BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — When Desiree Thompson went missing from a city in eastern Kern County, a number of possibilities were bandied about as weeks then months passed. Did she leave town? Had she been kidnapped? Murdered? If so, where was the body? Buried somewhere in the vast desert surrounding California City, small in population […]

CALIFORNIA CITY, CA ・ 11 HOURS AGO