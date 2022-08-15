Read full article on original website
KTBS
Texarkana police investigate two missing person cases
TEXARKANA, Ark. - Police are searching for two missing people in the Texarkana area. The cases are not related, but detectives are hoping to find answers for both families. The most recent missing person's case is a teenager reported missing last Tuesday. Lee Cheatham, 17, is 5 feet, 9 inches tall with dark hair and dark eyes and weighs about 160 pounds.
KTAL
Texarkana restaurant hosts fundraiser for Bowie deputy shot while on duty
TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Another Texarkana business is holding a fundraiser for the Bowie County deputy shot in the line of duty during a manhunt for a homicide suspect in early August. On The Border Mexican Grill and Cantina is hosting a fundraiser Thursday to benefit Lt. Scott Lillis,...
Man arrested for indecent exposure in Titus County
TITUS COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A man is accused of exposing himself and following a woman with children in her car in Titus County on Tuesday evening. A female driver reported to the Titus County Sheriff’s Office that while traveling, they saw a man standing outside of his car with his pants pulled down, exposing […]
swark.today
HPD Arrests: August 9-15, 2022
On August 9th, 2022 at approximately 6:00pm, officers of the Hope Police Department arrested 2 male juveniles of Hope, AR. The 2 juveniles were arrested and charged with breaking or entering into a motor vehicle. The arrest occurred in the 1600 block of N. Hervey Street. On August 10, 2022...
Jury selected in East Texas fetal abduction, capital murder trial
After two-and-a-half weeks, jury selection is complete in the capital murder trial of a Simms, Texas, woman accused of killing a New Boston mother and the baby she allegedly removed from her womb.
txktoday.com
Arrest Made in Edward Street Shooting
The ongoing death investigation in the 1600 block of Edwards Street began around 8:05 this morning. The victim has been identified as Bonderick Nard Jr., a twenty-seven-year-old male from Texarkana, Arkansas. Due to the facts in the case, obtained by Criminal Investigation Division Detectives, a Capital Murder Warrant has been...
KTAL
4 indicted on murder charges in Caddo Parish
CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Four people were charged in connection to murders in Shreveport and Vivian by the Caddo Parish Grand Jury in the session ending Tuesday. A “true bill” is returned if a majority of the jurors agree supporting facts in the case are enough to support probable cause.
Salute the Badge: CSI Texarkana Texas PD
Unlike what you see on television shows, the role and work of the Texarkana Texas Police Department Crime Scene Investigators is not glamorous. It's painstaking.
inforney.com
Man found dead in Texarkana home with small child; arrest made
TEXARKANA, Ark. – Texarkana police have made an arrest in the death of a man who was found Monday morning inside a College Hill home where a young child was also found uninjured. The victim is identified as Bonderick Nard Jr., 27, of Texarkana, Ark. Arrested in his death...
KSLA
Death investigation underway in Texarkana; homeless man arrested for murder
TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) - Police responded to the scene of a home in Texarkana on Monday morning (Aug. 15) after someone was found dead inside. The Texarkana Arkansas Police Department says its officers were called out to the house in the 1600 block of Edwards Street around 8 a.m. Monday after a neighbor visited the home to check on a man and found him dead inside.
westcentralsbest.com
Caddo Parish grand jury returns 3 second-degree murder indictments
SHREVEPORT, La. - The Caddo Parish grand jury returned four indictments against homicide suspects Tuesday. Charlene Henderson, 43, of Shreveport is charged with second-degree murder in connection with the May shooting death of her husband. He was shot in the head at a home on Regent Street in Shreveport's Ingleside neighborhood.
2 arrested, accused of burglarizing East Texas elementary school
HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Two people were arrested after being accused of burglarizing an elementary school in East Texas. The incident happened on Aug. 7 at the Old Carver Elementary School in Karnack. Michael Austin Crawford, 21, and Kaylin Nicole Banks, 21, both of Mooringsport, Louisiana were arrested, said the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office […]
KTAL
Marshall man charged in fiery fatal wrong-way Greenwood crash
CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Marshall man just out of the hospital is now behind bars in Caddo Parish, charged in connection with a fiery wrong-way crash in May that killed one man and injured two others. The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office says 40-year-old Stephen Stasny was arrested...
44-year-old mystery of “Bobo Shinn” still haunts small Arkansas city
MAGNOLIA, Ark. (KTVE/KARD)— Mary Shinn, affectionately known as “Bobo” of Magnolia, Arkansas was a 25-year-old art teacher who dabbled in real estate. On July 20, 1978, she told friends she was going to show a house she’d renovated to a man who responded to her ad in the paper. Little did they know, that would […]
Male Victim Found Dead in Home Texarkana Police Investigate
Texarkana Arkansas Police are investigating a death of an individual who was found in the 1600 block of Edwards Street around 8:05 a.m. this morning (Aug. 15) when officers responded to a call in the College Hill neighborhood. According to police, an adult male victim was found deceased inside a...
ktoy1047.com
Man gets life in prison for dragging girlfriend under car
Carlos Ramos Craig, age 37, was found guilty of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon by the jury. Because of Craig’s. previous convictions for domestic violence, the second-degree battery charge was upped to first-degree battery according to Assistant District Attorney Bradley Akins. During the assault, Craig repeatedly punched and...
East Texas police looking for vehicle allegedly involved in catalytic converter thefts
MOUNT PLEASANT, Texas (KETK) – East Texas police are looking for a vehicle that was allegedly involved in several catalytic converter thefts. The crimes happened in Mount Pleasant. Officials have pictures of the car they believe is connected to the thefts. The car does not have a front plate and is a four-door sedan from […]
easttexasradio.com
Titus County Jail Bookings
Titus County arrested 34-year-old Joshua H. Basili of Pittsburg for Assault on a Public Servant, Resisting Arrest, and Terroristic Threat. His bonds total $22,500, and he remains in the Titus County Jail. Deputies arrested 58-year-old James Timothy Gwatney and 55-year-old Daren Wayne Sims on Tuesday for Possession of more than...
KSLA
Man given 10 years in jail for slapping, pushing victim in domestic incident
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A Shreveport man has pleaded guilty in Caddo Parish to domestic abuse battery. The Caddo Parish District Attorney’s Office says on Aug. 15, Yorick Henderson, 31, pleaded guilty in Caddo District Court. He was scheduled for a trial later in August. He was sentenced to 10 years in prison by District Judge John D. Mosely Jr. for fourth offense domestic abuse battery. The DA’s office says Henderson admitted to slapping and pushing his girlfriend in the presence of two minor children on Oct. 29, 2021.
caddoda.com
Man convicted of domestic battery
A Shreveport man scheduled for a jury trial later this month pleaded guilty in Caddo District Court Monday, August 15, 2022, to domestic abuse battery. Yorick Henderson, 31, was sentenced to a decade in prison at hard labor by Caddo District Judge John D. Mosely Jr. for fourth-offense domestic abuse battery. Henderson admitted to the October 29, 2021 incident where he slapped and pushed his girlfriend in the presence of two minor children. He and the adult victim had been dating about six months.
