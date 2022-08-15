ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austell, GA

CBS 46

Clayton County mourns unexpected death of retired detective

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Clayton County Police Department is mourning the death of one of its detectives who died Wednesday afternoon. The department announced in a Facebook post that retired Crime Scene Detective Carl Cook passed away. He was 57-years-old. Detective Cook retired in August of 2019 after serving...
CBS 46

Swastika painted on Atlanta’s iconic rainbow crosswalk

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Atlanta’s Iconic Rainbow crosswalk has been vandalized once again, according to the Atlanta Police Department. Officer says someone spray-painted a Swastika on the intersection at 10th and Piedmont Thursday evening and the LGBTQ Liaison Unit was notified by Zone 5 units regarding the hate speech.
fox5atlanta.com

Police investigate break-in at Cobb County emergency preparedness store

COBB COUNTY, Ga. - Workers at an emergency preparedness store in Cobb County have started cleaning up after an apparent break in. It happened Wednesday morning at TruPrep, and "emergency preparedness" store on Cobb Parkway in Marietta. An employee says alleged thieves got away with a few accessories. It's unclear...
CBS 46

Two wanted in connection to DeKalb County murder identified by police

SCOTTDALE, Ga. (CBS46) - DeKalb County police have identified two people who were arrested and charged in the murder of a man in DeKalb County. Police say 27-year-old Zaira Jones and 21-year-old Jaquez McDonald were arrested and charged with homicide. Investigators found the man’s body shot multiple times outside the...
WSB Radio

Atlanta woman says police burst into her home, threw her on ground over missing remote, chess board

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A mother is suing after she says an officer broke down her door, went inside her home and slammed her to the ground. The officer’s bodycam captured the violent encounter where the woman was handcuffed, and emergency medical services had to be called. Khanay Yancey has filed a federal lawsuit against Clayton County and the officer, Gregory Tillman.
CBS 46

Investigation underway after shooting on I-85 north in Troup County

TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) - An investigation is underway after a vehicle driving on I-85 north in Troup County was reportedly shot at by someone driving alongside on Wednesday morning. Authorities responded to the 23-mile marker of I-85 north around 7:56 a.m. after receiving a 9-1-1 call. According to officials,...
fox5atlanta.com

Forsyth County bus driver receives touching final tribute

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. - A group of bus drivers in Forsyth County held a special ceremony on Wednesday in memory of one of their own. Linda Stowers was a beloved bus driver in the Forsyth County School District for 15 years. The 72-year-old Atlanta native passed away last week from...
The Citizen Online

Burglars take 60 seconds to haul off $2,600 in store loot

Thieves in Fayetteville during an Aug. 14 business burglary were in the store for only 60 seconds but made off with $2,600 in cigarettes, other merchandise and cash. The burglary occurred on Aug. 14 at the 76 station on South Glynn Street at Bradley Drive, where an alarm call came in at 3:10 a.m.
CBS 46

Woman robbed in parking deck on Atlanta Student Movement Boulevard

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Atlanta Police Department is seeking help in identifying thieves in a robbery. A woman reported she was robbed on Atlanta Student Movement Boulevard July 11, according to police. The victim was in a parking deck when two men and a woman approached her from behind....
CBS 46

Decatur Police working to locate driver, identify victim in deadly hit-and-run

DECATUR, Ga. (CBS46) - Police are looking for a driver after a deadly hit-and-run crash Monday night in Decatur. According to the Decatur Police Department, officers responded to the intersection of Scott Boulevard and Clairemont Avenue around 11:35 p.m. in reference to an accident involving a pedestrian. Decatur PD’s initial...
