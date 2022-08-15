TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson police are looking for the suspect and vehicle involved in a hit-and-run crash that took a woman’s life late Monday, Aug. 15. Officers said they were called to the East Pima Street and North Catalina Avenue, where they found the woman suffering from life-threatening injuries, where she later died. Tucson fire medics took her to Banner UMC.

TUCSON, AZ ・ 2 DAYS AGO