Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
peedeenewsnetwork.com
Lake City Launches New Homes Program
LAKE CITY, S.C. – The City of Lake City council passed a resolution Aug. 9 that launches a plan to build affordable homes in the city into action. The plan will transform unused city properties into five new, three-bedroom homes for middle-income families. “They are ordering all the supplies...
WMBF
Myrtle Beach receives $30M to expand deepwater outfall systems; construction to begin fall 2023
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The city of Myrtle Beach continues its plans to redirect stormwaters away from the beaches with deepwater outfalls. Myrtle Beach received $30 million from the state of South Carolina, which was approved as part of the year’s state budget, to build the city’s fifth outfall since 1998.
GALLERY: Flooding impacts Myrtle Beach area
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Storms impacted the Myrtle Beach area on Friday. If you have weather photos, send them to news@wbtw.com.
myhorrynews.com
Carolina Forest golf course expected to close, become residential development
When Brigitte Curto’s family bought a Carolina Forest condo in February, they chose it because of River Oaks Golf Club. The Curtos made trips to the Grand Strand from New York for about 10 years, and her father likes to golf. The location seemed ideal. “The reason why we...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Murrells Inlet salon celebrates customer’s 102nd birthday
MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WBTW) – A hair salon held a surprise birthday party on Tuesday for a client who turned 102. Hair and Nails To Go decorated the salon with balloons, posters and signs to celebrate Evelyn Clare’s birthday. Clare has been a client for eight years. “I really didn’t know, they really caught me […]
Myrtle Beach bed bug cases ‘bad for business’
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A South Carolina attorney specializing in bed bug cases said Myrtle Beach accounts for 80% of his business statewide. Columbia-based attorney Trevor Eddy said bed bug lawsuits fell into his lap when he first opened his firm in 2018. In the past year, his active case count has almost tripled […]
SC’s Top Spots for Sausage
Taking a look at the top spots for sausage in SC.bestrecipebox.com. For many that live in South Carolina, sausage is a staple in many households and is used in many classic southern recipes. Although there are great establishments in South Carolina you can go to for your sausage fix, we narrowed it down to three places that are the most popular according to popularity and Google reviews.
cityofflorence.com
Intersection Improvement Construction on East Palmetto Street and Church Street
Intersection improvement construction has started at E. Palmetto Street and Church Street. These improvements include a new turn lane on west bound E. Palmetto, to north bound Church Street; improved pedestrian crossings; and resurfacing.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WMBF
Meals on Wheels of Horry County opens new location while looking for permanent home
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Meals on Wheels of Horry County has a temporary new home in the Conway area. The new location at Highway 501 and Singleton Road is triple the size of their old location off Postal Way. The nonprofit doesn’t just serve those along the Grand Strand...
WMBF
Flash Flood warning in Grand Strand area
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The National Weather Service in Wilmington has issued a flash flood warning for Georgetown and Horry counties until 1 p.m. EDT. At 9:32 a.m., doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. Additional...
WMBF
Horry County Collision voted best body shop in WMBF News’ Best of the Grand Strand contest
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Locally owned and operated, Horry County Collision has been servicing the Conway area for over 17 years. Come along with us to learn about the services they offer, what makes them special, and what makes them best of the Grand Strand. Grand Strand Today airs...
WJCL
Grandmother requires hundreds of stitches following South Carolina shark bite
Two swimmers survived shark bites this week at South Carolina’s most popular beach. Both victims were attacked in Myrtle Beach on Monday, with one suffering a serious injury to the forearm and the second a more glancing bite to the leg, police told media outlets. The attacks happened in...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The Post and Courier
North Myrtle Beach residential development proposed for Water Tower Road near SC 90
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH — A future residential development could be built on vacant farmland along a former dirt road near North Myrtle Beach in an area of Horry County that has witnessed a building boom over the past decade. Water Tower Road, a nearly seven-mile stretch of road from...
WMBF
SCDOT looks to change design of one Myrtle Beach intersection, wants public input
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – A busy intersection in Myrtle Beach could be getting a new, innovative design to help improve safety. The South Carolina Department of Transportation wants to convert the Highway 501 and Cannon Road intersection to a Reduced Conflict Intersection (RCI). The SCDOT describes an RCI...
cityofflorence.com
Planned Water Outage Scheduled for Businesses and Residents between the 3000 – 4000 Blocks of East Palmetto Street and Neighboring Areas on Saturday, August 20, 2022
FLORENCE, SC – In order to complete a necessary water main repair at 3114 East Palmetto Street, water service will be disrupted temporarily on Saturday, August 20, 2022, during the hours of 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. We apologize in advance for the inconvenience to our customers. Upon...
South Carolina family searches for missing daughter
Shane Gibson said she last heard from her daughter, Ashlyn Adams Wyatt, nearly a month ago.
This SC Restaurant Has Some of the Best BBQ in America
Many consider this SC restaurant to have some of the best BBQ in America.Atlanta Eater. Very few people that live outside of South Carolina have heard of Hemingway. It is a small town with a population of approximately 522 people, according to the 2020 Census. Although the town of Hemingway is best known for its history in cotton and farming - the town also has a BBQ restaurant that many consider being some of the best in America. Some even think it is the best in the country.
Looking back: 242 years since the loss at Camden
CAMDEN, S.C. — The Revolutionary War took place from 1775 to 1783, when America secured independence from Great Britain. One place that was a part of that hard battle was Camden. 242 years later, a wreath and flags lay on the former battleground site. Rickie Good, the Director for...
wfxb.com
California Man Visits Myrtle Beach Shelter, Adopts Dog Who Never Had a Visitor
We’ve partnered with the Maguire Law Firm to bring you Carolina Kindness stories each Wednesday. Have a story to share with us? Email us at carolinakindness@wfxb.com. A dog’s journey from Myrtle Beach to California. WFXB received a report from Kind Keeper Animal Animal Rescue about a special adoption. Leanne Dornseif says a dog that has been at their shelter for 8 months, Emila, has been adopted. “We never thought it would take her so long to find a home! In the 8 months that she was here she never even had a visitor until Tim (her adopter) finally came and visited her, ” says Dornseif. The adopter, Tim, lives in California. Now there will be a cross country road trip to get her there. Donations are being collected for the trip. You can follow the journey on Facebook and donate to the cause and in helping others like Emila find a forever home.
WMBF
WATCH: Rotation over Myrtle Beach during tornado warning
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Shortly after the first tornado warning for Horry County, a second rotating storm developed just offshore. Our Skycam captured the rotation and what may have been a tornado just offshore wrapped in rain.
Comments / 0