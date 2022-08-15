Read full article on original website
The Pledge of Allegiance: Gov. Burgum calls on schools and government amid pledge controversy
The state Senator from Grand Forks and representatives from Bismarck and Mandan will also support Governor Burgum's legislation.
Governor Burgum calls for public schools, governing bodies to administer the Pledge of Allegiance, display flag
(Bismarck, ND) -- In the wake of the decision made by the Fargo School Board invovling the Pledge of Allegiance, North Dakota's Governor is issueing a response. Governor Doug Burgum Monday is calling for the pledge to be recited in public schools and at meetings of elected governing bodies in North Dakota.
North Dakota board to reconsider nixing Pledge of Allegiance
Republican Gov. Doug Burgum on Monday proposed a bill meant to “guarantee that the opportunity exists to recite the Pledge of Allegiance, as other states have done.” State Rep. Pat Heinert, one of three Republicans working with Burgum, wants to require all local boards and commission to recite the pledge.
Special meeting called to discuss a possible reinstatement of the Pledge of Allegiance
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo School Board President Tracie Newman is calling for a special meeting to discuss a motion to reinstate the Pledge of Allegiance at the beginning of the school board’s regular meetings. On Tuesday, August 9, in a 7-2 vote, the Fargo School Board...
A look at Bismarck Public School’s Pledge of Allegiance rules
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Last week, the Fargo School Board decided to stop saying the Pledge of Allegiance before meetings. The move has lots of people in North Dakota concerned about a patriotic tradition in public schools. “I pledge allegiance to the flag...” If you grew up in Bismarck, you...
Arguments to be heard in Burleigh County in abortion rights lawsuit
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - After the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in June, North Dakota Attorney General Drew Wrigley certified North Dakota’s trigger law that would effectively make abortion illegal in the state. The Red River Women’s Clinic, the only abortion clinic in the state, challenged the ban.
A public schedule for South Dakota’s governor?
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — From the early 2000s to January 2019, South Dakota news outlets received a weekly “heads-up” from the governor’s office about planned public events for state government agencies and public appearances on the governor’s schedule. The weekly notice was called “News...
North Dakotans to vote on legalizing recreational marijuana
(Bismarck, ND) -- There will be a referendum this November in neighboring North Dakota on legalizing recreational marijuana for those 21 and older. The group New Approach North Dakota submitted well over the required roughly 16-thousand valid signatures to put the measure on the ballot this fall. Spokesman David Owen says the extra signatures show broad support for legalization. Submitting petitions to put a question on the ballot is not an option in Minnesota. Legislation has passed the D-F-L-controlled Minnesota House but was blocked by leaders in the Republican-controlled Senate.
Frustrated North Dakota To Trade City of Fargo To Minnesota
North Dakota finally pulls the trigger. It's a blockbuster trade that's been in the works for years. Fargo has been a liberal outlier in North Dakota for as long as anyone can remember. A literal burr in the red butt of conservative North Dakota. The state has been patient with the outspoken city primarily because of our love of NDSU Bison football.
New poll: Majority of South Dakotans oppose total ban on abortion and want voters to make the rules
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (South Dakota News Watch) - In a July 2022 statewide poll commissioned by South Dakota News Watch, a majority of registered voters opposed a total ban on abortion in the state and an even stronger majority supported holding a referendum in which voters, not lawmakers, would decide on future laws regarding the procedure.
What the Inflation Reduction Act means for Montana
The Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) was recently passed by U.S. President Joe Biden that could help cut greenhouse gas emissions to at least 40% by 2030, as early analyses show. But what does that mean for Montana?. According to a press release from the Sierra Club, the bill will impact...
How The Inflation Reduction Act impacts North Dakotans
It also lays out a plan to give up to $14,000 in reimbursements to households for green-energy upgrades like electric water heaters and electric stoves.
Verdict is in already in almost all judge contests in Minnesota
The Nov. 8 ballots in Minnesota will be crowded with candidates for governor, attorney general, Congress, the Legislature and county offices. One thing they won’t have in nearly the entire state: a contested race for judge. There are two Supreme Court seats on the ballot, 10 for the Court of Appeals and 94 for District Court. In only one race — a District Court race in Shakopee — is there more than a single choice for voters.
Fargo School Board President recommends reinstating Pledge of Allegiance
FARGO (KVRR) – Following “significant negative local and national feedback,” the Fargo School Board will hold a special meeting on Thursday, August 18 to consider reinstating the Pledge of Allegiance at the beginning of board meetings. The board voted 7-2 last week to discontinue reciting the pledge...
Report finds critical race theory embedded in South Dakota schools, governor pledges action
PIERRE, S.D. (TND) — South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem outlawed the teaching of "critical race theory" (CRT) in the state back in April. Noem called CRT a "political and divisive ideology that teaches a distorted view of the United States of America and its institutions" in her executive order that outlawed its teaching.
Fargo school board to reconsider reciting Pledge of Allegiance prior to meetings
FARGO (KFGO) – The Fargo School Board will take another look at its decision to stop reciting the Pledge of Allegiance. A special meeting has been scheduled for Thursday evening. The board voted 7-2 last week to stop reciting the pledge, something that only began in March. It did not affect classrooms or other activities.
Rural North Dakota and Montana receives $18.5 million for broadband
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - It can be expensive to run internet to rural areas. That’s why the federal government has granted $18.5 million for high-speed internet for more than a thousand rural residents in North Dakota and Montana. The money is available in part through the United States Department...
North Dakota DHS audit finds $629 million in financial errors
(The Center Square) - An audit of the North Dakota Department of Human Services found $629 million in financial statement errors made by DHS in its annual comprehensive financial report. While details on the errors were not specified, the North Dakota Auditor’s Office said adding guardrails that include accurate recording...
New technology equipped to North Dakota school buses
If someone passes a stopped school bus, all the bus driver has to do is push a button.
North Dakota staying diligent about zebra mussels after two new populations found in South Dakota
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Specialists with North Dakota Game and Fish are keeping a close eye on zebra mussels after they were found in two lakes on opposite ends of South Dakota last month. Aquatic nuisance experts say they have 14 watercraft inspectors throughout the state. And while they’re still...
