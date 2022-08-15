Read full article on original website
chickashatoday.com
Wonderful Wednesday
Wonderful Wednesday is a focus on happenings in the area as well as people who are doing good things in the community. If you would like an upcoming event listed or to recognize someone of note, drop us an email at: news@washitavalleyweekly.com. This week we salute Adam and Amber Heilman...
centraloklahomaweeklies.com
Choctaw hosts Pepper Festival 2022
Choctaw Creek Park played host to the second annual Pepper Festival Friday night. A total of 10 contestants competed in the pepper eating contest. Each challenger started with a variety of 14 peppers on the lineup, and the group eventually dwindled down to just three finalists. The tie breaker between...
New Schlotzsky’s to host grand opening in Mustang
Residents in Mustang will soon have a new place to enjoy a quick bite to eat.
Pay it 4ward: Beloved Midwest City grocery store greeter treats all with kindness
If you find yourself walking into the Crest Grocery Store in Midwest City, get ready. There is a big "Hellooooo!" waiting for you. Keonta King is the cart keeper and the greeter there, and he makes sure you're welcomed into the store like royalty.
okctalk.com
Twisted Tree Bakery opening in Edmond
Cafe Evoke chef/owner Robert Black has teamed up with his sister and Head Baker Kassie Joslin to create Twisted Tree Baking Company. Located at 111 N. Broadway in downtown Edmond, the siblings honor their Grandma Dee with European-inspired family recipes. The menu features all types of croissants, danishes, muffins, cookies...
Take a Peek Inside This EPIC $1,999,999 ‘Medieval Style’ Castle in Oklahoma That’s FOR SALE!
Take a peek inside this EPIC 'Medieval Style' castle that's for sale in Oklahoma. You could be the proud new owner, better yet, king or queen of this incredible castle estate! This has to be one of the most unusual and impressive homes in the Sooner State. While browsing about looking at homes on Zillow.com I came across this one-of-a-kind mansion. Scroll down to see the photo gallery of this crazy Oklahoma castle you can buy!
Algae-covered hummer pulled out of Edmond neighborhood pond
Edmond police are searching for answers after a Hummer was pulled out of a neighborhood pond this afternoon.
KOCO
Popular Oklahoma City restaurant closing its doors after 45 years
OKLAHOMA CITY — A popular Oklahoma City restaurant is closing its doors after serving the community for four decades. Ingrid's posted on social media that it's closing its kitchen after 45 years. "It is with a heavy heart that we announce the closing of Ingrid’s Kitchen. Thank you to...
Caught on camera: Alleged Two-time thief stealing thousands of frames from local eyecare center
A local eyecare center is out thousands of dollars after someone was caught on camera stealing expensive frames.
okcfox.com
Big Shoutout to Comedy Legend Kevin Hart
We're giving a big Oklahoma shoutout to Kevin Hart. The comedy legend donated one hundred thousand dollars to the OKC Non-profit Positive Tomorrows. Mayor David Holt has officially declared August 14th Kevin Hart Day in OKC.
chickashatoday.com
Thunder in Tornado Alley returns to the Grady County Fair
The Grady County Fair, set for August 25-27 will light up with thunder and smoke on Friday and Saturday with the Outlaw Truck and Tractor Pulling event. Set in the 3,000 seat open air rodeo arena, the monster trucks and tractors will shake the ground when they fire up to do their pull.
KOCO
Oklahoma City approves final plans for new arena on state fairgrounds
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma City has approved the final plans for a new arena on the Oklahoma State Fairgrounds. The process to find a builder has already started. What is now a parking lot for the Jim Norick Arena will soon turn into the new coliseum and as bittersweet as it is, some said it’s time to let go.
OU announces expansion of private tailgating
Football season is just around the corner and fans are already preparing for tailgating.
KOCO
Oklahoma church hosts block party to help parents, students before school
NORMAN, Okla. — An Oklahoma church hosted a block party to help parents and students get set before school. Many Oklahoma students went back to school this past week. For those who get some extra time, the starting line is almost here. The Immanuel Baptist Church celebrated back to...
news9.com
Medical Minute: Lone Star Ticks And Meat Allergies
OKLAHOMA CITY - Tick bites can cause all sorts of diseases from Lyme's to Rocky Mountain Spotted Fever, but one type of tick can also bring on food allergies. News 9's Robin Marsh has Tuesday's Medical Minute.
sportstravelmagazine.com
Oklahoma City Seeking Bids for New Fairgrounds Arena
The Oklahoma City Fairgrounds is in line to have a new arena in place in the coming years after the city council approved final plans to replace the existing venue and put out an immediate request for bids on construction. The new arena is being designed by Populous and will...
Two Lawtonians Named to NextGen Under 30 List
Two Lawtonians were named to NextGen Under 30 list yesterday. NextGen Under 30 is now in its eleventh year and has expanded the program’s scope and state-wide reach, NextGen Under 30 recognizes and encourages the next generation of innovative, creative, and inspiring individuals who push the boundaries in various categories of endeavor. In addition, award winners are selected based upon their participation in and contribution to their communities. A panel of respected business and civic leaders serve as judges. For more information on the program visit www.nextgenunder30.com.
OKC VeloCity
Experience riding the rail from OKC to Ft. Worth on Amtrak’s Heartland Flyer train
There is something nostalgic about railroads. Who hasn’t daydreamed about jumping on a train and riding the rail to wherever it stopped? If you were one of the lucky kids who had a toy train growing up, you probably even spent hours just watching it wind around and around the Christmas tree among all the beautifully wrapped presents, shiny tinsel and colorful lights.
WATCH: David Payne Explains His Fashion Statement
OKLAHOMA CITY - News 9 Chief Meteorologist David Payne shared the story of how a bag got on his head.
yukonprogressnews.com
Yukon senior apartments’ owner eyes late ’22 reopening
The owner of a Yukon senior living community plans to reopen by the end of this year after flooding damage closed the facility nearly six months ago. Tenants at the Residence at Yukon Hills, 105 E Bass, were displaced Feb. 25 when a pipe burst during extreme cold weather. Occupants of the two-story, 60-unit apartment building had no choice but to move out because the structure was uninhabitable.
