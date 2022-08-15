Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WJFW-TV
Paul Bunyan fest brings vendors to Eagle River downtown
EAGLE RIVER, Wis. (WJFW)- The popular Paul Bunayn Fest took place in downtown Eagle River on Wednesday, bringing together vendors and small businesses to show the Northwoods what they have to offer. Each year the Eagle River Chamber of Commerce holds the event alongside groups like the VFW which serves...
WJFW-TV
Mercer Area Sno-Goers have won the AWSC Snowmobile Club of the Year award
MERCER (WJFW) - The Mercer Area Sno-Goers are proud to announce that they have won the Association of Wisconsin Snowmobile Clubs (AWSC) 2022 Snowmobile Club of the Year. Newswatch 12 spoke with the Mercer Sno-Goers and they said that they were chosen because of how many people are involved in the club and how involved the club is with their community.
WSAW
‘It takes a village’: Antigo community comes together to support reopening a reimagined child care center
ANTIGO, Wis. (WSAW) - During the summer of 2021 inside a building with green and red striped awnings on Fifth Avenue in Antigo, you would hear the sounds of giggles and wonder coming from 38 children playing, learning, and growing while their parents were away working. A few months later in October, that same building would fall silent as the doors of My Lil Angels child care closed for the last time.
WJFW-TV
Free survival class geared toward youth ages 8 - 11
RHINELANDER - YMCA of the Northwoods is partnering with Oneida County UW-Extension to offer free Survival classes from August 29th to August 31st. The lessons are geared for 8- to 11-year-olds and run from 9:00 am to 11:00 am each day at the YMCA in Rhinelander. Extension’s Positive Youth Development...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WJFW-TV
Client Service Associate - 3266742
JOB DUTIES: Essential Job Functions the Client Service Associate is an integral part of the Operations and Client Service team. The team is responsible for assisting Advisors in all aspects of the firm with an emphasis on client service and administrative processes. We are seeking a candidate that is highly motivated, takes initiative, has a positive attitude, willing to work in a fast-paced environment and willing to take on new tasks and assignments. Job functions will include but are not limited to: Provides administrative support for client requests and questions. Assisting with administrative and operational duties in relation to client accounts, including but not limited to; money movements, data gathering & reporting, mailings, filing, scanning, copying, data entry, assistance with account reconciliation. Answers phone calls, schedules meetings Paperwork – new account and supplemental. Misc. tasks as needed.
WJFW-TV
YMCA of the Northwoods offering free memberships to 6th graders for the 2022-23 school year
RHINELANDER, Wis. (WJFW) - The YMCA of the Northwoods is offering free memberships for 6th grade students for the 2022-2023 school year. Students will have access to the whole facility and be able to do activities such as open swimming, and open gym. Tammy Zellmer the youth development coordinator says this initiative is a wonderful opportunity for students in Oneida County. "Trying to help to open the door and help bridge that gap transitionally from elementary school to middle school, we saw an opportunity to really make an impact on youth as they’re trying to transition into middle school," said Tammy Zellmer.
Opinion: As Wausau debt soars from $50M to $225M, it’s time for the Council to act
It is time for us to hear from the Wausau City Council. By now, it should be clear that the mayor has no plans and no solutions—at least none that she is willing to share. But, we still have a city council that can study, craft and pass legislation.
WJFW-TV
Equipment Operator - Highway - 3270462
JOB DUTIES: Equipment Operator duties include performing skilled work of varied nature involving the operations of repairing, clearing, and maintaining highways, roads, and rights-of-way. Position uses multiple types of motorized equipment, assists in flagging traffic, and performs other manual labor tasks. QUALIFICATIONS: 18 or older Required. Class A - Commercial...
IN THIS ARTICLE
New Weston pet store prompts controversy, request for new ordinance
A new pet store in Weston is prompting some residents to call for a ban on selling dogs in a retail setting. Halo Puppies and Supplies, 4111 Schofield Ave., received a license in June from the Village Board of Trustees to begin July 1. But in late July, several Weston officials were contacted by a resident concerned about the sale of puppies in retail pet stores through brokers, commonly referred to as “puppy mills.”
WJFW-TV
Northwoods gets additional cell towers
EAGLE RIVER AND THREE LAKES - AT&T customers and FirstNet subscribers in Three Lakes and Eagle River got a big boost in wireless connectivity. They’ve added two new cell towers; one on State Highway 32 near Scott Creek just outside Three Lakes and one on State Highway 70 outside Eagle River.
tmj4.com
‘I had to speak up’: Two Northwoods friends push Wisconsin DNR to protect lakeshore forests
Wearing blue jeans, a short-sleeved button-down shirt and a look of dismay, John Schwarzmann stood near the shore of Whitney Lake in Vilas County, Wisconsin. He didn’t like what he saw so close to the shallow waters: too few trees still standing and too many stumps that loggers left behind.
Kilian resigns from Wausau committee, citing concerns over city policies
Dist. 3 Alder Tom Kilian resigned last month from Wausau’s Liberation and Freedom Committee amid concerns over city actions and policies that he says are contrary to the group’s mission. Kilian was one of nine members of the group and the sole representative from the City Council. The...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WJFW-TV
Rides to the Lincoln Co. Fair open tonight
MERRILL (WJFW) - The Lincoln County Fair starts today at the Merrill Festival Grounds on E. Second St. in Merrill and it runs through Sunday, Aug. 21. The rides open at 5 p.m. Wednesday. Wristbands for the weekend are $25 in advance and $30 at the gate for each of the five days.
WJFW-TV
Gov. Evers signs bill for construction project in southern Price Co. starting Aug. 31
MADISON (WJFW) - Gov. Tony Evers signed a $4.1 million contract to go ahead with a construction project on Wisconsin 13 from the Taylor/Price Co. border through County Highway A in Price County. The contract is through Mosinee based prime contractor, American Asphalt. Road crews will remove a portion of...
Wausau area obituaries August 15, 2022
Shout out praises to the Lord, all the earth! Worship the Lord with joy. Enter his presence with joyful singing. Enter his gates with thanksgiving and his courts with praise. Ps 100:1. Corinne Louise Zillman entered God’s courts with praise on August 10, 2022 at age 98. Born December 23,...
wxpr.org
Construction starts on $5.44 million Highway 8 resurfacing project
Construction started this week on a $5.44 million contract for Highway 8 in Oneida County. Construction crews will be resurfacing the highway between County P southeast of Rhinelander to US 45 north in Monico. The Wisconsin Department of Transportation says this section of road is showing signs of deterioration. During...
947jackfm.com
Wausau Man Charged With Embezzlement
WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — A Wausau man faces charges of theft in a business setting in a case dating back to 2021. 47 year old Christopher S. Gustafson is accused of writing thousands of dollars of checks to himself at the Wausau health care clinic where he worked. The checks were written between April & September of 2021.
WJFW-TV
Wausau infectious disease expert explains monkeypox
WAUSAU, Wis. (WJFW) - Fevers, chills and exhaustion are some of the symptoms of monkey pox. However, Tristan O’Driscoll an infectious diseases pharmacist says the main symptom to look for is a rash. Monkeypox can spread to anyone through skin-to-skin contact as well as touching fabrics such as towels or clothes. "There are also is risk with large respiratory droplets with so that come through sneezes or coughs," said Tristan O'Driscoll. "For example kissing and you can also potentially get exposure through contact with items that touch those lesions," he added.
Wausau area births, Aug. 16
Wesley and Brittany Lodel announce the birth of their son Walker Elliot, born at 4:47 p.m. Aug. 11, 2022. Walker weighed 8 pounds, 4 ounces. Christopher Haebig and Kasey Berna announce the birth of their son Kaiden James, born at 12:55 p.m. Aug. 11, 2022. Kaiden weighed 8 pounds. Dylan...
Five fishing spots in Wisconsin that are considered the best in the state
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from PlanetWare and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking for some great fishing spots in Wisconsin, you might want to consider stopping by one of the following locations.
Comments / 0