could open up a path for institutions peddling new types of financial products, or those with novel charters, to tap into the banking system. Why it matters: The guidelines seek to clarify a longstanding question critical to the crypto industry...
Crypto.Com Emerges As The 37th Firm To Bag A Crypto License From The U.K. FCA
Britain’s top financial regulator has approved Crypto.com as a registered crypto business. The FCA’s regulatory green light allows the crypto exchange to offer digital asset services in the U.K. under domestic financial laws. Authorities previously announced intentions to position the U.K. as a cryptocurrency hub. CEO Kris Marszalek...
crowdfundinsider.com
Regulated FOMO Pay Raises $13 Million to Pursue Digital Solutions Including Crypto
FOMOPayment – One-stop digital payment solution for merchants, corporates, and Financial Institutions. FOMOiBank – Facilitate businesses’ everyday requirements for transactional banking needs. FOMOCrypto – Asia’s first licensed gateway bridging between crypto and fiat. FOMO Pay is licensed by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) to...
bitcoinist.com
After Zipmex, Crypto Lender Hodlnaut Files For Creditor Protection
Hodlnaut, a cryptocurrency lender and borrower based out of Singapore has recently filed an application for judicial management. This shall help the platform restructure its business. A little over a week ago, the crypto platform had suspended its withdrawals, deposits and swaps. 5 BTC + 300 Free Spins for new...
bitcoinist.com
Why The U.S. Fed Will Require Banks To Report Crypto-Related Activity
The U.S. Federal Reserve (Fed) issued a letter on banking institutions participating in crypto-related activity and potentially adopting digital assets. The financial institution claimed that the nascent asset class “poses a risk” to the current financial system and to consumers investing capital in the sector. In that sense,...
americanmilitarynews.com
Putin slams US, makes ‘doomed’ world prediction
Russian President Vladimir Putin faulted the U.S. for prolonging the fighting in Ukraine on Tuesday and predicted the world as the U.S. currently sees it is “doomed.”. In a Kremlin address, Putin said the U.S. and its North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) allies are “destroying the European security system.” He cited NATO expanding, moving weapons and forces eastward and ignoring Russian security concerns.
FOXBusiness
Biden approves largest oil, gas lease sale in US history, steamrolls eco review with inflation bill
President Biden reinstated the largest oil and gas lease sale in U.S. history, essentially steamrolling the need for environmental review, by signing the Inflation Reduction Act into law on Tuesday. While the Inflation Reduction Act includes several green energy provisions opposed by the fossil fuel industry, the bill also orders...
cryptopotato.com
Coinbase Plans to Halt Ethereum Deposits and Withdrawals During the Merge
Even after the merge, staked ETH will still be unavailable for withdrawal for many months to come. Coinbase – the largest cryptocurrency exchange in the United States – will temporarily suspend Ethereum-based deposits and withdrawals during September’s “merge” upgrade. The exchange posted a blog post...
Federal Reserve issues guidance for banks considering crypto activities
WASHINGTON, Aug 16 (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Reserve on Tuesday issued additional guidance for banks considering activities involving cryptocurrencies, emphasizing that firms must notify the Fed beforehand and make sure whatever they do is legally permitted.
CoinDesk
US Fed Reminds Banks to Check for Legal Permissibility Before Offering Crypto-Related Services
The U.S. Federal Reserve published an open letter Tuesday directing Fed-supervised banks to make sure they check first that any crypto-related activities they want to undertake are legally allowed. The letter, signed by Director of Supervision and Regulation Michael Gibson and Director of Consumer and Community Affairs Eric Belsky, opened...
bitcoinist.com
How The Trident Protocol Is Offering The Biggest Fixed APY In Crypto 382,000%
The crypto industry is on route to onboard 1 billion users by 2025, according to recent studies. The decentralized finance (DeFi) sector has been one of the fastest growing in the digital asset industry. Data from DeFi Pulse a massive hike in the value held by these products and projects since 2017.
cryptoslate.com
South Korea to block 16 unregistered foreign crypto exchanges
South Korea’s Financial Services Commission (FSC) reported 16 foreign crypto exchanges to investigative agencies for violating the Specific Financial Information Act, news1 reported on August 18. According to the report, the law prevents unregistered crypto exchanges from operating without a license, but the 16 firms have been providing crypto...
WSJ: Dynamic Bank in Malvern One of Many U.S. Banks Who Dove Into the Deep End of Cryptocurrency
Bitcoin.Image via iStock. Malvern-based Customers Bank was one of many smaller banks who jumped into the cryptocurrency pool—landing with a big splash last year—but are now dealing with the consequences of their plunge, writes David Benoit for the Wall Street Journal.
CoinDesk
Philippines Central Bank to Halt Applications for New Digital Asset Firms for 3 Years
The Philippines' central bank said it will stop processing applications for new virtual asset services providers (VASP) licenses for three years starting Sept. 1. The Bangko Sentral will conduct a reassessment based on market developments, according to a memo dated on Wednesday. The central bank said it "aims to strike...
bitcoinist.com
3 Reasons the Ethereum Price is Moving to $3k and New Cryptocurrency Battle infinity is Moving to $1
Ethereum has lost just over 80% of its value since reaching an all-time high in November 2021, but some market factors point towards it reaching $3,000 again. Let’s explore the reasons that it could become a reality and not just another hype phase that the crypto market has experienced so many times.
bitcoinist.com
Ukraine Buys New Batch Of Weapons To Fight Russia Using $60 Million Crypto Donations
The invasion of Ukraine by Russia prompted crypto donations from all around the world. It was intended to assist the country in acquiring all the necessary military weapons to withstand the conflict with Russia. Ukraine disclosed how they spent crypto donations, revealing that the majority was spent on armaments. The...
bitcoinist.com
Crypto Exchange Zipmex Granted Three Month Creditor Protection From Singapore Court
Crypto Exchange Zipmex has just received a moratorium extension from Singapore High Court. At the moment, Zipmex has more than three months of creditor protection. This will give the crypto exchange some more time so that they could devise the next steps of their funding plan. Zipmex had filed for...
bitcoinmagazine.com
Revolut Wins Approval To Offer Bitcoin, Crypto To 17 Million European Users: Report
Digital bank Revolut has received approval to offer bitcoin and crypto services to 17 million customers in the EEA. The nod comes prior to the introduction of an European overhaul legal framework for digital assets and service providers. The bank will continue to offer services in the U.K. and service...
cryptoslate.com
Crypto.com eyes security via regulation as it secures UK FCA approval amid global compliance tour
Major crypto exchange Crypto.com secured approval from the U.K. Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) in its most recent addition to its list of newly confirmed territories. While Crypto.com services were already available in the U.K., the FCA decision is a bullish indicator for the crypto industry overall. Crypto.com becomes one of...
forkast.news
Australian superannuation and institutions await clarity to invest in crypto
There’s growing interest from Australian self-managed super [retirement] funds (SMSF) to invest in crypto but are being let down by a lack of regulatory clarity, Caroline Bowler, chief executive officer of Australian exchange BTC Markets said at an industry panel on Wednesday. See related article: Australia’s Holon Global got...
