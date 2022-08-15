ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Meet Oregon's Top-15 2023 Recruiting Class

Recruiting has been on fire for the Ducks despite fall camp beginning and the season just around the corner. The Ducks begin the month with a bang, landing four-star DL prospect Terrance Green from Cy Woods High School in Cypress, TX. After Green, Oregon landed DL My'Keil Gardner, ATH Kenyon Sadiq, LB Jerry Mixon, and EDGE Jaeden Moore, to cap off a stellar month of recruiting for Dan Lanning and company.
Marshall Malchow shares the four pillars of Oregon recruiting

Recruiting top tier high school athletes is harder than it has ever been. In order to be successful, collegiate coaching staffs must pour ample sweat in the bucket in the courting of teenagers during a process which takes months and often years. Because of all that goes into the process,...
Alex Bales breaks down decision on transfer to Oregon

Just seven short months ago, Alex Bales of the Cincinnati Bearcats launched a kick over Alabama's Jameson Williams for a touchback, opening the College Football Playoffs at the 2021 Cotton Bowl. Now, Bales is head first into a competition at Oregon, looking to earn the kicking duties over incumbent Camden...
Why Oregon will underachieve in Dan Lanning's first season as HC | Number One Ranked Show

FOX Sports’ RJ Young explains why he thinks Washington State will win more than their preseason win total of 5.5. RJ is high on WSU QB Cameron Ward, and expects him to improve enough for WSU to get at least six wins. Then, RJ shares why he thinks Oregon will not be able to win more than 8.5 games. Oregon has a very difficult schedule and RJ believes 8 wins is probable for the Ducks.
3 Great Steakhouses in Oregon

What's your favorite thing to order when you go out? If the answer is a good steak then you are in luck because that's what this article is all about: three amazing steakhouses in Oregon that you should definitely visit if you want to see what a good steak should taste like. No matter how you prefer to eat your steak, you will most definitely find something for your liking at any of these fantastic steakhouses. All of them are known for using only high-quality ingredients and for providing excellent services to their customers. In conclusion, if you have never visited them, make sure to add them to your list and pay them a visit next time you are craving a delicious steak. Here's what made it on the list:
Andy Jones resigns as Oregon City High School athletic director

Exit is part of a major turnover in educational leadership, including principal and superintendent.Andy Jones, Oregon City High School's athletic director and associate principal since 2014, resigned effective July 29 so he could accept the same position at Silverton High School. Jones, who lives in Silverton and graduated from high school there, said losing OCHS relationships was the most difficult thing about leaving after eight years. "I will miss those relationships (as well as many other things) very much as well as the conversations I had with staff, coaches, students, student/athletes and even parents," Jones wrote in his resignation letter....
3 Great Seafood Restaurants in Oregon

If you happen to live in Oregon or travel to Oregon often and you love going out with your friends and family members, then this article is for you because I have put together a list of three amazing seafood places that you should absolutely visit if you appreciate good food. All of them are known for using only high-quality and fresh ingredients and have excellent online reviews, so make sure to check them out.
University of Oregon Board appoints interim president

The University of Oregon’s Board of Trustees appointed an interim president at its meeting Tuesday morning. UO Provost and Senior Vice President Patrick Phillips will serve as the university’s leader for now, after president Michael Schill announced his departure last week, after leading the university the last seven years. Schill is leaving UO to become Northwestern University’s president.
Eugene radio host Bill Barrett passes away

EUGENE, Ore. -- Bill Barrett, who hosted radio programming in Eugene for 24 years, passed away Wednesday afternoon after a battle with cancer. Bill Barrett, a longtime radio host on New Country 93.3, is being remembered by friends, former colleagues and thousands of listeners he entertained each morning. Barrett hosted shows on New Country 93.3 for 24 years, and signed off for the last time in early 2021. At the time, he had said he accomplished everything he had hoped for in his career -- except an interview with Barbara Mandrell.
