Axios

Federal Reserve guidelines crack banking system open to crypto banks

The Federal Reserve Board on Monday announced final guidelines that could open up a path for institutions peddling new types of financial products, or those with novel charters, to tap into the banking system. Why it matters: The guidelines seek to clarify a longstanding question critical to the crypto industry...
EWN

Crypto.Com Emerges As The 37th Firm To Bag A Crypto License From The U.K. FCA

Britain’s top financial regulator has approved Crypto.com as a registered crypto business. The FCA’s regulatory green light allows the crypto exchange to offer digital asset services in the U.K. under domestic financial laws. Authorities previously announced intentions to position the U.K. as a cryptocurrency hub. CEO Kris Marszalek...
crowdfundinsider.com

Regulated FOMO Pay Raises $13 Million to Pursue Digital Solutions Including Crypto

FOMOPayment – One-stop digital payment solution for merchants, corporates, and Financial Institutions. FOMOiBank – Facilitate businesses’ everyday requirements for transactional banking needs. FOMOCrypto – Asia’s first licensed gateway bridging between crypto and fiat. FOMO Pay is licensed by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) to...
bitcoinist.com

After Zipmex, Crypto Lender Hodlnaut Files For Creditor Protection

Hodlnaut, a cryptocurrency lender and borrower based out of Singapore has recently filed an application for judicial management. This shall help the platform restructure its business. A little over a week ago, the crypto platform had suspended its withdrawals, deposits and swaps. 5 BTC + 300 Free Spins for new...
bitcoinist.com

Why The U.S. Fed Will Require Banks To Report Crypto-Related Activity

The U.S. Federal Reserve (Fed) issued a letter on banking institutions participating in crypto-related activity and potentially adopting digital assets. The financial institution claimed that the nascent asset class “poses a risk” to the current financial system and to consumers investing capital in the sector. In that sense,...
americanmilitarynews.com

Putin slams US, makes ‘doomed’ world prediction

Russian President Vladimir Putin faulted the U.S. for prolonging the fighting in Ukraine on Tuesday and predicted the world as the U.S. currently sees it is “doomed.”. In a Kremlin address, Putin said the U.S. and its North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) allies are “destroying the European security system.” He cited NATO expanding, moving weapons and forces eastward and ignoring Russian security concerns.
cryptopotato.com

Coinbase Plans to Halt Ethereum Deposits and Withdrawals During the Merge

Even after the merge, staked ETH will still be unavailable for withdrawal for many months to come. Coinbase – the largest cryptocurrency exchange in the United States – will temporarily suspend Ethereum-based deposits and withdrawals during September’s “merge” upgrade. The exchange posted a blog post...
bitcoinist.com

How The Trident Protocol Is Offering The Biggest Fixed APY In Crypto 382,000%

The crypto industry is on route to onboard 1 billion users by 2025, according to recent studies. The decentralized finance (DeFi) sector has been one of the fastest growing in the digital asset industry. Data from DeFi Pulse a massive hike in the value held by these products and projects since 2017.
cryptoslate.com

South Korea to block 16 unregistered foreign crypto exchanges

South Korea’s Financial Services Commission (FSC) reported 16 foreign crypto exchanges to investigative agencies for violating the Specific Financial Information Act, news1 reported on August 18. According to the report, the law prevents unregistered crypto exchanges from operating without a license, but the 16 firms have been providing crypto...
CoinDesk

Philippines Central Bank to Halt Applications for New Digital Asset Firms for 3 Years

The Philippines' central bank said it will stop processing applications for new virtual asset services providers (VASP) licenses for three years starting Sept. 1. The Bangko Sentral will conduct a reassessment based on market developments, according to a memo dated on Wednesday. The central bank said it "aims to strike...
forkast.news

Australian superannuation and institutions await clarity to invest in crypto

There’s growing interest from Australian self-managed super [retirement] funds (SMSF) to invest in crypto but are being let down by a lack of regulatory clarity, Caroline Bowler, chief executive officer of Australian exchange BTC Markets said at an industry panel on Wednesday. See related article: Australia’s Holon Global got...
