ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Chicago White Sox Sign Elvis Andrus

The Chicago White Sox signed former Oakland Athletics shortstop Elvis Andrus. The White Sox expect Andrus to join the team in Cleveland tomorrow ahead of the series against the Guardians. Who Is Elvis Andrus?. Andrus spent the last two seasons with Oakland. Though recently, he found himself not in the...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
CBS San Francisco

Oakland A's cut fan favorite Stephen Piscotty to make way for rookie prospect

OAKLAND — The Oakland Athletics released veteran outfielder Stephen Piscotty on Tuesday and cleared way for top prospect Shea Langeliers to gain key experience down the stretch for the last-place team in the AL West.Langeliers, a 24-year-old catcher and left fielder selected ninth overall in the 2019 draft out of Baylor, hit .283 with 19 homers and 56 RBIs in 92 games for Triple-A Las Vegas after being acquired from Atlanta in the March trade that sent Matt Olson to the Braves. Langeliers was expected to make his major league debut as designated hitter for the A's at Texas on...
OAKLAND, CA
Yardbarker

LA Announces Dustin May's First MLB Start Since Tommy John

The wait is over. In what has been a brutal week for the Dodgers after the news of their pitcher Walker Buehler's seaon ending elbow surgery, the Dodgers finally get some good news with the return of their young star Dustin May. May has not pitched for the Dodgers since...
MLB

Comments / 0

Community Policy