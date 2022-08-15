Read full article on original website
Free Yoga Class at Texarkana Arkansas Recreation Center on August 20
Prodigy Yoga will host a free yoga seminar from 9:00 am to 11:00 am at the Texarkana Arkansas Rec Center located at #1 Legion Drive. I wanna crack a joke about yoga, but I have found that yoga can really kick your butt. If you haven’t tried it before, this is a real good opportunity to learn more about the benefits of yoga with Prodigy Yoga of Texarkana.
Texarkana AR Residents Could be Fined With New City Pet Ordinance
Texarkana, Arkansas residents will have to abide by a new city ordinance that has passed concerning your pets. The new ordinance which goes into effect in 30 days requires pet owners to spay or neuter their pets unless they are licensed breeders. The Animal Care and Adoption Center reports there are 109 kennels in the center but they have an overflow of pets of at least 127 animals that need a home.
Win Tickets To ‘The Jordan World Circus’ In Texarkana August 29
How would you like some tickets to the big "Jordan World Circus" coming to Texarkana on August 29th?. The circus is coming to town on Monday, August 29th at 5:30 at the Four States Fairgrounds and you can go for free with just the free Power 95-9 app. All you...
44-year-old mystery of “Bobo Shinn” still haunts small Arkansas city
MAGNOLIA, Ark. (KTVE/KARD)— Mary Shinn, affectionately known as “Bobo” of Magnolia, Arkansas was a 25-year-old art teacher who dabbled in real estate. On July 20, 1978, she told friends she was going to show a house she’d renovated to a man who responded to her ad in the paper. Little did they know, that would […]
New VA clinic opens in East Texas, expanding services
Texarkana area veterans now have access to more medical and mental health treatments thanks to a new Veterans Administration clinic opening Monday.
hopeprescott.com
Hope Senior Citizens Center Holds Health Fair
The Hope Senior Citizens Center at 102 South Main in downtown Hope held a health fair on Wednesday. Several vendors were on hand and the seniors were treated to frito chili pies. Everyone had a great time!
2 arrested, accused of burglarizing East Texas elementary school
HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Two people were arrested after being accused of burglarizing an elementary school in East Texas. The incident happened on Aug. 7 at the Old Carver Elementary School in Karnack. Michael Austin Crawford, 21, and Kaylin Nicole Banks, 21, both of Mooringsport, Louisiana were arrested, said the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office […]
KSLA
Candidate for Ark. governor stops in Texarkana
Five finalists were chosen. The City has this meeting every year, building healthcare plans for active and retired employees. The clinic says they expect an influx due to the Hope Medical Group relocating. Texarkana, Ark. students head back to school. Updated: 10 hours ago. |. School leaders estimate that around...
KSLA
City of Texarkana passes spay/neuter ordinance
TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) — The City of Texarkana, Arkansas, passed an ordinance that requires residents to spay or neuter their pets unless they’re licensed breeders. Lenor Teague, director of the Animal Care and Adoption Center, said there are around 109 kennels in their facility but there are 127 animals in their care.
magnoliareporter.com
Real Estate: Land sales figure in major August transactions
Columbia County real estate transactions recorded July 23-August 9, 2022 having a value of $100,000 or greater. Information is drawn from public records held by the Columbia County Circuit Clerk and County Assessor, and the Arkansas Secretary of State. This two-week cycle of real estate transactions includes three land sales,...
ktoy1047.com
Police assure public that there is no serial killer in Texarkana area
Viral posts from Minden, Louisiana, to Texarkana have claimed over the weekend that a serial killer driving a white truck with LED lights is targeting cars driven by women traveling alone, forcing them off the road, and abducting them. There is no basis for these rumors, according to every police...
You Can Volunteer At CASA Texarkana And Help Local Children
CASA, the Court Appointed Special Advocates in Texarkana needs volunteers now more than ever. The Texarkana Court Appointed Special Advocates had this to say about the need for volunteers in our area:. We are seeking volunteers to change a child’s story. Every child deserves to have a CASA with them....
magnoliareporter.com
Mike McNeill’s Diary for Monday, August 15, 2022: Splash down
Got interested last night in the subject of splash pads, since the City of Magnolia wants to create one for East Side Park in the $600,000 range. So, we did a splash pad news search. A Texas child died last year after contracting a serious amoeba-borne illness at an Arlington pad – there are suggestions that North Texas authorities don’t do adequate health inspections. Illnesses and inspections are a running theme in news coverage – two outbreaks at a Kansas wildlife park got 21 children sick from shigellosis or norovirus. In Wichita, KS, the Parks Department had to begin cutting operational hours due to staff shortages. Lubbock, TX will spend about $5.1 million of its American Recovery Act funds to design and build three splash pads to replace three pools – only one city pool will remain. Westborough, NY is using up to $400,000 to do the same. Myrtle Beach, SC is applying for a $120,000 grant to build a pad. Fort Smith, AR, shut down its four pads starting August 4 to conserve water. Rockwall, TX shut down its pads because part of a water system was out of service. All along the East Coast, there were stories about how much the public enjoyed pads due to the July heat wave. Lehi, UT closed its pad after vandals struck its restrooms. Problem pads are sure to make the news, while pads that run problem-free don’t get as much press. Just so everyone is aware: Hundreds of communities enjoy their splash pads, but they are not without problems. The same can be said of public pools and more elaborate aquatic centers.
The Excitement is Building Over New North Bossier Restaurant
Remember When All the Rumors Started That a New Brewery Was Coming to the East Bank?. Then we found out that the new business coming to the East Bank was going to be El Patio. Later on, we did find out that Red River Brewpub was coming to the East Bank so maybe all the rumors were true.
KTBS
Texarkana Arkansas Board of Directors meeting, win for animal advocates
TEXARKANA, Ark. – The Texarkana Arkansas Board of Directors meeting on Monday focused largely on the continual animal control issue by voting on an amendment of the animal ordinance. Texarkana’s animal population continues to grow at an exponential rate with animal shelters overflowing, animals running around unsafely without an...
Salute the Badge: CSI Texarkana Texas PD
Unlike what you see on television shows, the role and work of the Texarkana Texas Police Department Crime Scene Investigators is not glamorous. It's painstaking.
foxsportstexarkana.com
TWU to restrict College Drive to one-lane between Summerhill, Texas Blvd. Aug. 16
TEXARKANA — Texarkana Water Utilities (TWU) says they will be working on College Drive between Summerhill Road and Texas Blvd. on Aug. 16. Service in the area will not be affected, according to TWU. Traffic will be restricted to one lane starting at 8:00 a.m. in order to...
easttexasradio.com
Major Grass Fire In Red River County
They think a hay cutting machine is responsible for sparks leading to a 250-acre fire Monday in Red River County. At least 50 firefighters and EMS from multiple agencies in Red River and Lamar Counties responded to the blaze. Texas A&M Forest Service firefighters assisted with seven bulldozers, three Fire Engines, a Large Air Tanker, and helicopters. The entire area remains under a Burn Ban.
texarkanafyi.com
Angel Fund Foundation’s 2022 ‘Putt for a Purpose’ is on September 17
The Angel Fund Foundation’s fundraiser for 2022 is happening at Texarkana Country Club on Saturday, September 17 at 6:00 pm. Putt for a Purpose, Draw Down, Fish-fry, live music from Danny Maxey and the Dancehall Troubadors, and more. Media Release:. Angel Fund Foundation, Inc. will host its one and...
hopeprescott.com
Hope Public Schools and Farmers Bank Back to School Bash
Hope Public Schools and Farmers Bank present the 2022 BACK TO SCHOOL BASH! The BASH! will take place on August 25, 2022, from 5pm-8pm in Downtown Hope. Planned activities include bounce houses, a dunk tank and more! There will be hot dogs, snow cones, and plenty to eat! There will also be $3000 in gift card prizes as well! Celebrate Back to School at the BASH!
