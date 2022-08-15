Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Were These Two Missing Georgia Real Estate Entrepreneurs Dating The Same Mystery Man?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedMarietta, GA
These Historic High Trestles on the Silver Comet Trail Offer Soaring Views and Scenic Vistas Along Your Bike JourneyDeanLandPaulding County, GA
Resources for Georgia Writers and AuthorsAmanda K. (BookBuzz)Georgia State
Well-Known Dollar Store Slapped With FinesCadrene HeslopHogansville, GA
Tunes By The Tracks- A Stone Mountain TraditionDoc LawrenceStone Mountain, GA
Related
Police bust down door, drag suspect out of room during Buckhead drug raid
ATLANTA — Atlanta police have arrested a man whom they say was trafficking drugs out of his Buckhead apartment. Eric Patterson, 38, was arrested at his Lenox Road apartment on Wednesday after officers knocked down his front door. Police say Patterson refused to open the front door to the...
CBS 46
Celebrities among those targeted in home invasion spree across metro Atlanta
SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. (CBS46) - From shootings to the thousands stolen and damaged, a string of recent celebrity home invasions has one common denominator which has Sandy Springs Police issuing a warning. The victims were superstar celebrities, the latest one is Mariah Carey, Sandy Springs Police Department confirms. But officers...
CBS 46
Clayton County mourns unexpected death of retired detective
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Clayton County Police Department is mourning the death of one of its detectives who died Wednesday afternoon. The department announced in a Facebook post that retired Crime Scene Detective Carl Cook passed away. He was 57-years-old. Detective Cook retired in August of 2019 after serving...
CBS 46
Swastika painted on Atlanta’s iconic rainbow crosswalk
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Atlanta’s Iconic Rainbow crosswalk has been vandalized once again, according to the Atlanta Police Department. Officer says someone spray-painted a Swastika on the intersection at 10th and Piedmont Thursday evening and the LGBTQ Liaison Unit was notified by Zone 5 units regarding the hate speech.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fox5atlanta.com
Police investigate break-in at Cobb County emergency preparedness store
COBB COUNTY, Ga. - Workers at an emergency preparedness store in Cobb County have started cleaning up after an apparent break in. It happened Wednesday morning at TruPrep, and "emergency preparedness" store on Cobb Parkway in Marietta. An employee says alleged thieves got away with a few accessories. It's unclear...
fox5atlanta.com
Body camera reveals Gwinnett police officer responded hours before reported rape
ATLANTA - Body camera video reveals Gwinnett County police officers responded to call related to rape victim hours before the attack. New details have emerged in the rape case Gwinnett County police are investigating involving a Georgia State University campus police officer. Body camera video revealed that hours before the...
Brothers arrested for opening fire on DeKalb man, police say
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A pair of brothers are facing assault charges in DeKalb County after a man says they opened fire on him, according to police. Officers say they were called to Kelly Lake Road on Saturday evening where a man in his 20s said two men in their 50s shot at him.
CBS 46
Two wanted in connection to DeKalb County murder identified by police
SCOTTDALE, Ga. (CBS46) - DeKalb County police have identified two people who were arrested and charged in the murder of a man in DeKalb County. Police say 27-year-old Zaira Jones and 21-year-old Jaquez McDonald were arrested and charged with homicide. Investigators found the man’s body shot multiple times outside the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Grandmother says granddaughter was shot 4 times in her driveway
MCDONOUGH, Ga. — A woman was shot multiple times in the driveway at her grandmother's home in McDonough earlier this month; the police department said this shooting could be connected to two others that happened over the span of roughly an hour. “We thought they were shooting firecrackers,” described...
Suspect shoots and kills himself following gun incident at Gwinnett County gas station
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation says a man they suspect was involved in a Wednesday afternoon incident with a gun at a gas station, who ran from the scene before he shot and killed himself. The GBI says after an incident involving a man with...
Atlanta woman says police burst into her home, threw her on ground over missing remote, chess board
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A mother is suing after she says an officer broke down her door, went inside her home and slammed her to the ground. The officer’s bodycam captured the violent encounter where the woman was handcuffed, and emergency medical services had to be called. Khanay Yancey has filed a federal lawsuit against Clayton County and the officer, Gregory Tillman.
CBS 46
41-year-old man with ‘medical concerns’ located after being reported missing
LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. (CBS46) - The Gwinnett County Police Department confirmed to CBS46 News a man previously reported missing since Tuesday has been located. The Gwinnett County Police Department has asked for the public’s help locating a person who has “medical concerns” reported missing since Tuesday. Police officials...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
CBS 46
Investigation underway after shooting on I-85 north in Troup County
TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) - An investigation is underway after a vehicle driving on I-85 north in Troup County was reportedly shot at by someone driving alongside on Wednesday morning. Authorities responded to the 23-mile marker of I-85 north around 7:56 a.m. after receiving a 9-1-1 call. According to officials,...
fox5atlanta.com
Forsyth County bus driver receives touching final tribute
FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. - A group of bus drivers in Forsyth County held a special ceremony on Wednesday in memory of one of their own. Linda Stowers was a beloved bus driver in the Forsyth County School District for 15 years. The 72-year-old Atlanta native passed away last week from...
The Citizen Online
Burglars take 60 seconds to haul off $2,600 in store loot
Thieves in Fayetteville during an Aug. 14 business burglary were in the store for only 60 seconds but made off with $2,600 in cigarettes, other merchandise and cash. The burglary occurred on Aug. 14 at the 76 station on South Glynn Street at Bradley Drive, where an alarm call came in at 3:10 a.m.
Atlanta community members chase down thief and hold him until police arrive
ATLANTA — A thief is behind bars after several community members were in on a citizen’s arrest. The Atlanta Police Department arrested 42-year-old Patrick Jorel York after he was caught trying to steal a car part. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. APD posted...
CBS 46
Woman robbed in parking deck on Atlanta Student Movement Boulevard
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Atlanta Police Department is seeking help in identifying thieves in a robbery. A woman reported she was robbed on Atlanta Student Movement Boulevard July 11, according to police. The victim was in a parking deck when two men and a woman approached her from behind....
Police investigating possible attempted kidnapping of child who missed bus in Calhoun
CALHOUN, Ga. — Calhoun police are investigating what they believe was an attempted kidnapping of a child who missed the bus after school. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Calhoun police said a child younger than 18 missed the bus Monday afternoon on Wall Street....
CBS 46
Decatur Police working to locate driver, identify victim in deadly hit-and-run
DECATUR, Ga. (CBS46) - Police are looking for a driver after a deadly hit-and-run crash Monday night in Decatur. According to the Decatur Police Department, officers responded to the intersection of Scott Boulevard and Clairemont Avenue around 11:35 p.m. in reference to an accident involving a pedestrian. Decatur PD’s initial...
Man found shot dead in the middle of Atlanta street, police say
ATLANTA — A man is dead after being shot in the middle of the street in a residential area, according to Atlanta police. According to Capt. Christian Hunt, police responded to a person shot call just after 1 a.m. in the 120 block of Anchor Terrace SW. [DOWNLOAD: Free...
Comments / 3