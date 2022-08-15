ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bakersfield, CA

KGET

Second person dies in Vagabond Inn shooting, victims identified

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Coroner’s officials say a second person shot at the Vagabond Inn on Sunday has died. Cristobal Rojas Hernandez, 40, of Mendota died Monday at Kern Medical, according to a coroner’s release. Hernandez and Erika Lares, 40, of Huron were shot at about 7:24 p.m. at the motel on Colony Street, in […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
City
Bakersfield, CA
Bakersfield, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
KGET

Man pleads not guilty to murder in shooting of woman on 1st Street

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man charged with murder in a shooting that killed a woman in Central Bakersfield pleaded not guilty Tuesday and was ordered held without bail. Glenn Jones, 54, is also charged with taking a vehicle without the owner’s consent and is due back in court Aug. 26. He’s accused of killing […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
#Shooting#Bpd#Violent Crime#The Vagabond Inn
Bakersfield Now

Two men plead no contest in killing of 3-year-old Major Sutton

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Two men accused of killing a 3-year-old Bakersfield boy have taken a plea deal and face decades in prison if convicted. Tyrone Johnson, 25 and David Palms, 23 pleaded no contest to voluntary manslaughter Tuesday. They're accused in the 2017 shooting of 3-year-old Major Sutton.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Man who died in rollover crash in June identified

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man who died in a rollover crash in the McFarland area in early June has been identified. Elvin Humberto Chacon Castro, 44, of Wasco was the operator of the vehicle that ejected him after he struck a tree and rolled over, according to the coroner’s office. The coroner’s office said […]
MCFARLAND, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Corcoran HS student found with a gun on campus, police say

CORCORAN, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 16-year-old Corcoran High School student was found with a loaded gun in their backpack, police say. According to authorities, on Wednesday around 12:35 p.m. a Corcoran Police School Resource Officer, was informed about the presence of a firearm on campus. The high school staff announced that they had a student […]
CORCORAN, CA
Bakersfield Now

Suspect in 1st Street murder pleads not guilty

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Glenn Michael Jones, 54, the man suspected of shooting and killing a 37-year-old woman on 1st Street last week pleaded not guilty on all counts today in court. Jones is charged with first degree murder. Christine Patrice Medina, 37, of Bakersfield was shot and killed...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
NewsBreak
Public Safety
crimevoice.com

Tulare County Sheriffs Detectives Bust Alleged Serial Agricultural Thief

“On Monday, TCSO Ag Detectives arrested 55-year-old Ipolito Maldonado of Lindsay for Ag (agricultural) theft, just weeks after his previous arrest for the same crime. In early March, TCSO Ag Detectives began investigating thefts from dairies in the South County. At that time, Detectives identified Maldonado, a previously convicted serial AG thief, as the suspect.
TULARE COUNTY, CA
KGET

Man allegedly beat mom to death with baseball bat: report

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man charged with killing his mother in 2020 allegedly bludgeoned her to death with a baseball bat, a court filing says. James Lee Glass Jr., 46, appeared in court Monday where his arraignment on a murder charge was postponed to Aug. 22. He’s held without bail. According to a probable […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Second arrest made in connection to death of Lake Isabella baby

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A second arrest was made in connection to the death of a Lake Isabella baby that occurred in January, according to inmate records. Inmate records show Jeffrey Sullins, 30, was arrested on a warrant Monday morning. He has been charged with second-degree murder, willful cruelty to a child, and assault of […]
LAKE ISABELLA, CA
KGET

Man, 80, ordered to trial in roommates’ shooting deaths

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — An 80-year-old man accused of killing his roommates at an apartment complex owned by the California Veterans Assistance Foundation had a court hearing Tuesday in which he was ordered to trial. Guadalupe Mojica is due back in court Aug. 25, when a trial date will be set. Mojica was arrested June […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Californian

BPD officers arrest assault suspect after shooting

The Bakersfield Police Department arrested a man on suspicion of assault after a confrontation with an officer outside a home where he was believed to be trespassing, according to a BPD news release. BPD officers reported finding Martiniano Jimenez, 35, of Bakersfield, attempting to force entry into a home in...
BAKERSFIELD, CA

