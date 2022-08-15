Read full article on original website
Mystikal held without bond on rape charge
Rapper Mystikal was arrested on rape and domestic abuse charges and jailed in Louisiana on 31 July, it has emerged. His arrest comes over a year after prosecutors dropped charges that had kept Mystikal jailed for 18 months in another part of the state.This is the third time since 2003 that Michael “Mystikal” Tyler has been arrested and charged with a sex crime, including sexual battery and rape. As per the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office, which released a media statement on Monday (1 August), deputies “responded to an area hospital in reference to a sexual assault” on 30 July....
Female prisoners at Indiana jail allege rape, assault after male inmates bribed guard
July 28 (Reuters) - Dozens of women prisoners say they were sexually and physically assaulted for hours last year at an Indiana jail after male detainees paid a corrections officer $1,000 for keys to access their housing units, they alleged in a pair of federal lawsuits.
thesource.com
Mystikal Held In Louisiana Jail’s General Population Amid Rape Allegations
As previously reported, No Limit Records signee Mystikal was arrested over the weekend in Louisiana for a number of serious alleged crimes, including rape, robbery and domestic abuse. Sources close to the story are now saying that after the 52-year-old was denied a conditional release by the judge, he was placed in general population among the other inmates despite his celebrity status.
Public Defender Sentenced For Smuggling Heroin To Convicted Murderer She Was Involved With
A woman who once served as counsel for a convicted murderer was sentenced for smuggling drugs to her former client, with whom she was romantically involved. Former Kansas attorney Juliane Colby, 44, will spend the next 13 months in federal prison for smuggling heroin to an inmate doing time at the Western Missouri Correctional Center, according to the Department of Justice. Colby pleaded guilty in February, admitting she conspired with others to get contraband to the inmate — named in court documents as “Conspirator One.”
Mic
Two of Ahmaud Arbery’s murderers were just sentenced to life in prison
Travis McMichael, one of the men who murdered Ahmaud Arbery, has been sentenced to life plus 10 years in prison on federal hate crime charges; his father, Gregory McMichael, was sentenced to life plus 7 years. These sentences follow their state trial in November, in which both men were convicted of murder and sentenced to life in prison plus 20 years with no option for parole.
One of Ahmaud Arbery's killers fears being slain in a Georgia state prison, court document says
One of the men found guilty of murdering Ahmaud Arbery fears being killed in state prison and wants to remain in federal custody for his safety, according to a court document filed by his attorney.
Former cop-turned-Capitol rioter Thomas Robertson was sentenced to more than 7 years in prison on January 6 charges
The 87-month sentence for former police officer Thomas Robertson tied the longest prison term issued to date in a case related to the Capitol attack.
Irving woman sentenced to 12 years in prison for selling 'date rape drug'
IRVING, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - An Irving woman who sold date rape drugs over the internet was sentenced on Thursday to 151 months - more than 12 years - in federal prison. Hyun Ji Martin, 40, sold gamma-hydroxybutyric acid (GHB), more commonly known as the date rape drug, over the dark web, court documents said.Martin was first charged in June 2021, then plead guilty in August 2021 to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute a controlled substance. On Nov. 6, 2020, U.S. Postal Inspection Service Parcel Task Force officers observed Martin delivering 15 parcels to a post office in Irving, two of...
Mississippi Cop Cleared Of All Wrongdoing After Video Showed Brutal Arrest Of Handcuffed Black Driver
Mississippi Highway Patrol Officer Hayden Falvey was cleared of all wrongdoing after a video showed the brutal arrest of Eugene Lewis, a Black driver. The post Mississippi Cop Cleared Of All Wrongdoing After Video Showed Brutal Arrest Of Handcuffed Black Driver appeared first on NewsOne.
Grand jury declines to indict woman whose accusation led to Emmett Till lynching
A grand jury declined to indict Carolyn Bryant Donham, the white woman whose accusation led to the 1955 lynching of Black teenager Emmett Till.
Who was Ahmaud Arbery, the Black man whose killers were found guilty of murder in Georgia?
Three white men were sentenced to life in prison for the murder of Ahmaud Arbery, a 25-year-old Black man who was killed in February 2020 while jogging through a neighbourhood in Georgia, sparking a nationwide outcry.Travis McMichael and his father Gregory McMichael, aged 36 and 66, have both received second life sentences for federal hate crimes in addition to their previous state murder life sentences in the deadly shooting of Ahmaud Arbery in Georgia.The life sentences were handed down on Monday in federal court. They were sentenced in state court in November last year, with no possibility of parole.Neighbour...
