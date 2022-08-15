Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
"I just kept watching": Central Arizona Vaqueros pitcher reacts to being selected in MLB DraftJeremy BerenCoolidge, AZ
Latest Starbucks unionization attempt fails in PhoenixJeremy BerenPhoenix, AZ
Local Restaurant is Closing, Returning to the StreetsGreyson FTucson, AZ
How a retirement community survived and thrived during a pandemicCommunity SaddleBrookeSaddlebrooke, AZ
Related
L.A. Weekly
3 Injured in Multi-Vehicle Crash near 22nd Street [Tucson, AZ]
Four-Vehicle Crash near South Pantano Road Left 3 Hospitalized. The crash happened on August 11th, just before 3:00 p.m., at East 22nd Street and South Pantano Road, involving four vehicles. According to police, emergency crews arrived and rendered aid to three people. All of the victims were then taken to...
L.A. Weekly
2 Injured in Wrong-Way Crash on Interstate 10 [Pinal County, AZ]
Two Hospitalized after Head-On Collision near State Route 387. The incident happened around 1:15 a.m., near State Route 387 on August 12th. For reasons under investigation, a vehicle was traveling west on the eastbound lanes of the highway. As a result, the wrong-way driver collided head-on into an oncoming car.
L.A. Weekly
Nyabonj Kuajachol Lual Killed in Pedestrian Collision on Pima Street [Tucson, AZ]
Pedestrian vs Vehicle Accident near North Catalina Avenue Left One Dead. The collision happened on August 15th involving a pedestrian and an unidentified vehicle, per initial reports. According to police, emergency crews arrived to the scene and found one woman unresponsive in the roadway. Medics quickly transported her to a...
L.A. Weekly
1 Dead, 5 Injured in Head-On Collision on Interstate 10 [Vail, AZ]
Police responded to a crash on August 14th at around 11:00 p.m. involving a Mazda sedan and a Toyota Camry. Furthermore, police said the Mazda was traveling east in the westbound lanes and crashed head-on with the Toyota. According to responding emergency crews, one juvenile occupant of the Mazda died...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KOLD-TV
UPDATE: One person hurt in crash involving front-end loader, 2 other vehicles
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - One person was hurt in a crash that closed a portion of South Houghton Road on Tuesday afternoon, Aug. 16. The crash involved three vehicles - a pickup truck, a sedan and a front-end loader. The driver of the loader had serious injuries but no other injuries were reported.
L.A. Weekly
One Injured in RV Crash on Marsh Station Road [Tucson, AZ]
TUCSON, AZ (August 17, 2022) – Thursday afternoon, one person sustained injuries after a two-vehicle crash on Marsh Station Road. The incident happened on August 4th, in the afternoon along Milepost 292 at Marsh Station Road. According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, the crash involved an RV...
KOLD-TV
Man found dead near 36th, Campbell in Tucson
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A body was found near East 36th Street and South Campbell Avenue in Tucson on Wednesday, Aug. 17. The Tucson Police Department confirmed an investigation is underway after a man was found dead. The TPD said it is too early to know if there...
KOLD-TV
Tucson detectives investigating fatal west-side shooting
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson police are seeking information about a shooting early Tuesday, Aug. 16 that left a man dead. Authorities said they got a 911 call just before 1:40 a.m. reporting a shooting at the intersection of North Ninth Avenue and West Flores Street. When officers...
IN THIS ARTICLE
38-Year-Old Janelle Littlebear Kills 2 Persons In Multi-Vehicle Accident In Tucson (Tucson, AZ)
The Pinal County authorities reported that a woman killed 2 people in San Tan Valley last week in a multi-vehicle accident. Janelle Littlebear, 38, is currently facing two [..]
KOLD-TV
UPDATE: Pedestrian dies after hit-and-run crash in midtown area
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A woman died after being struck by a vehicle at the intersection of East Pima Street and North Catalina Avenue in Tucson late Monday, Aug. 15. Police said Tuesday morning that the driver of the vehicle involved in the crash fled the scene. No...
KOLD-TV
Woman hit, seriously injured by vehicle in midtown Tucson
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson police are in midtown after a female pedestrian was hit by a vehicle late Monday, Aug. 15. According to officers, the incident took place at the intersection of East Pima Street and North Catalina Avenue. Drivers are asked to find an alternate route.
Deadly hit-and-run involving a 77-year-old woman
Tucson Police Department and Tucson Fire Department responded to a deadly hit-and-run crash involving a pedestrian Monday.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KOLD-TV
UPDATE: Missing elderly woman found dead in Tucson area
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The elderly Pima County woman reported missing Tuesday afternoon has been found dead. The Pima County Sheriff’s Department said the body of Juanita Ghorm, 91, was located near Orange Grove and Shannon roads around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday. She went missing from the same...
Man who crashed into concrete wall off I-19 passes away
The Pima County Sheriff's Department responded to a deadly crash in Green Valley. The incident occurred on Friday around 12 p.m. on Interstate 19 and Esperanza Boulevard.
KOLD-TV
UPDATE: Police identify victim in fatal hit-and-run crash in midtown
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson police are looking for the suspect and vehicle involved in a hit-and-run crash that took a woman’s life late Monday, Aug. 15. Officers said they were called to the East Pima Street and North Catalina Avenue, where they found the woman suffering from life-threatening injuries, where she later died. Tucson fire medics took her to Banner UMC.
KOLD-TV
UPDATE: One killed, five injured in wrong-way crash west of Mescal
VAIL, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A juvenile was killed and five people were injured in a wrong-way crash on interstate 10 westbound near Mescal late Sunday, Aug. 14. According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, a Mazda sedan with two occupants was eastbound in a westbound lane of I-10 when it struck a westbound Toyota Camry around 11 p.m.
1 Person Critically Injured After Car Crash In Pima County (Pima County, AZ)
Police reports indicate that a person was transported to a hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries after a car crash in Green Valley on Friday. The reports do not mention how exactly the accident unfolded but mention that the [..]
KOLD-TV
Toddler found safe after getting kidnapped from Tucson gas station
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A Tucson toddler is safe and sound after he was kidnapped when his mother’s vehicle was stolen from a gas station early Tuesday, Aug. 16. The Tucson Police Department said it started around 7:20 a.m. at the Quik Mart located near South Wilmot Road and East Nicaragua Drive.
L.A. Weekly
David Moreno Dead, Alex Maldonado Arrested after Hit-and-Run Accident on Kinney Road [Tucson, AZ]
TUCSON, AZ (April 15, 2022) – Tuesday morning,. was killed and Alex Maldonado was arrested after a hit-and-run on Kinney Road. Authorities responded to the scene around 8:00 a.m., near Gates Way Road. First responders arrived and located Moreno laying on the road with injuries consistent with being hit...
Bicyclist involved in hit-and-run dies, police are still looking for suspect
The Tucson Police Department has released new information about a bicyclist killed in a recent hit-and-run.
Comments / 3