JOB DUTIES: Essential Job Functions the Client Service Associate is an integral part of the Operations and Client Service team. The team is responsible for assisting Advisors in all aspects of the firm with an emphasis on client service and administrative processes. We are seeking a candidate that is highly motivated, takes initiative, has a positive attitude, willing to work in a fast-paced environment and willing to take on new tasks and assignments. Job functions will include but are not limited to: Provides administrative support for client requests and questions. Assisting with administrative and operational duties in relation to client accounts, including but not limited to; money movements, data gathering & reporting, mailings, filing, scanning, copying, data entry, assistance with account reconciliation. Answers phone calls, schedules meetings Paperwork – new account and supplemental. Misc. tasks as needed.

RHINELANDER, WI ・ 3 DAYS AGO