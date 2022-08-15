ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Cobb, OK

kswo.com

UPDATE: Caddo County fire burns over 4,700 acres

CADDO COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - Comanche County Emergency Management released new information on the fire which broke out in Caddo County near the Comanche County line on Monday. Officials said the fire burned around 4,700 acres. Thankfully nobody was injured and there’s no known damage to structures. Around 235...
CADDO COUNTY, OK
chickashatoday.com

I-35 Pursuit

Oklahoma Highway Patrol Troop Z troopers are investigating after a fatal pursuit on I-35 Monday evening. The pursuit began a little before 9:00 p.m. near Grand and High in Oklahoma City when the suspect vehicle refused to pull over for the trooper’s traffic stop. The tag on the vehicle came back as stolen.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
chickashatoday.com

Truck accident sends Chickasha youth to hospital

An injury collision occurred in Kay County near Braman that involved a Chickasha woman and a 15 year old youth according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol reports.  Lisa K. Lujan, 48 of Chickasha, the driver of a 2004 International tractor was was not injured in the incident which remains under investigation.
CHICKASHA, OK
KTEN.com

Crash leaves Blanchard woman dead; husband arrested

ARDMORE, Okla. — A Blanchard, Oklahoma, man faces multiple charges after a weekend crash that left his wife dead. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said Joshua Childers, 31, was driving a pickup truck on U.S. 70 near Lake Murray Drive in Ardmore when he crashed on Saturday night. His wife,...
BLANCHARD, OK
chickashatoday.com

Thunder in Tornado Alley returns to the Grady County Fair

 The Grady County Fair, set for August 25-27 will light up with thunder and smoke on Friday and Saturday with the Outlaw Truck and Tractor Pulling event.  Set in the 3,000 seat open air rodeo arena, the monster trucks and tractors will shake the ground when they fire up to do their pull.
GRADY COUNTY, OK

