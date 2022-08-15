Read full article on original website
kscbnews.net
Seward County Commission Approves Ideatek for County Internet Services
The Seward County Commission met on Monday evening and granted a request to waive the fees for Grace Place Pregnancy Care Center’s Fundraising Banquet is to be held on September 20, 2022, at the Seward County Activity Center. This will be the 2nd Annual Fundraising Banquet. The Commission Restlawn...
kscbnews.net
Liberal Traffic Safety Committee to Meet
The Traffic Safety Committee will meet on Thursday afternoon at 1:30 pm at the Randall Girls Scout Building. Among the items to be discussed are, the Downtown Committee will make a presentation, USD 480 will give an update on the MacArthur area, and a Parade Route Ordinance will be discussed. There will also be time for Public Comments. This meeting is open to the public.
kscbnews.net
Seward County Seeks the Community’s Input on Local Health Needs
Liberal, KS- Over the next few months, Southwest Medical Center (SWMC) will be working with area providers to update the 2022 Southwest Medical Center Community Health Needs Assessment (CHNA). We are seeking input from community members regarding the healthcare needs in order to complete the 2022 CHNA. VVV Consultants LLC,...
Schmidt proposes construction of four-lane highway linking Pittsburg to Garden City, Liberal
GOP gubernatorial candidate Derek Schmidt proposes four-lane highway from southeast to southwest Kansas to spur economic development. The post Schmidt proposes construction of four-lane highway linking Pittsburg to Garden City, Liberal appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
Liberal First
Mariscos Sinaloa makes move, cuts ribbon on new location
The owners of Mariscos Sinaloa are proud to announce the opening of their new location at 1115 N. Kansas Avenue, the former home of JAC’S Kitchen. The ribbon-cutting on the new location took place Aug. 4. “Mariscos Sinaloa is primarily a seafood restaurant, about 90 percent of our menu...
Report: Texas County roadways blocked due to ‘injury accident’
TEXAS COUNTY, Okla. (KAMR/KCIT) – The Northwest Region of the Oklahoma Department of Public Safety reported that roadways in Texas County on US-54 and CR-19 are blocked off in both directions due to an “injury accident” on Thursday. DPS detailed that troopers are en route and will have updates when they are further on the […]
Liberal First
Liberal’s Angels for Animals needs help
Great Plains Angels for Animals, located in Liberal, has placed thousands of animals in safe environments. We work with the Liberal Animal Shelter and local citizens to find lost or unwanted animals a home. Angels for Animals provides a necessary role in Liberal. However, inflation has impaired our ability to...
KVOE
Gas prices are higher here than they are in central, south-central Kansas, but they could be worse
Gas prices across the KVOE listening area are well above those in central and south-central Kansas. Kansas AAA Vice President of Governmental Relations Shawn Steward says there are a few potential answers to that question. Steward also says there can be a rather wide variance in prices from state line...
kscbnews.net
USD 480 Shares COVID Information for the 2022-2023 School Year
On August 11, 2022 the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) released new recommendations regarding COVID-19 that outlined changes for operational guidance for K-12 schools. With the health and safety of our students, staff and their families in mind, our district has worked diligently since the Spring of 2019 to maintain practices that aligned with professional health recommendations from the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) and the CDC for COVID-19. It is recognized that COVID-19 is a virus that now needs to be handled in an endemic fashion more similar to influenza and other diseases with the focus on individual responsibility. The severity of disease prevalence in a county is recommended to be a guiding factor in decision making. Most often, the incidence of COVID-19 in Seward County is listed as HIGH. This information can be accessed through KDHE website (kdhe.ks.gov), COVID-19 Dashboard. Any practices are subject to change based on this severity and identified outbreaks. Please be aware of the following key points for this school year:
kscbnews.net
Accident Sends One to the Southwest Medical Center
On Monday, August 15th at approximately 1:51 pm, Officers of the Liberal Police department, responded to the 800 block of N. Country Estates for a report of an injury accident. A 45-year-old female reports she was northbound in her 2017 Toyota Tundra, when a 71-year-old male driving his 2016 F-150...
kscbnews.net
Kansas Connections Academy Welcomes New and Returning Students for 2022-23 School Year
Elkhart, Kan. (Aug. 15, 2022) – Students across the state logged on to their computers today for their first day at Kansas Connections Academy, a tuition free-online public school serving students in grades K-12, to begin the 2022-2023 school year. With ten years of experience operating in Kansas, the school currently serves roughly 1300 students from cities and towns across the state.
kscbnews.net
Seward Picked to Win Jayhawk West
The 2022 KJCCC West (Division I) volleyball coaches’ poll has some familiar names at the top, with some other strong teams getting some respect in the voting. Seward County edged out Butler for the top spot in the Predicted Order of Finish for this season. The NJCAA volleyball season...
kscbnews.net
Nancy Ruth (Bennett) Freeman
Nancy Ruth (Bennett) Freeman, passed away after a brief illness in Amarillo, Texas, Monday morning, August 15, 2022. She was born February 26, 1944, in Dodge City, Kansas to Roy and Dorothy (Beeth) Bennett and was the third of three children. She grew up in Hugoton, Kansas where she enjoyed a wide variety of interests. Nancy was an active member of First Christian Church, Hugoton, as well as Rainbow Girls Club, 4-H, and performed in many musicals and plays. Nancy attended Hugoton High School in Hugoton, KS where she was an honors and national honors student throughout her school years. One of her favorite things was spending time with her dad on the golf course and she also spent a lot of time at the city pool lifeguarding and participating on the synchronized swimming team.
kscbnews.net
Former Sublette Man Dies in Auto Accident in Texas
On August 14, 2022, 23-year-old Dylan Berg, formerly of Sublette, died in a late-night single-vehicle accident on G Avenue in Seminole TX. According to reports, the incident happened around 3:20 a.m. in the 700 block of Northwest G Avenue. Preliminary investigation suggests Berg was driving on the roadway when he lost control of his vehicle for unknown reasons. His vehicle left the road and hit a nearby tree, splitting the vehicle in two.
Man caught in Kansas with 35 pounds of meth sentenced in connection to an international drug ring
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A Mexican national man has been sentenced in connection to an international drug ring that distributed “large quantities of methamphetamine, heroin, cocaine, and marijuana from Mexico in the Kansas City area.” According to a news release sent out by the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ), 48-year-old Aron Rodriguez-Posada pleaded guilty to […]
kscbnews.net
Drug Arrest Made in Liberal
On Thursday August 11th at approximately 12:05pm, Officer Prater of the Liberal Police Department, stopped a vehicle in the 200 block of West Pancake Boulevard. During the traffic stop, Officer Prater developed probable cause of additional criminal activity related to illegal narcotics. A search of the vehicle revealed an undetermined amount of illegal narcotics.
Liberal First
Trucks collide on overpass, one sent to SWMC
A man sustained non-life threatening injuries Monday afternoon in an accident in east Liberal. A press release from the Liberal Police Department said shortly before 2 p.m. Monday, officers responded to the 800 block of North Country Estates Road for a report of a head-on injury accident. “A 45-year-old female...
