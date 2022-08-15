ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Jose, CA

L.A. Weekly

Norma Hall Pronounced Dead after Multi-Vehicle Crash on Highway 84 [Newark, CA]

Traffic Accident near Newark Boulevard On-Ramp Left One 70-Year-Old Woman Dead. According to the California Highway Patrol, officers responded to the incident around 9:09 p.m. along eastbound Highway 84, east of Newark Boulevard on-ramp. Upon arrival, police located two vehicles with significant damages and a woman that sustained major injuries.
NEWARK, CA
L.A. Weekly

Man Killed in Car Accident near Burrell Court [San Jose, CA]

Man Dies after Solo-Car Collision near West Hedding Street. The incident happened at around 3:18 a.m., in San Jose’s Rose Garden neighborhood, near the intersection of Burrell Court and West Hedding Street. According to the responding officers, a 2005 Infiniti SUV, driven by an adult male, was traveling west...
SAN JOSE, CA
NBC Bay Area

San Jose Man's Property Hit by Cars 23 Times Since 1960s

A San Jose resident says vehicles have crashed into his property 23 times over the past several decades. "Every few years we'll get a car that either tears up my fence or goes through my house," Ray Minter said. The crashes at Minter's Jackson Avenue home date back to 1964....
SAN JOSE, CA
L.A. Weekly

Teen Hospitalized after Pedestrian Accident on Kern Street [Newman, CA]

NEWMAN, CA (August 15, 2022) – Wednesday morning, a high school student was hospitalized after a pedestrian accident on Kern Street. The incident around 7:50 a.m. near the intersection of Kern Street and S street. According to the report, a driver did not stop at a posted stop sign...
NEWMAN, CA
KRON4 News

VIDEO: San Jose bakery robbed, employees held at knifepoint

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — San Jose Police are looking for five suspects who robbed a bakery off Alum Rock Avenue early Wednesday morning. An owner at Peters’ Bakery told KRON4 that the robbers entered the shop around 1:30 a.m. The robbers held some of their employees at knifepoint as the staff was preparing food […]
SAN JOSE, CA
CBS San Francisco

Fifth suspect arrested in connection with violent San Jose home invasion robberies

SAN JOSE -- Police in San Jose on Wednesday confirmed the recent arrest of a fifth suspect in connection with a series of violent home invasion robberies committed in late May and early June.The suspect, identified as 24-year-old San Jose resident Israel Mejia, was taken into custody on Tuesday in San Jose without incident.  The robberies included one incident where a 15-month-old baby was held at gunpoint. The first robbery happened on May 31, where an elderly couple was tied up and beaten before being robbed.At 3:50 p.m. that, officers responded to a home invasion call at a residence...
SAN JOSE, CA
CBS San Francisco

San Jose home at dangerous intersection has been rammed by cars '23 times'

SAN JOSE (KPIX) - A homeowner who has lived at the same intersection in East San Jose for decades says cars have crashed onto his property at least 23 times. After all this time, he's still waiting for help from local officials to try and make the street in front of him less dangerous."Well the house shakes, first you think it's an earthquake, you hear the rumbling," Ray Minter explained about a recent crash at his house. He says the incidents started to become more serious around 1973 and continue to get worse as drivers aren't slowing down and...
SAN JOSE, CA
KRON4 News

Drive-by gang shooting in Santa Cruz

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (BCN) — Police in Santa Cruz report that a drive-by shooting Sunday night that injured two men was gang related. Officers responded to an 11:08 p.m. report of a shooting in the 100 block of Raymond Street and found two men, 26 and 28 years old, with gunshot wounds. They were taken […]
SANTA CRUZ, CA
KRON4 News

5th serial home invasion suspect arrested in San Jose

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — A fifth man has been arrested in connection to a string of violent home invasions around San Jose, police said Wednesday. San Jose Police Department detectives identified the fifth suspect as 24-year-old Israel Mejia. Mejia was apprehended Tuesday and booked into jail on charges of home invasion robbery, burglary, and […]
SAN JOSE, CA
CBS News

Woman assaulted while walking along Geary Blvd. in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO -- A woman walking along Geary Boulevard in San Francisco's Richmond District was assaulted in a random attack, police said. The incident happened on August 10 at about 11:52 a.m. at 26th Ave and Geary Blvd. and was partially captured by surveillance video from a corner cafe. The...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Officer hospitalized after major multi-vehicle crash on Mission Boulevard in Fremont

FREMONT -- Emergency crews were at the scene of a major traffic collision involving multiple vehicles, including a police car, in Fremont on Monday morning.The crash was reported at about 10:40 a.m. at Mission and Warm Springs boulevards.At around 10:40 a.m., an officer was responding to a service call with lights and sirens at the intersection of Mission and Warm Springs boulevards when an uninvolved community member collided into their marked patrol car, said police.A police spokesperson said the driver continued straight and ran into more than one stopped vehicle.    Chopper video showed a Fremont police cruiser in the middle of the intersection with major front-end damage. Four other vehicles, including a shuttle bus, were also involved.The officer was transported to a local hospital for minor injuries and was treated and released the same afternoon. The driver said they had pain, but was not brought to the hospital, said a police spokesperson.    All lanes were blocked until about 1 p.m., Fremont police said in an advisory. Motorists were asked to avoid the area. The crash is still under investigation.
FREMONT, CA
KRON4 News

Firearms and meth seized by San Jose PD in traffic stop, 2 arrested

(KRON) — Officers with the San Jose Police Department seized three firearms and a quantity of methamphetamine during a traffic stop Tuesday night, according to a tweet from the department. The two occupants of the vehicle stopped were both previously convicted felons. A photo accompanying the tweet showed the three firearms, clips of ammunition, a […]
SAN JOSE, CA
Gilroy Dispatch

Suspect in murder of Gilroy native arrested in Mexico

A key suspect in the April 2021 murder of pregnant Gilroy native Tatyanna Mariah Lopez was found hiding out in Mexico, where he was arrested last week and transported back to California to face charges, according to authorities. Jonathan Xavier Dorado, 20, of Los Banos, was taken into custody by...
GILROY, CA
KGET

San Francisco man killed near Comanche Drive identified

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Coroner’s Office identified the man who was found dead near Lamont last month. Merlin Nohe Rodriguez Valle, 29, of San Francisco, was identified as the man killed on Buena Vista Boulevard west of North Comanche Drive, according to the coroner’s office. Valle was found dead at the scene, […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

