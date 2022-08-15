ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texarkana, AR

KTBS

Texarkana police investigate two missing person cases

TEXARKANA, Ark. - Police are searching for two missing people in the Texarkana area. The cases are not related, but detectives are hoping to find answers for both families. The most recent missing person's case is a teenager reported missing last Tuesday. Lee Cheatham, 17, is 5 feet, 9 inches tall with dark hair and dark eyes and weighs about 160 pounds.
TEXARKANA, AR
KETK / FOX51 News

Man arrested for indecent exposure in Titus County

TITUS COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A man is accused of exposing himself and following a woman with children in her car in Titus County on Tuesday evening. A female driver reported to the Titus County Sheriff’s Office that while traveling, they saw a man standing outside of his car with his pants pulled down, exposing […]
TITUS COUNTY, TX
swark.today

HPD Arrests: August 9-15, 2022

On August 9th, 2022 at approximately 6:00pm, officers of the Hope Police Department arrested 2 male juveniles of Hope, AR. The 2 juveniles were arrested and charged with breaking or entering into a motor vehicle. The arrest occurred in the 1600 block of N. Hervey Street. On August 10, 2022...
HOPE, AR
txktoday.com

Arrest Made in Edward Street Shooting

The ongoing death investigation in the 1600 block of Edwards Street began around 8:05 this morning. The victim has been identified as Bonderick Nard Jr., a twenty-seven-year-old male from Texarkana, Arkansas. Due to the facts in the case, obtained by Criminal Investigation Division Detectives, a Capital Murder Warrant has been...
TEXARKANA, AR
KTAL

4 indicted on murder charges in Caddo Parish

CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Four people were charged in connection to murders in Shreveport and Vivian by the Caddo Parish Grand Jury in the session ending Tuesday. A “true bill” is returned if a majority of the jurors agree supporting facts in the case are enough to support probable cause.
CADDO PARISH, LA
inforney.com

Man found dead in Texarkana home with small child; arrest made

TEXARKANA, Ark. – Texarkana police have made an arrest in the death of a man who was found Monday morning inside a College Hill home where a young child was also found uninjured. The victim is identified as Bonderick Nard Jr., 27, of Texarkana, Ark. Arrested in his death...
TEXARKANA, AR
KSLA

Death investigation underway in Texarkana; homeless man arrested for murder

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) - Police responded to the scene of a home in Texarkana on Monday morning (Aug. 15) after someone was found dead inside. The Texarkana Arkansas Police Department says its officers were called out to the house in the 1600 block of Edwards Street around 8 a.m. Monday after a neighbor visited the home to check on a man and found him dead inside.
TEXARKANA, AR
westcentralsbest.com

Caddo Parish grand jury returns 3 second-degree murder indictments

SHREVEPORT, La. - The Caddo Parish grand jury returned four indictments against homicide suspects Tuesday. Charlene Henderson, 43, of Shreveport is charged with second-degree murder in connection with the May shooting death of her husband. He was shot in the head at a home on Regent Street in Shreveport's Ingleside neighborhood.
CADDO PARISH, LA
KTAL

Marshall man charged in fiery fatal wrong-way Greenwood crash

CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Marshall man just out of the hospital is now behind bars in Caddo Parish, charged in connection with a fiery wrong-way crash in May that killed one man and injured two others. The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office says 40-year-old Stephen Stasny was arrested...
CADDO PARISH, LA
Power 95.9

Male Victim Found Dead in Home Texarkana Police Investigate

Texarkana Arkansas Police are investigating a death of an individual who was found in the 1600 block of Edwards Street around 8:05 a.m. this morning (Aug. 15) when officers responded to a call in the College Hill neighborhood. According to police, an adult male victim was found deceased inside a...
TEXARKANA, AR
ktoy1047.com

Man gets life in prison for dragging girlfriend under car

Carlos Ramos Craig, age 37, was found guilty of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon by the jury. Because of Craig’s. previous convictions for domestic violence, the second-degree battery charge was upped to first-degree battery according to Assistant District Attorney Bradley Akins. During the assault, Craig repeatedly punched and...
TEXARKANA, AR
easttexasradio.com

Titus County Jail Bookings

Titus County arrested 34-year-old Joshua H. Basili of Pittsburg for Assault on a Public Servant, Resisting Arrest, and Terroristic Threat. His bonds total $22,500, and he remains in the Titus County Jail. Deputies arrested 58-year-old James Timothy Gwatney and 55-year-old Daren Wayne Sims on Tuesday for Possession of more than...
TITUS COUNTY, TX
KSLA

Man given 10 years in jail for slapping, pushing victim in domestic incident

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A Shreveport man has pleaded guilty in Caddo Parish to domestic abuse battery. The Caddo Parish District Attorney’s Office says on Aug. 15, Yorick Henderson, 31, pleaded guilty in Caddo District Court. He was scheduled for a trial later in August. He was sentenced to 10 years in prison by District Judge John D. Mosely Jr. for fourth offense domestic abuse battery. The DA’s office says Henderson admitted to slapping and pushing his girlfriend in the presence of two minor children on Oct. 29, 2021.
SHREVEPORT, LA
caddoda.com

Man convicted of domestic battery

A Shreveport man scheduled for a jury trial later this month pleaded guilty in Caddo District Court Monday, August 15, 2022, to domestic abuse battery. Yorick Henderson, 31, was sentenced to a decade in prison at hard labor by Caddo District Judge John D. Mosely Jr. for fourth-offense domestic abuse battery. Henderson admitted to the October 29, 2021 incident where he slapped and pushed his girlfriend in the presence of two minor children. He and the adult victim had been dating about six months.
SHREVEPORT, LA

