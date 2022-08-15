ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Mystikal held without bond on rape charge

Rapper Mystikal was arrested on rape and domestic abuse charges and jailed in Louisiana on 31 July, it has emerged. His arrest comes over a year after prosecutors dropped charges that had kept Mystikal jailed for 18 months in another part of the state.This is the third time since 2003 that Michael “Mystikal” Tyler has been arrested and charged with a sex crime, including sexual battery and rape. As per the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office, which released a media statement on Monday (1 August), deputies “responded to an area hospital in reference to a sexual assault” on 30 July....
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
thesource.com

Mystikal Held In Louisiana Jail’s General Population Amid Rape Allegations

As previously reported, No Limit Records signee Mystikal was arrested over the weekend in Louisiana for a number of serious alleged crimes, including rape, robbery and domestic abuse. Sources close to the story are now saying that after the 52-year-old was denied a conditional release by the judge, he was placed in general population among the other inmates despite his celebrity status.
LOUISIANA STATE
Oxygen

Public Defender Sentenced For Smuggling Heroin To Convicted Murderer She Was Involved With

A woman who once served as counsel for a convicted murderer was sentenced for smuggling drugs to her former client, with whom she was romantically involved. Former Kansas attorney Juliane Colby, 44, will spend the next 13 months in federal prison for smuggling heroin to an inmate doing time at the Western Missouri Correctional Center, according to the Department of Justice. Colby pleaded guilty in February, admitting she conspired with others to get contraband to the inmate — named in court documents as “Conspirator One.”
JACKSON COUNTY, MO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Austin Thomas
Mic

Two of Ahmaud Arbery’s murderers were just sentenced to life in prison

Travis McMichael, one of the men who murdered Ahmaud Arbery, has been sentenced to life plus 10 years in prison on federal hate crime charges; his father, Gregory McMichael, was sentenced to life plus 7 years. These sentences follow their state trial in November, in which both men were convicted of murder and sentenced to life in prison plus 20 years with no option for parole.
GLYNN COUNTY, GA
CBS DFW

Irving woman sentenced to 12 years in prison for selling 'date rape drug'

IRVING, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - An Irving woman who sold date rape drugs over the internet was sentenced on Thursday to 151 months - more than 12 years - in federal prison. Hyun Ji Martin, 40, sold gamma-hydroxybutyric acid (GHB), more commonly known as the date rape drug, over the dark web, court documents said.Martin was first charged in June 2021, then plead guilty in August 2021 to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute a controlled substance. On Nov. 6, 2020, U.S. Postal Inspection Service Parcel Task Force officers observed Martin delivering 15 parcels to a post office in Irving, two of...
IRVING, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Assault Battery#Domestic Violence#Courthouse News#Kingston#Anadarko#Peavy#Takira#Dakota#Trespassing
The Independent

Who was Ahmaud Arbery, the Black man whose killers were found guilty of murder in Georgia?

Three white men were sentenced to life in prison for the murder of Ahmaud Arbery, a 25-year-old Black man who was killed in February 2020 while jogging through a neighbourhood in Georgia, sparking a nationwide outcry.Travis McMichael and his father Gregory McMichael, aged 36 and 66, have both received second life sentences for federal hate crimes in addition to their previous state murder life sentences in the deadly shooting of Ahmaud Arbery in Georgia.The life sentences were handed down on Monday in federal court. They were sentenced in state court in November last year, with no possibility of parole.Neighbour...
GEORGIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy