Recruiting has been on fire for the Ducks despite fall camp beginning and the season just around the corner. The Ducks begin the month with a bang, landing four-star DL prospect Terrance Green from Cy Woods High School in Cypress, TX. After Green, Oregon landed DL My'Keil Gardner, ATH Kenyon Sadiq, LB Jerry Mixon, and EDGE Jaeden Moore, to cap off a stellar month of recruiting for Dan Lanning and company.
Marshall Malchow shares the four pillars of Oregon recruiting
Recruiting top tier high school athletes is harder than it has ever been. In order to be successful, collegiate coaching staffs must pour ample sweat in the bucket in the courting of teenagers during a process which takes months and often years. Because of all that goes into the process,...
Dana Altman ‘disappointed’ by UCLA, USC leaving Pac-12; says Oregon will continue to ‘compete at the highest level possible’
EUGENE — Dana Altman is the only Pac-12 men’s basketball coach whose tenure in the league began before the conference expanded and he’ll be at Oregon for whatever happens next for the conference once the Los Angeles schools leave for the Big Ten. Altman said he was...
Andrew Boyle is a kicking rarity and is competing for all three starting roles
Oregon special teams coach Joe Lorig has opened up all three kicking competitions. Front and center for all three is Washington State transfer Andrew Boyle. Not many players across the country are capable of doing all three. Most place kickers also double as kickoff specialists, but it's not often they dabble in punting too.
Alex Bales breaks down decision on transfer to Oregon
Just seven short months ago, Alex Bales of the Cincinnati Bearcats launched a kick over Alabama's Jameson Williams for a touchback, opening the College Football Playoffs at the 2021 Cotton Bowl. Now, Bales is head first into a competition at Oregon, looking to earn the kicking duties over incumbent Camden...
Jaeden Moore commits to Oregon Ducks football; Central Valley Christian DE had huge junior season
Moore ended his junior season with 155 tackles, 30 tackles for loss and 17.5 sacks.
FOX Sports
Why Oregon will underachieve in Dan Lanning's first season as HC | Number One Ranked Show
FOX Sports’ RJ Young explains why he thinks Washington State will win more than their preseason win total of 5.5. RJ is high on WSU QB Cameron Ward, and expects him to improve enough for WSU to get at least six wins. Then, RJ shares why he thinks Oregon will not be able to win more than 8.5 games. Oregon has a very difficult schedule and RJ believes 8 wins is probable for the Ducks.
Oregon football 2022 season prediction, preview, awards, 2022 bowl game
Expectations are sky high for Dan Lanning in his first year leading the Oregon football team. Fresh off winning a national championship at Georgia, Dan Lanning is tasked with keeping a strong Oregon football program afloat amid murky waters in the Pac-12. Ducks will fly together alright, as Oregon is...
Oregon basketball make huge decision on Dana Altman ahead of 2022-23 season
The Oregon Ducks will have Dana Altman as head coach of Oregon basketball for seasons to come, and Oregon is adding another year to his tenure in Eugene, with James Crepea of The Oregonian reporting that the school is giving him a one-year extension that will cover for the 2027-28 college basketball season.
WATCH: Dan Lanning explains why Oregon just had its best fall practice yet
Oregon head football coach Dan Lanning discusses the team's practice and why the Ducks may have just finished its best of fall camp to date. Lanning also discusses takeaways from the team's first fall camp scrimmage and where the Ducks are improving. Sign up for the FREE DuckTerritory.com newsletter and...
As he nears a career milestone, Chris McGowan can see an even brighter future for Corvallis football
By Bob Lundeberg | Photo by Leon Neuschwander SBLive Oregon will break down every 6A, 5A and 4A team in the state leading up to the 2022 football season. Here’s our look at the Corvallis Spartans of the Class 5A Mid-Willamette Conference. CORVALLIS TEAM PAGE HEAD COACHChris McGowan, ...
Mase Funa cuts fast food, now fit to play all over the defense
After practice on Tuesday, Oregon head coach Dan Lanning emphasized the positional versatility of junior linebacker Mase Funa. The junior says slimmed down this offseason and is now fit for multiple roles within the Duck defense. “I certainly think he can play SAM for us, but I think he can...
Andy Jones resigns as Oregon City High School athletic director
Exit is part of a major turnover in educational leadership, including principal and superintendent.Andy Jones, Oregon City High School's athletic director and associate principal since 2014, resigned effective July 29 so he could accept the same position at Silverton High School. Jones, who lives in Silverton and graduated from high school there, said losing OCHS relationships was the most difficult thing about leaving after eight years. "I will miss those relationships (as well as many other things) very much as well as the conversations I had with staff, coaches, students, student/athletes and even parents," Jones wrote in his resignation letter....
opb.org
University of Oregon Board appoints interim president
The University of Oregon’s Board of Trustees appointed an interim president at its meeting Tuesday morning. UO Provost and Senior Vice President Patrick Phillips will serve as the university’s leader for now, after president Michael Schill announced his departure last week, after leading the university the last seven years. Schill is leaving UO to become Northwestern University’s president.
Oregon Air Show set to feature Air Force Thunderbirds
The 2022 Oregon International Air show makes its grand return to McMinnville this weekend.
Oregon coast short-term rental fight enters new chapter with state land-use board ruling
A ruling this week by the Oregon Land Use Board of Appeals that overturned a citizen-approved ballot measure phasing out vacation rentals in unincorporated Lincoln County returns the issue’s focus from Salem back to the courthouse in Newport. On Thursday, there is a circuit court hearing whether to consolidate...
kezi.com
Eugene radio host Bill Barrett passes away
EUGENE, Ore. -- Bill Barrett, who hosted radio programming in Eugene for 24 years, passed away Wednesday afternoon after a battle with cancer. Bill Barrett, a longtime radio host on New Country 93.3, is being remembered by friends, former colleagues and thousands of listeners he entertained each morning. Barrett hosted shows on New Country 93.3 for 24 years, and signed off for the last time in early 2021. At the time, he had said he accomplished everything he had hoped for in his career -- except an interview with Barbara Mandrell.
