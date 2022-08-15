ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Overdose death of prison inmate leads to murder charge

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Officials say a woman accused of smuggling drugs into a Tennessee prison has been charged with murder in the overdose death of an inmate. The Tennessee Department of Correction said in a statement that Rachal Dollard is accused of passing drugs to inmate Joshua Brown in February during visitation at the Turney Center Industrial Complex.
Tenn. prison visitor charged with murder for allegedly smuggling drugs

DICKSON, Tenn. (WMC) - A visitor accused of smuggling drugs into a Tennessee Department of Correction facility, and will face murder charges. The visitor, Rachal Dollard was taken into custody this weekend by TDOC special agents and the Dickson County Sheriff’s Department. According to TDOC, Dollard allegedly passed drugs...
MNPD: Man found with large stash of drugs during home check in Nashville

Nashville, Tenn. (WZTV) — Tennessee Probation and parole officers found a large quantity of drugs when they performed a home check on a Nashville man Wednesday. Officers who searched inside of Vernon Roberts' dresser found a loaded firearm next to a pill bottle that contained 40 suboxone pills, a schedule 3 narcotic.
Shelbyville Man Charged with Murder

A joint investigation by special agents with the Drug Investigation Division of the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office, and the 17th Judicial District Drug Task Force has resulted in the indictment of a Shelbyville man, in connection to the drug-related death of a Bedford County resident.
Police: Man threatens to blow up Nashville hospital so he can go back to jail

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A man has been arrested after making a false bomb threat to a Nashville hospital on Tuesday. According to an affidavit, a man identified as 30-year-old Matthew Dorton, sent a text message to 911 stating he made a bomb threat to TriStar Centennial Parthenon Pavilion hospital and wanted to turn himself in.
Williamson County DA Secretly Indicts Reguli for Aggravated Perjury

FRANKLIN, TN – Williamson County District Attorney Kim Helper has escalated the prosecution of family law attorney Connie Reguli. Helper issued an arrest warrant against Reguli last Thursday for aggravated perjury. Reguli surrendered herself at the Williamson County Sheriff’s office Friday morning. She was booked and released on her own recognizance. She did not get a copy of the indictment when she was booked.
Wanted felon caught after chase with MNPD officers, K-9, aviation units

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A wanted felon was arrested Monday morning after a coordinated effort within the Metro Nashville Police Department. Randall Conquest, 38, was wanted by MNPD for three outstanding felony warrants, including a sex offender registration violation. Police said Conquest fled officers in a stolen Toyota Tundra last week. The truck had been stolen from a home on Wingate Avenue.
