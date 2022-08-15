Read full article on original website
madisoniannews.com
Hazing & Herding-elk management
Bob Manners was recently recognized by the Director of Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks for the “substantial contribution that you have made to brucellosis mitigation, game damage mitigation, elk tolerance and elk research in the Madison Valley.”. Manners has been hazing and herding elk for the FWP near Cameron...
Small Montana Town Celebrates Its Favorite Vegetable In A Big Way
Montana is a great state when it comes to agriculture. It's full of farm fields that grow a variety of different types of produce. One of the things that Montana is known for is the vast wheat fields that span the state. In fact, Montana ranks 3rd out of all 50 states for wheat production.
New school planned for historical Story Mill building in Bozeman
“In my personal opinion probably one of the most iconic locations in Bozeman that there are,” Patrick said, “and eventually this will be a campus!”
Butte, Anaconda and Pacific Electric Train Approaches Butte Hill Yard, 1961
Butte, Anaconda and Pacific Electric Train Approaches Butte Hill Yard, 1961 Historic Photo ...
madisoniannews.com
FWP seeks comments on recommendations for Madison River use
Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks is seeking comments from the public on a set of recommendations for commercial-use and recreation management on the Madison River, one of the most popular fisheries and recreation destinations in the state. Public input in this process is especially important because it could inform recreation...
NBCMontana
Gallatin Co. teams rescue fallen rock climber in Bear Basin
MISSOULA, Mont. — Gallatin County Search and Rescue teams responded to a rock climber who fell 100 feet and sustained severe injuries near Bear Basin in Big Sky on Tuesday morning. The reporting party was with the patient and said they were on a small ledge about 300 feet...
Great News For Montana. Not Great For Remote Out Of State Workers.
As we all know, housing sucks in Bozeman and almost all throughout Montana, to be honest. The biggest complaint is the price of rentals and homes, and I get it, my rent has also increased. The other complaint is the waiting lists. If you are planning on moving here, you HAVE to have housing set up prior, which could mean you need to apply months in advance.
madisoniannews.com
Paying it forward with ‘Sweet Melody’
It may be the only distinctly American instrument and in some parts of the country, one of the most obscure. Brian Jones strummed it while recording “Lady Jane” on a Rolling Stones album; it accompanied Joni Mitchell on her “Blue” album; and Cyndi Lauper sings a heart-rending version of “Time After Time” while playing it. But unless you grew up in the South and spent time going to bluegrass and gospel festivals, you may not know about the dulcimer.
montanarightnow.com
Bozeman police receiving reports of suspicious man approaching young girls
BOZEMAN, Mont. - The Bozeman Police Department (BPD) says they’ve received several calls regarding a suspicious man approaching young girls and engaging in conversations that made them uncomfortable. The man was seen driving a Ford Ranger extra cab, with gray fender flares, a red hood and a dent on...
Man hit by car in Butte hospitalized
A man was hospitalized after being hit by a car Wednesday afternoon at approximately 4:30 while walking Uptown in Butte.
John Mayer Donates Huge Gift to Help Montana Flood Victims
If you weren't lucky enough to get tickets for one of John Mayer's flood relief benefit shows at Pine Creek Lodge, here's another way to help Montanans that were impacted by historic flooding. John Mayer is a part-time resident of the Paradise Valley south of Livingston. On June 13, 2022,...
Love Tequila? Try This New Montana Brand
Montana is one of the best states for craft breweries, but we're also home to some great distilleries. In Montana, if you are looking for a good time, you don't have to go far. In Bozeman alone, there are several craft breweries to choose from daily, but there are also some incredible distilleries where you can go to have a classy drink. If you are a fan of the distilleries here in the Gallatin Valley, I have some fantastic news for you.
Is One Montana Town Considering A Ban On This Holiday Favorite?
Few things will get people more fired up than talking about "banning" something that's important to them. You see, we Americans take our freedoms seriously (mostly) and when there is talk about removing something that is not only a beloved tradition but also dealing with the very fabric of our nation, well, that causes a whole lot of controversy. Of course, when you think about America and tradition, you think about the 4th of July.
NBCMontana
Butte-Silver Bow welcomes new police officers
MISSOULA, Mont. — Butte-Silver Bow is happy to announce a new recruiting class of officers ready to serve and protect. Jackson Kappes, William Link, Nicole Stewart, Shon Hicks, Jake Renouard, and Caleb Hash are now part of the police department, after answering the call for more officers, completing training and being sworn in.
These Are the Top 10 High Schools in Montana for 2022
With the 2022-23 school year fast approaching, we're seeing students prepare all over our cities in Montana. The website Niche.com has been preparing for the year as well. They've analyzed all of our high school's average test scores and statistics such as diversity, teacher-to-student ratio, health and safety, and clubs and activities. From this data, they've compiled the top ten public high schools in Montana. Here's the info.
Montana Man Is The Voice To Some Of Our Favorite Pixar Characters
It's no surprise when we mention the word Montana these days, people automatically go to the series Yellowstone. Which who wouldn't, I mean it is entering it's 5th season and has spin off's being filmed at this moment in Butte, Helena, and Missoula. One thing people do not realize, is...
bozone.com
Classic automobiles in the spotlight for annual car show downtown
Classic automobiles in the spotlight for annual car show downtown. The Downtown Bozeman Association and the Cancer Support Community, along with a number of gracious sponsors, present the 22nd annual “Cruisin’ on Main” Car Show on Sunday, August 21st. The show will run from 9am–2pm on Main Street between Willson and Rouse Avenues in Downtown Bozeman.
Another Thing I Miss Due to Bozeman’s Huge Growth (you too?)
You've noticed this one too, I bet. Under normal circumstances, I travel a lot. Always have. Bozeman's airport has for some reason always been one of my local happy places because I was either leaving on an adventure of returning to the home I love. Important note: My thoughts here...
Surprising Choice For Best Traditional Restaurant in Montana
When I think of a traditional restaurant, I think of classic American fare, but maybe I am wrong. Reader's Digest put together a list of the Best Traditional Restaurant in Every State, and I had to learn what they meant. What Reader's Digest means by a traditional restaurant is a restaurant that offers meals that reflect the style of the city or state. So what restaurant did they choose for Montana?
Butte’s Dumas Brothel: Historic, Haunted and Heartbreaking.
Perhaps as alone and broken as the souls who once sold their bodies there, the Dumas Brothel's brick shell sits, somewhat alone, on East Mercury Street in Uptown Butte. It's more than a shell, though. Although in disrepair and without residents, some say that the Dumas remains active with the troubled spirits of those who once toiled there. Many of the outfits, beds and other remnants of their trade lay open and on display at what was one America's longest-running house of ill-repute, which only closed in 1982.
