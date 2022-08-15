ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tucson, AZ

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
L.A. Weekly

3 Injured in Multi-Vehicle Crash near 22nd Street [Tucson, AZ]

Four-Vehicle Crash near South Pantano Road Left 3 Hospitalized. The crash happened on August 11th, just before 3:00 p.m., at East 22nd Street and South Pantano Road, involving four vehicles. According to police, emergency crews arrived and rendered aid to three people. All of the victims were then taken to...
TUCSON, AZ
L.A. Weekly

2 Injured in Wrong-Way Crash on Interstate 10 [Pinal County, AZ]

Two Hospitalized after Head-On Collision near State Route 387. The incident happened around 1:15 a.m., near State Route 387 on August 12th. For reasons under investigation, a vehicle was traveling west on the eastbound lanes of the highway. As a result, the wrong-way driver collided head-on into an oncoming car.
PINAL COUNTY, AZ
L.A. Weekly

Nyabonj Kuajachol Lual Killed in Pedestrian Collision on Pima Street [Tucson, AZ]

Pedestrian vs Vehicle Accident near North Catalina Avenue Left One Dead. The collision happened on August 15th involving a pedestrian and an unidentified vehicle, per initial reports. According to police, emergency crews arrived to the scene and found one woman unresponsive in the roadway. Medics quickly transported her to a...
TUCSON, AZ
L.A. Weekly

1 Dead, 5 Injured in Head-On Collision on Interstate 10 [Vail, AZ]

Police responded to a crash on August 14th at around 11:00 p.m. involving a Mazda sedan and a Toyota Camry. Furthermore, police said the Mazda was traveling east in the westbound lanes and crashed head-on with the Toyota. According to responding emergency crews, one juvenile occupant of the Mazda died...
VAIL, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tucson, AZ
Crime & Safety
City
Tucson, AZ
Local
Arizona Crime & Safety
Tucson, AZ
Accidents
Local
Arizona Accidents
L.A. Weekly

One Injured in RV Crash on Marsh Station Road [Tucson, AZ]

TUCSON, AZ (August 17, 2022) – Thursday afternoon, one person sustained injuries after a two-vehicle crash on Marsh Station Road. The incident happened on August 4th, in the afternoon along Milepost 292 at Marsh Station Road. According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, the crash involved an RV...
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Man found dead near 36th, Campbell in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A body was found near East 36th Street and South Campbell Avenue in Tucson on Wednesday, Aug. 17. The Tucson Police Department confirmed an investigation is underway after a man was found dead. The TPD said it is too early to know if there...
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Tucson detectives investigating fatal west-side shooting

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson police are seeking information about a shooting early Tuesday, Aug. 16 that left a man dead. Authorities said they got a 911 call just before 1:40 a.m. reporting a shooting at the intersection of North Ninth Avenue and West Flores Street. When officers...
TUCSON, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#After Hours#Accident#Az#Auto Pedestrian Collision
KOLD-TV

UPDATE: Pedestrian dies after hit-and-run crash in midtown area

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A woman died after being struck by a vehicle at the intersection of East Pima Street and North Catalina Avenue in Tucson late Monday, Aug. 15. Police said Tuesday morning that the driver of the vehicle involved in the crash fled the scene. No...
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Woman hit, seriously injured by vehicle in midtown Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson police are in midtown after a female pedestrian was hit by a vehicle late Monday, Aug. 15. According to officers, the incident took place at the intersection of East Pima Street and North Catalina Avenue. Drivers are asked to find an alternate route.
TUCSON, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KOLD-TV

UPDATE: Missing elderly woman found dead in Tucson area

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The elderly Pima County woman reported missing Tuesday afternoon has been found dead. The Pima County Sheriff’s Department said the body of Juanita Ghorm, 91, was located near Orange Grove and Shannon roads around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday. She went missing from the same...
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

UPDATE: Police identify victim in fatal hit-and-run crash in midtown

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson police are looking for the suspect and vehicle involved in a hit-and-run crash that took a woman’s life late Monday, Aug. 15. Officers said they were called to the East Pima Street and North Catalina Avenue, where they found the woman suffering from life-threatening injuries, where she later died. Tucson fire medics took her to Banner UMC.
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

UPDATE: One killed, five injured in wrong-way crash west of Mescal

VAIL, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A juvenile was killed and five people were injured in a wrong-way crash on interstate 10 westbound near Mescal late Sunday, Aug. 14. According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, a Mazda sedan with two occupants was eastbound in a westbound lane of I-10 when it struck a westbound Toyota Camry around 11 p.m.
VAIL, AZ
KOLD-TV

Toddler found safe after getting kidnapped from Tucson gas station

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A Tucson toddler is safe and sound after he was kidnapped when his mother’s vehicle was stolen from a gas station early Tuesday, Aug. 16. The Tucson Police Department said it started around 7:20 a.m. at the Quik Mart located near South Wilmot Road and East Nicaragua Drive.
TUCSON, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy