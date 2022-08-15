ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chickasha, OK

Comments / 0

Related
thechronicle.news

Courthouse closed after worker publicity to chemical

LAWTON – The Comanche County Courthouse closed to the general public Thursday after an worker working within the basement was uncovered to an unknown chemical that triggered a medical response. The worker was despatched to the emergency room, and the courthouse was evacuated till the Lawton Fireplace Division’s hazmat...
LAWTON, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kay County, OK
Accidents
Chickasha, OK
Crime & Safety
City
Chickasha, OK
City
Blackwell, OK
City
Braman, OK
County
Kay County, OK
Local
Oklahoma Accidents
City
Langston, OK
Local
Oklahoma Crime & Safety
Kay County, OK
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wesley Medical Center#Accident#Blackwell Fire Ems#Port Of Entry Smith
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KOCO

Man rushed to hospital after shooting in Oklahoma City neighborhood

OKLAHOMA CITY — A man was rushed to a hospital after being shot overnight in a southwest Oklahoma City neighborhood. Police said the man was shot in the leg shortly after midnight Wednesday in the 2200 block of Southwest 55th Street. First responders took him to an area hospital, where authorities said he went into surgery.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
kswo.com

UPDATE: Caddo County fire burns over 4,700 acres

CADDO COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - Comanche County Emergency Management released new information on the fire which broke out in Caddo County near the Comanche County line on Monday. Officials said the fire burned around 4,700 acres. Thankfully nobody was injured and there’s no known damage to structures. Around 235...
CADDO COUNTY, OK
KFOR

One dead following a stolen vehicle chase in Norman

Norman (KFOR) – The fatal crash took place just before 9 p.m. on Monday night near West Tecumseh Rd. and North Interstate Dr. in Norman. OHP attempted to stop a stolen vehicle that fled during a traffic stop near I-35 and Southeast Grand Blvd. in Oklahoma City. Troopers chased the vehicle to Norman where they […]
NORMAN, OK
KOCO

Crews responding after vehicle hits boy in northwest Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY — Crews are responding after a vehicle hit a boy in northwest Oklahoma City, according to fire department officials. The collision occurred Tuesday afternoon near Northwest 10th Street and North Peniel Avenue, between Rockwell Avenue and MacArthur Boulevard. The boy's condition has not been released. KOCO 5...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy