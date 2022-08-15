ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chickasha, OK

chickashatoday.com

Wonderful Wednesday

 Wonderful Wednesday is a focus on happenings in the area as well as people who are doing good things in the community. If you would like an upcoming event listed or to recognize someone of note, drop us an email at: news@washitavalleyweekly.com.  This week we salute Adam and Amber Heilman...
CHICKASHA, OK
centraloklahomaweeklies.com

Choctaw hosts Pepper Festival 2022

Choctaw Creek Park played host to the second annual Pepper Festival Friday night. A total of 10 contestants competed in the pepper eating contest. Each challenger started with a variety of 14 peppers on the lineup, and the group eventually dwindled down to just three finalists. The tie breaker between...
CHOCTAW, OK
okctalk.com

Twisted Tree Bakery opening in Edmond

Cafe Evoke chef/owner Robert Black has teamed up with his sister and Head Baker Kassie Joslin to create Twisted Tree Baking Company. Located at 111 N. Broadway in downtown Edmond, the siblings honor their Grandma Dee with European-inspired family recipes. The menu features all types of croissants, danishes, muffins, cookies...
EDMOND, OK
107.3 PopCrush

Take a Peek Inside This EPIC $1,999,999 ‘Medieval Style’ Castle in Oklahoma That’s FOR SALE!

Take a peek inside this EPIC 'Medieval Style' castle that's for sale in Oklahoma. You could be the proud new owner, better yet, king or queen of this incredible castle estate! This has to be one of the most unusual and impressive homes in the Sooner State. While browsing about looking at homes on Zillow.com I came across this one-of-a-kind mansion. Scroll down to see the photo gallery of this crazy Oklahoma castle you can buy!
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
okcfox.com

Big Shoutout to Comedy Legend Kevin Hart

We're giving a big Oklahoma shoutout to Kevin Hart. The comedy legend donated one hundred thousand dollars to the OKC Non-profit Positive Tomorrows. Mayor David Holt has officially declared August 14th Kevin Hart Day in OKC.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
chickashatoday.com

Thunder in Tornado Alley returns to the Grady County Fair

 The Grady County Fair, set for August 25-27 will light up with thunder and smoke on Friday and Saturday with the Outlaw Truck and Tractor Pulling event.  Set in the 3,000 seat open air rodeo arena, the monster trucks and tractors will shake the ground when they fire up to do their pull.
GRADY COUNTY, OK
sportstravelmagazine.com

Oklahoma City Seeking Bids for New Fairgrounds Arena

The Oklahoma City Fairgrounds is in line to have a new arena in place in the coming years after the city council approved final plans to replace the existing venue and put out an immediate request for bids on construction. The new arena is being designed by Populous and will...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KLAW 101

Two Lawtonians Named to NextGen Under 30 List

Two Lawtonians were named to NextGen Under 30 list yesterday. NextGen Under 30 is now in its eleventh year and has expanded the program’s scope and state-wide reach, NextGen Under 30 recognizes and encourages the next generation of innovative, creative, and inspiring individuals who push the boundaries in various categories of endeavor. In addition, award winners are selected based upon their participation in and contribution to their communities. A panel of respected business and civic leaders serve as judges. For more information on the program visit www.nextgenunder30.com.
LAWTON, OK
OKC VeloCity

Experience riding the rail from OKC to Ft. Worth on Amtrak’s Heartland Flyer train

There is something nostalgic about railroads. Who hasn’t daydreamed about jumping on a train and riding the rail to wherever it stopped? If you were one of the lucky kids who had a toy train growing up, you probably even spent hours just watching it wind around and around the Christmas tree among all the beautifully wrapped presents, shiny tinsel and colorful lights.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
yukonprogressnews.com

Yukon senior apartments’ owner eyes late ’22 reopening

The owner of a Yukon senior living community plans to reopen by the end of this year after flooding damage closed the facility nearly six months ago. Tenants at the Residence at Yukon Hills, 105 E Bass, were displaced Feb. 25 when a pipe burst during extreme cold weather. Occupants of the two-story, 60-unit apartment building had no choice but to move out because the structure was uninhabitable.
YUKON, OK

