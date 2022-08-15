ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sheridan, MT

madisoniannews.com

Hazing & Herding-elk management

Bob Manners was recently recognized by the Director of Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks for the “substantial contribution that you have made to brucellosis mitigation, game damage mitigation, elk tolerance and elk research in the Madison Valley.”. Manners has been hazing and herding elk for the FWP near Cameron...
MADISON COUNTY, MT
FWP seeks comments on recommendations for Madison River use

Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks is seeking comments from the public on a set of recommendations for commercial-use and recreation management on the Madison River, one of the most popular fisheries and recreation destinations in the state. Public input in this process is especially important because it could inform recreation...
MONTANA STATE
NBCMontana

Gallatin Co. teams rescue fallen rock climber in Bear Basin

MISSOULA, Mont. — Gallatin County Search and Rescue teams responded to a rock climber who fell 100 feet and sustained severe injuries near Bear Basin in Big Sky on Tuesday morning. The reporting party was with the patient and said they were on a small ledge about 300 feet...
GALLATIN COUNTY, MT
The Moose 95.1 FM

Great News For Montana. Not Great For Remote Out Of State Workers.

As we all know, housing sucks in Bozeman and almost all throughout Montana, to be honest. The biggest complaint is the price of rentals and homes, and I get it, my rent has also increased. The other complaint is the waiting lists. If you are planning on moving here, you HAVE to have housing set up prior, which could mean you need to apply months in advance.
madisoniannews.com

Paying it forward with ‘Sweet Melody’

It may be the only distinctly American instrument and in some parts of the country, one of the most obscure. Brian Jones strummed it while recording “Lady Jane” on a Rolling Stones album; it accompanied Joni Mitchell on her “Blue” album; and Cyndi Lauper sings a heart-rending version of “Time After Time” while playing it. But unless you grew up in the South and spent time going to bluegrass and gospel festivals, you may not know about the dulcimer.
VIRGINIA CITY, MT
montanarightnow.com

Bozeman police receiving reports of suspicious man approaching young girls

BOZEMAN, Mont. - The Bozeman Police Department (BPD) says they’ve received several calls regarding a suspicious man approaching young girls and engaging in conversations that made them uncomfortable. The man was seen driving a Ford Ranger extra cab, with gray fender flares, a red hood and a dent on...
BOZEMAN, MT
MY 103.5

John Mayer Donates Huge Gift to Help Montana Flood Victims

If you weren't lucky enough to get tickets for one of John Mayer's flood relief benefit shows at Pine Creek Lodge, here's another way to help Montanans that were impacted by historic flooding. John Mayer is a part-time resident of the Paradise Valley south of Livingston. On June 13, 2022,...
MONTANA STATE
MY 103.5

Love Tequila? Try This New Montana Brand

Montana is one of the best states for craft breweries, but we're also home to some great distilleries. In Montana, if you are looking for a good time, you don't have to go far. In Bozeman alone, there are several craft breweries to choose from daily, but there are also some incredible distilleries where you can go to have a classy drink. If you are a fan of the distilleries here in the Gallatin Valley, I have some fantastic news for you.
BOZEMAN, MT
Is One Montana Town Considering A Ban On This Holiday Favorite?

Few things will get people more fired up than talking about "banning" something that's important to them. You see, we Americans take our freedoms seriously (mostly) and when there is talk about removing something that is not only a beloved tradition but also dealing with the very fabric of our nation, well, that causes a whole lot of controversy. Of course, when you think about America and tradition, you think about the 4th of July.
BELGRADE, MT
NBCMontana

Butte-Silver Bow welcomes new police officers

MISSOULA, Mont. — Butte-Silver Bow is happy to announce a new recruiting class of officers ready to serve and protect. Jackson Kappes, William Link, Nicole Stewart, Shon Hicks, Jake Renouard, and Caleb Hash are now part of the police department, after answering the call for more officers, completing training and being sworn in.
BUTTE, MT
97.1 KISS FM

These Are the Top 10 High Schools in Montana for 2022

With the 2022-23 school year fast approaching, we're seeing students prepare all over our cities in Montana. The website Niche.com has been preparing for the year as well. They've analyzed all of our high school's average test scores and statistics such as diversity, teacher-to-student ratio, health and safety, and clubs and activities. From this data, they've compiled the top ten public high schools in Montana. Here's the info.
MONTANA STATE
bozone.com

Classic automobiles in the spotlight for annual car show downtown

Classic automobiles in the spotlight for annual car show downtown. The Downtown Bozeman Association and the Cancer Support Community, along with a number of gracious sponsors, present the 22nd annual “Cruisin’ on Main” Car Show on Sunday, August 21st. The show will run from 9am–2pm on Main Street between Willson and Rouse Avenues in Downtown Bozeman.
BOZEMAN, MT
96.7 KISS FM

Surprising Choice For Best Traditional Restaurant in Montana

When I think of a traditional restaurant, I think of classic American fare, but maybe I am wrong. Reader's Digest put together a list of the Best Traditional Restaurant in Every State, and I had to learn what they meant. What Reader's Digest means by a traditional restaurant is a restaurant that offers meals that reflect the style of the city or state. So what restaurant did they choose for Montana?
Montana Talks

Butte’s Dumas Brothel: Historic, Haunted and Heartbreaking.

Perhaps as alone and broken as the souls who once sold their bodies there, the Dumas Brothel's brick shell sits, somewhat alone, on East Mercury Street in Uptown Butte. It's more than a shell, though. Although in disrepair and without residents, some say that the Dumas remains active with the troubled spirits of those who once toiled there. Many of the outfits, beds and other remnants of their trade lay open and on display at what was one America's longest-running house of ill-repute, which only closed in 1982.
BUTTE, MT

