(Bismarck, ND) -- There will be a referendum this November in neighboring North Dakota on legalizing recreational marijuana for those 21 and older. The group New Approach North Dakota submitted well over the required roughly 16-thousand valid signatures to put the measure on the ballot this fall. Spokesman David Owen says the extra signatures show broad support for legalization. Submitting petitions to put a question on the ballot is not an option in Minnesota. Legislation has passed the D-F-L-controlled Minnesota House but was blocked by leaders in the Republican-controlled Senate.

