Viridian Coffee Open Mic 19th
Viridian Coffee’s Open Mic Night is back from 6 pm to 8 pm, Friday, August 19. It promises to be a fun night full of talent, community, and coffee!. Micsters are invited to share a poem, sing a song, play an instrument, or even tell a few jokes – all while enjoying a cup of fresh, locally roasted coffee! Whatever your talent is, you are invited to share it.
Thunder in Tornado Alley returns to the Grady County Fair
The Grady County Fair, set for August 25-27 will light up with thunder and smoke on Friday and Saturday with the Outlaw Truck and Tractor Pulling event. Set in the 3,000 seat open air rodeo arena, the monster trucks and tractors will shake the ground when they fire up to do their pull.
Car lands in Washita river, two dead
A double fatality accident was discovered and reported Sunday, August 14th at the Washita River on OK-9 in Fort Cobb, Caddo County. A 2012 Chevrolet Traverse driven by Benjamin P Horse, 45 of Anadarko was discovered in the Washita River approximately a half mile north of County Road 1330. According...
I-35 Pursuit
Oklahoma Highway Patrol Troop Z troopers are investigating after a fatal pursuit on I-35 Monday evening. The pursuit began a little before 9:00 p.m. near Grand and High in Oklahoma City when the suspect vehicle refused to pull over for the trooper’s traffic stop. The tag on the vehicle came back as stolen.
Chickasha City Water Supply Remains Safe, Uncontaminated by Commercial Fire
CHICKASHA, Okla. – August 15, 2022 – After the recent fire at the Chickasha Manufacturing facility, the City of Chickasha would like to assure citizens that the water supply remains safe. USW, who manages Chickasha’s Water and Wastewater Treatment Facilities, confirmed that levels of chemicals and pollutants being...
