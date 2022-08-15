Viridian Coffee’s Open Mic Night is back from 6 pm to 8 pm, Friday, August 19. It promises to be a fun night full of talent, community, and coffee!. Micsters are invited to share a poem, sing a song, play an instrument, or even tell a few jokes – all while enjoying a cup of fresh, locally roasted coffee! Whatever your talent is, you are invited to share it.

CHICKASHA, OK ・ 3 DAYS AGO