L.A. Weekly
Norma Hall Pronounced Dead after Multi-Vehicle Crash on Highway 84 [Newark, CA]
Traffic Accident near Newark Boulevard On-Ramp Left One 70-Year-Old Woman Dead. According to the California Highway Patrol, officers responded to the incident around 9:09 p.m. along eastbound Highway 84, east of Newark Boulevard on-ramp. Upon arrival, police located two vehicles with significant damages and a woman that sustained major injuries.
San Jose police make 5th arrest in string of home invasion robberies
Israel Mejia, 24, has been charged with home invasion robbery, burglary, and false imprisonment.
L.A. Weekly
Man Killed in Car Accident near Burrell Court [San Jose, CA]
Man Dies after Solo-Car Collision near West Hedding Street. The incident happened at around 3:18 a.m., in San Jose’s Rose Garden neighborhood, near the intersection of Burrell Court and West Hedding Street. According to the responding officers, a 2005 Infiniti SUV, driven by an adult male, was traveling west...
NBC Bay Area
San Jose Man's Property Hit by Cars 23 Times Since 1960s
A San Jose resident says vehicles have crashed into his property 23 times over the past several decades. "Every few years we'll get a car that either tears up my fence or goes through my house," Ray Minter said. The crashes at Minter's Jackson Avenue home date back to 1964....
L.A. Weekly
Daniel John Wetle Arrested after Fatal DUI Crash on Highway 68 [Monterey County, CA]
Man Dead after Head-On Collision near Spreckels Boulevard. The incident happened around 6:10 p.m., near Spreckels Boulevard on August 13th. Per reports, Wetle was driving a westbound black 2022 BMW and crossed the center divider into eastbound lanes. There, the BMW struck an oncoming red 2017 Toyota Camry head-on. Medics...
L.A. Weekly
Teen Hospitalized after Pedestrian Accident on Kern Street [Newman, CA]
NEWMAN, CA (August 15, 2022) – Wednesday morning, a high school student was hospitalized after a pedestrian accident on Kern Street. The incident around 7:50 a.m. near the intersection of Kern Street and S street. According to the report, a driver did not stop at a posted stop sign...
What will a DUI cost you in the Bay Area? A lot, says one police department
Driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol can be a very dangerous choice, but how much will navigating a DUI charge cost you in California? A lot, says one police department.
VIDEO: San Jose bakery robbed, employees held at knifepoint
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — San Jose Police are looking for five suspects who robbed a bakery off Alum Rock Avenue early Wednesday morning. An owner at Peters’ Bakery told KRON4 that the robbers entered the shop around 1:30 a.m. The robbers held some of their employees at knifepoint as the staff was preparing food […]
Man shot in the hand near Winton Street in Seaside
Seaside Police are investigating a shooting that left a man with a gunshot wound to his hand on Tuesday. The post Man shot in the hand near Winton Street in Seaside appeared first on KION546.
Fifth suspect arrested in connection with violent San Jose home invasion robberies
SAN JOSE -- Police in San Jose on Wednesday confirmed the recent arrest of a fifth suspect in connection with a series of violent home invasion robberies committed in late May and early June.The suspect, identified as 24-year-old San Jose resident Israel Mejia, was taken into custody on Tuesday in San Jose without incident. The robberies included one incident where a 15-month-old baby was held at gunpoint. The first robbery happened on May 31, where an elderly couple was tied up and beaten before being robbed.At 3:50 p.m. that, officers responded to a home invasion call at a residence...
San Jose home at dangerous intersection has been rammed by cars '23 times'
SAN JOSE (KPIX) - A homeowner who has lived at the same intersection in East San Jose for decades says cars have crashed onto his property at least 23 times. After all this time, he's still waiting for help from local officials to try and make the street in front of him less dangerous."Well the house shakes, first you think it's an earthquake, you hear the rumbling," Ray Minter explained about a recent crash at his house. He says the incidents started to become more serious around 1973 and continue to get worse as drivers aren't slowing down and...
Drive-by gang shooting in Santa Cruz
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (BCN) — Police in Santa Cruz report that a drive-by shooting Sunday night that injured two men was gang related. Officers responded to an 11:08 p.m. report of a shooting in the 100 block of Raymond Street and found two men, 26 and 28 years old, with gunshot wounds. They were taken […]
5th serial home invasion suspect arrested in San Jose
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — A fifth man has been arrested in connection to a string of violent home invasions around San Jose, police said Wednesday. San Jose Police Department detectives identified the fifth suspect as 24-year-old Israel Mejia. Mejia was apprehended Tuesday and booked into jail on charges of home invasion robbery, burglary, and […]
sanbenito.com
Update: Traffic fatalities include four family members, Hollister man
Traffic accidents in San Benito County took the lives of five people on Sunday—including a mother and three children whose sedan collided with a big-rig truck on Highway 156, according to sources. About 8:05pm Aug. 14, a 2014 Tesla, driven by a 55-year-old woman, was traveling eastbound on Highway...
CBS News
Woman assaulted while walking along Geary Blvd. in San Francisco
SAN FRANCISCO -- A woman walking along Geary Boulevard in San Francisco's Richmond District was assaulted in a random attack, police said. The incident happened on August 10 at about 11:52 a.m. at 26th Ave and Geary Blvd. and was partially captured by surveillance video from a corner cafe. The...
Officer hospitalized after major multi-vehicle crash on Mission Boulevard in Fremont
FREMONT -- Emergency crews were at the scene of a major traffic collision involving multiple vehicles, including a police car, in Fremont on Monday morning.The crash was reported at about 10:40 a.m. at Mission and Warm Springs boulevards.At around 10:40 a.m., an officer was responding to a service call with lights and sirens at the intersection of Mission and Warm Springs boulevards when an uninvolved community member collided into their marked patrol car, said police.A police spokesperson said the driver continued straight and ran into more than one stopped vehicle. Chopper video showed a Fremont police cruiser in the middle of the intersection with major front-end damage. Four other vehicles, including a shuttle bus, were also involved.The officer was transported to a local hospital for minor injuries and was treated and released the same afternoon. The driver said they had pain, but was not brought to the hospital, said a police spokesperson. All lanes were blocked until about 1 p.m., Fremont police said in an advisory. Motorists were asked to avoid the area. The crash is still under investigation.
Firearms and meth seized by San Jose PD in traffic stop, 2 arrested
(KRON) — Officers with the San Jose Police Department seized three firearms and a quantity of methamphetamine during a traffic stop Tuesday night, according to a tweet from the department. The two occupants of the vehicle stopped were both previously convicted felons. A photo accompanying the tweet showed the three firearms, clips of ammunition, a […]
Gilroy Dispatch
Suspect in murder of Gilroy native arrested in Mexico
A key suspect in the April 2021 murder of pregnant Gilroy native Tatyanna Mariah Lopez was found hiding out in Mexico, where he was arrested last week and transported back to California to face charges, according to authorities. Jonathan Xavier Dorado, 20, of Los Banos, was taken into custody by...
KCRA.com
'The house is going to be empty': Mom and her 3 kids killed in tragic crash involving Tesla
HOLLISTER, Calif. — A fiery car crash Sunday night took the life of a California mother and her three young children. "It doesn't seem real yet. Doesn’t seem real that they’re actually gone, not coming back," said Joan McIntire the mother of Lisa Biakanja, who was driving at the time of the accident.
San Francisco man killed near Comanche Drive identified
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Coroner’s Office identified the man who was found dead near Lamont last month. Merlin Nohe Rodriguez Valle, 29, of San Francisco, was identified as the man killed on Buena Vista Boulevard west of North Comanche Drive, according to the coroner’s office. Valle was found dead at the scene, […]
