Jail visitor charged with murder after passing drugs to inmate with a kiss
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — A woman was arrested in Tennessee after corrections officials said she passed a deadly amount of drugs to an inmate while kissing him. Rachal Dollard was charged with second-degree murder and introduction of contraband into a penal facility, the Tennessee Department of Corrections said in a news release.
Fight leads to woman being indicted for attempted criminal homicide
A 34-year-old woman has been indicted on attempted criminal homicide charges after a fight resulted in another woman being critically injured last year.
Overdose death of prison inmate leads to murder charge
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Officials say a woman accused of smuggling drugs into a Tennessee prison has been charged with murder in the overdose death of an inmate. The Tennessee Department of Correction said in a statement that Rachal Dollard is accused of passing drugs to inmate Joshua Brown in February during visitation at the Turney Center Industrial Complex.
Metro police find fentanyl, heroin, cocaine at home near airport
A man now has ten charges to his name after police found him with fentanyl and a slew of other drugs.
Tenn. prison visitor charged with murder for allegedly smuggling drugs
DICKSON, Tenn. (WMC) - A visitor accused of smuggling drugs into a Tennessee Department of Correction facility, and will face murder charges. The visitor, Rachal Dollard was taken into custody this weekend by TDOC special agents and the Dickson County Sheriff’s Department. According to TDOC, Dollard allegedly passed drugs...
Catching a killer: sheriffs seek help from public
The Wilson County Sheriff is hoping for the public to help provide leads in the Mya Fuller murder case. Her remains were found on August 6, in a remote field. The sheriff vows an arrest will be made.
MNPD: Man found with large stash of drugs during home check in Nashville
Nashville, Tenn. (WZTV) — Tennessee Probation and parole officers found a large quantity of drugs when they performed a home check on a Nashville man Wednesday. Officers who searched inside of Vernon Roberts' dresser found a loaded firearm next to a pill bottle that contained 40 suboxone pills, a schedule 3 narcotic.
Gallatin police searching for Subway bandit
Gallatin police are on the hunt for a Subway bandit, a man who burglarized a popular sandwich shop after employees locked up and went home for the evening.
1 injured in North Nashville shooting
One person was injured in a shooting in North Nashville late Wednesday night.
Shelbyville Man Charged with Murder
A joint investigation by special agents with the Drug Investigation Division of the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office, and the 17th Judicial District Drug Task Force has resulted in the indictment of a Shelbyville man, in connection to the drug-related death of a Bedford County resident.
Police: Man threatens to blow up Nashville hospital so he can go back to jail
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A man has been arrested after making a false bomb threat to a Nashville hospital on Tuesday. According to an affidavit, a man identified as 30-year-old Matthew Dorton, sent a text message to 911 stating he made a bomb threat to TriStar Centennial Parthenon Pavilion hospital and wanted to turn himself in.
Williamson County DA Secretly Indicts Reguli for Aggravated Perjury
FRANKLIN, TN – Williamson County District Attorney Kim Helper has escalated the prosecution of family law attorney Connie Reguli. Helper issued an arrest warrant against Reguli last Thursday for aggravated perjury. Reguli surrendered herself at the Williamson County Sheriff’s office Friday morning. She was booked and released on her own recognizance. She did not get a copy of the indictment when she was booked.
No guns allowed at Wilson County Fair; metal detectors added for security
Over a half a million people are expected to visit from across the state, as the fair has been a tradition in Wilson County for decades.
Car thefts force woman to quit new job days after moving to TN
Janeice Young had only been living in Murfreesboro for three weeks when her car was stolen by a group of underage burglars who are still on the run.
Wanted felon caught after chase with MNPD officers, K-9, aviation units
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A wanted felon was arrested Monday morning after a coordinated effort within the Metro Nashville Police Department. Randall Conquest, 38, was wanted by MNPD for three outstanding felony warrants, including a sex offender registration violation. Police said Conquest fled officers in a stolen Toyota Tundra last week. The truck had been stolen from a home on Wingate Avenue.
Nashville man admits to firing shots at officers outside home
An East Nashville man was arrested Sunday night after he admitted to firing shots at four police officers Sunday night on South 10th Street
Mover accused of striking customer’s vehicle in South Nashville
Metro police reported the victim hired a moving company and the suspect Otis Maclin, 34, arrived with a moving truck, loaded it up and drove toward the storage facility.
Lebanon attorney indicted for stealing more than $250k from clients
Jennifer Porth, a divorce and family law attorney, is accused of misappropriating more than $250,000 from clients’ trust accounts.
Nashville lawsuit joins others seeking compensation for babies harmed by opioids
A lawsuit filed in Davidson County Chancery Court seeks compensation on behalf of six babies born to mothers addicted to opioids. It’s the latest in a string of similar suits across the state, including one that has resulted in a settlement. These lawsuits go after manufacturers and distributors of...
‘She was a beautiful young lady’: Neighbors stunned as authorities find Mya Fuller’s remains
Neighbors are stunned to learn human remains found in Lebanon a week and a half ago belong to a 22-year-old missing woman.
