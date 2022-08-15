ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texarkana, TX

texarkanafyi.com

Free Yoga Class at Texarkana Arkansas Recreation Center on August 20

Prodigy Yoga will host a free yoga seminar from 9:00 am to 11:00 am at the Texarkana Arkansas Rec Center located at #1 Legion Drive. I wanna crack a joke about yoga, but I have found that yoga can really kick your butt. If you haven’t tried it before, this is a real good opportunity to learn more about the benefits of yoga with Prodigy Yoga of Texarkana.
Power 95.9

Texarkana AR Residents Could be Fined With New City Pet Ordinance

Texarkana, Arkansas residents will have to abide by a new city ordinance that has passed concerning your pets. The new ordinance which goes into effect in 30 days requires pet owners to spay or neuter their pets unless they are licensed breeders. The Animal Care and Adoption Center reports there are 109 kennels in the center but they have an overflow of pets of at least 127 animals that need a home.
hopeprescott.com

Hope Senior Citizens Center Holds Health Fair

The Hope Senior Citizens Center at 102 South Main in downtown Hope held a health fair on Wednesday. Several vendors were on hand and the seniors were treated to frito chili pies. Everyone had a great time!
HOPE, AR
KSLA

Candidate for Ark. governor stops in Texarkana

Five finalists were chosen. The City has this meeting every year, building healthcare plans for active and retired employees. The clinic says they expect an influx due to the Hope Medical Group relocating. Texarkana, Ark. students head back to school. Updated: 10 hours ago. |. School leaders estimate that around...
TEXARKANA, AR
KSLA

City of Texarkana passes spay/neuter ordinance

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) — The City of Texarkana, Arkansas, passed an ordinance that requires residents to spay or neuter their pets unless they’re licensed breeders. Lenor Teague, director of the Animal Care and Adoption Center, said there are around 109 kennels in their facility but there are 127 animals in their care.
magnoliareporter.com

Real Estate: Land sales figure in major August transactions

Columbia County real estate transactions recorded July 23-August 9, 2022 having a value of $100,000 or greater. Information is drawn from public records held by the Columbia County Circuit Clerk and County Assessor, and the Arkansas Secretary of State. This two-week cycle of real estate transactions includes three land sales,...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, AR
ktoy1047.com

Police assure public that there is no serial killer in Texarkana area

Viral posts from Minden, Louisiana, to Texarkana have claimed over the weekend that a serial killer driving a white truck with LED lights is targeting cars driven by women traveling alone, forcing them off the road, and abducting them. There is no basis for these rumors, according to every police...
MINDEN, LA
magnoliareporter.com

Mike McNeill’s Diary for Monday, August 15, 2022: Splash down

Got interested last night in the subject of splash pads, since the City of Magnolia wants to create one for East Side Park in the $600,000 range. So, we did a splash pad news search. A Texas child died last year after contracting a serious amoeba-borne illness at an Arlington pad – there are suggestions that North Texas authorities don’t do adequate health inspections. Illnesses and inspections are a running theme in news coverage – two outbreaks at a Kansas wildlife park got 21 children sick from shigellosis or norovirus. In Wichita, KS, the Parks Department had to begin cutting operational hours due to staff shortages. Lubbock, TX will spend about $5.1 million of its American Recovery Act funds to design and build three splash pads to replace three pools – only one city pool will remain. Westborough, NY is using up to $400,000 to do the same. Myrtle Beach, SC is applying for a $120,000 grant to build a pad. Fort Smith, AR, shut down its four pads starting August 4 to conserve water. Rockwall, TX shut down its pads because part of a water system was out of service. All along the East Coast, there were stories about how much the public enjoyed pads due to the July heat wave. Lehi, UT closed its pad after vandals struck its restrooms. Problem pads are sure to make the news, while pads that run problem-free don’t get as much press. Just so everyone is aware: Hundreds of communities enjoy their splash pads, but they are not without problems. The same can be said of public pools and more elaborate aquatic centers.
MAGNOLIA, AR
KTBS

Texarkana Arkansas Board of Directors meeting, win for animal advocates

TEXARKANA, Ark. – The Texarkana Arkansas Board of Directors meeting on Monday focused largely on the continual animal control issue by voting on an amendment of the animal ordinance. Texarkana’s animal population continues to grow at an exponential rate with animal shelters overflowing, animals running around unsafely without an...
TEXARKANA, AR
easttexasradio.com

Major Grass Fire In Red River County

They think a hay cutting machine is responsible for sparks leading to a 250-acre fire Monday in Red River County. At least 50 firefighters and EMS from multiple agencies in Red River and Lamar Counties responded to the blaze. Texas A&M Forest Service firefighters assisted with seven bulldozers, three Fire Engines, a Large Air Tanker, and helicopters. The entire area remains under a Burn Ban.
RED RIVER COUNTY, TX
texarkanafyi.com

Angel Fund Foundation’s 2022 ‘Putt for a Purpose’ is on September 17

The Angel Fund Foundation’s fundraiser for 2022 is happening at Texarkana Country Club on Saturday, September 17 at 6:00 pm. Putt for a Purpose, Draw Down, Fish-fry, live music from Danny Maxey and the Dancehall Troubadors, and more. Media Release:. Angel Fund Foundation, Inc. will host its one and...
TEXARKANA, AR
hopeprescott.com

Hope Public Schools and Farmers Bank Back to School Bash

Hope Public Schools and Farmers Bank present the 2022 BACK TO SCHOOL BASH! The BASH! will take place on August 25, 2022, from 5pm-8pm in Downtown Hope. Planned activities include bounce houses, a dunk tank and more! There will be hot dogs, snow cones, and plenty to eat! There will also be $3000 in gift card prizes as well! Celebrate Back to School at the BASH!
HOPE, AR

