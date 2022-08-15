ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake City, SC

peedeenewsnetwork.com

Lake City Launches New Homes Program

LAKE CITY, S.C. – The City of Lake City council passed a resolution Aug. 9 that launches a plan to build affordable homes in the city into action. The plan will transform unused city properties into five new, three-bedroom homes for middle-income families. “They are ordering all the supplies...
LAKE CITY, SC
WBTW News13

Myrtle Beach bed bug cases ‘bad for business’

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A South Carolina attorney specializing in bed bug cases said Myrtle Beach accounts for 80% of his business statewide. Columbia-based attorney Trevor Eddy said bed bug lawsuits fell into his lap when he first opened his firm in 2018. In the past year, his active case count has almost tripled […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
Kennardo G. James

SC’s Top Spots for Sausage

Taking a look at the top spots for sausage in SC.bestrecipebox.com. For many that live in South Carolina, sausage is a staple in many households and is used in many classic southern recipes. Although there are great establishments in South Carolina you can go to for your sausage fix, we narrowed it down to three places that are the most popular according to popularity and Google reviews.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WMBF

Flash Flood warning in Grand Strand area

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The National Weather Service in Wilmington has issued a flash flood warning for Georgetown and Horry counties until 1 p.m. EDT. At 9:32 a.m., doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. Additional...
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC
cityofflorence.com

Planned Water Outage Scheduled for Businesses and Residents between the 3000 – 4000 Blocks of East Palmetto Street and Neighboring Areas on Saturday, August 20, 2022

FLORENCE, SC – In order to complete a necessary water main repair at 3114 East Palmetto Street, water service will be disrupted temporarily on Saturday, August 20, 2022, during the hours of 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. We apologize in advance for the inconvenience to our customers. Upon...
FLORENCE, SC
Kennardo G. James

This SC Restaurant Has Some of the Best BBQ in America

Many consider this SC restaurant to have some of the best BBQ in America.Atlanta Eater. Very few people that live outside of South Carolina have heard of Hemingway. It is a small town with a population of approximately 522 people, according to the 2020 Census. Although the town of Hemingway is best known for its history in cotton and farming - the town also has a BBQ restaurant that many consider being some of the best in America. Some even think it is the best in the country.
HEMINGWAY, SC
News19 WLTX

Looking back: 242 years since the loss at Camden

CAMDEN, S.C. — The Revolutionary War took place from 1775 to 1783, when America secured independence from Great Britain. One place that was a part of that hard battle was Camden. 242 years later, a wreath and flags lay on the former battleground site. Rickie Good, the Director for...
CAMDEN, SC
wfxb.com

California Man Visits Myrtle Beach Shelter, Adopts Dog Who Never Had a Visitor

We’ve partnered with the Maguire Law Firm to bring you Carolina Kindness stories each Wednesday. Have a story to share with us? Email us at carolinakindness@wfxb.com. A dog’s journey from Myrtle Beach to California. WFXB received a report from Kind Keeper Animal Animal Rescue about a special adoption. Leanne Dornseif says a dog that has been at their shelter for 8 months, Emila, has been adopted. “We never thought it would take her so long to find a home! In the 8 months that she was here she never even had a visitor until Tim (her adopter) finally came and visited her, ” says Dornseif. The adopter, Tim, lives in California. Now there will be a cross country road trip to get her there. Donations are being collected for the trip. You can follow the journey on Facebook and donate to the cause and in helping others like Emila find a forever home.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC

