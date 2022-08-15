ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grady County, OK

107.3 PopCrush

Take a Peek Inside This EPIC $1,999,999 ‘Medieval Style’ Castle in Oklahoma That’s FOR SALE!

Take a peek inside this EPIC 'Medieval Style' castle that's for sale in Oklahoma. You could be the proud new owner, better yet, king or queen of this incredible castle estate! This has to be one of the most unusual and impressive homes in the Sooner State. While browsing about looking at homes on Zillow.com I came across this one-of-a-kind mansion. Scroll down to see the photo gallery of this crazy Oklahoma castle you can buy!
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
yukonprogressnews.com

Yukon senior apartments’ owner eyes late ’22 reopening

The owner of a Yukon senior living community plans to reopen by the end of this year after flooding damage closed the facility nearly six months ago. Tenants at the Residence at Yukon Hills, 105 E Bass, were displaced Feb. 25 when a pipe burst during extreme cold weather. Occupants of the two-story, 60-unit apartment building had no choice but to move out because the structure was uninhabitable.
YUKON, OK
KFOR

Heat Advisory has been issued for portions of Oklahoma including OKC Metro today!

Good Morning! A Heat Advisory is going for central and eastern OK thru 7 PM this evening. The hour by hour temp forecast shows highs in the low 100s for much of the state including OKC. The feels like temp slightly higher near 105 in OKC. A cold front arrives tonight with cooler temps and scattered showers / t’storms. The heaviest rain ends Wednesday AM but clouds and some lighter showers will linger Wednesday afternoon. Clouds and some rain will keep temps down with highs only 70s and 80s and a north wind on Wednesday. After a hotter weekend a secondary surge of cooler air with increasing storm chances arrives Monday thru Wednesday of next week. Fingers crossed!
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Purcell Register

News from the City of Purcell

It is unlawful for any person to throw, place or deposit any rubbish, trash, slop, garbage, filthy substance, grass, weeds, tree, brush, or any other refuse or waste matter in any street, avenue, alley, or in any ditch or watercourse, or upon the premises of another, or upon any public ground in this city.
PURCELL, OK
kswo.com

UPDATE: Caddo County fire burns over 4,700 acres

CADDO COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - Comanche County Emergency Management released new information on the fire which broke out in Caddo County near the Comanche County line on Monday. Officials said the fire burned around 4,700 acres. Thankfully nobody was injured and there’s no known damage to structures. Around 235...
CADDO COUNTY, OK
OKC VeloCity

Experience riding the rail from OKC to Ft. Worth on Amtrak’s Heartland Flyer train

There is something nostalgic about railroads. Who hasn’t daydreamed about jumping on a train and riding the rail to wherever it stopped? If you were one of the lucky kids who had a toy train growing up, you probably even spent hours just watching it wind around and around the Christmas tree among all the beautifully wrapped presents, shiny tinsel and colorful lights.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Eastbound I-40 reopens after overnight crash in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY — A crash caused the eastbound lanes of Interstate 40 to be closed for several hours early Wednesday morning in Oklahoma City. Authorities said a box-truck driver lost control of the vehicle, causing it to crash into a concrete barrier near Sooner Road. Crews closed the eastbound...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
chickashatoday.com

Car lands in Washita river, two dead

A double fatality accident was discovered and reported Sunday, August 14th at the Washita River on OK-9 in Fort Cobb, Caddo County.  A 2012 Chevrolet Traverse driven by Benjamin P Horse, 45 of Anadarko was discovered in the Washita River approximately a half mile north of County Road 1330.  According...
FORT COBB, OK
KOCO

Crews responding after vehicle hits boy in northwest Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY — Crews are responding after a vehicle hit a boy in northwest Oklahoma City, according to fire department officials. The collision occurred Tuesday afternoon near Northwest 10th Street and North Peniel Avenue, between Rockwell Avenue and MacArthur Boulevard. The boy's condition has not been released. KOCO 5...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK

