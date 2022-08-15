Read full article on original website
Second person dies in Vagabond Inn shooting, victims identified
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Coroner’s officials say a second person shot at the Vagabond Inn on Sunday has died. Cristobal Rojas Hernandez, 40, of Mendota died Monday at Kern Medical, according to a coroner’s release. Hernandez and Erika Lares, 40, of Huron were shot at about 7:24 p.m. at the motel on Colony Street, in […]
Man pleads not guilty to Vagabond Inn shooting that killed woman, injured man
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man who police say shot and killed a woman and seriously injured a man at the Vagabond Inn pleaded not guilty Wednesday to murder and attempted murder charges. Vicente Niko Williams, 23, was ordered held without bail and is due back in court Aug. 29. The shooting occurred Sunday evening […]
Authorities identify two people killed in Vagabond Inn shooting
Authorities identified Cristobal Rojas Hernandez, 40, of Mendota, and Erika Lares, 40, of Huron, as the two people killed in a shooting over the weekend at the Vagabond Inn.
Buried in backyard: Missing woman’s remains located decade later, suspect arrested
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — When Desiree Thompson went missing from a city in eastern Kern County, a number of possibilities were bandied about as weeks then months passed. Did she leave town? Had she been kidnapped? Murdered? If so, where was the body? Buried somewhere in the vast desert surrounding California City, small in population […]
Police investigating shooting in Porterville
Police are investigating a shooting in Porterville early Thursday morning.
BPD investigating shooting at Beach Park
The Bakersfield Police said officers are investigating a shooting Wednesday night at Beach Park that injured one person.
Man pleads not guilty to murder in shooting of woman on 1st Street
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man charged with murder in a shooting that killed a woman in Central Bakersfield pleaded not guilty Tuesday and was ordered held without bail. Glenn Jones, 54, is also charged with taking a vehicle without the owner’s consent and is due back in court Aug. 26. He’s accused of killing […]
Woman arrested with .458 BAC gets jail, 5 years of probation for injury crash
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — On Oct. 28, Susan Edmondson was on her way to check on her recently widowed mother when a Jeep Cherokee driven by an intoxicated motorist smashed into her vehicle. “It was sudden, it was unexpected, it was loud, it was metal crushing metal,” Edmondson, 53, said in a victim impact statement […]
Two men plead no contest in killing of 3-year-old Major Sutton
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Two men accused of killing a 3-year-old Bakersfield boy have taken a plea deal and face decades in prison if convicted. Tyrone Johnson, 25 and David Palms, 23 pleaded no contest to voluntary manslaughter Tuesday. They're accused in the 2017 shooting of 3-year-old Major Sutton.
Man who died in rollover crash in June identified
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man who died in a rollover crash in the McFarland area in early June has been identified. Elvin Humberto Chacon Castro, 44, of Wasco was the operator of the vehicle that ejected him after he struck a tree and rolled over, according to the coroner’s office. The coroner’s office said […]
Corcoran HS student found with a gun on campus, police say
CORCORAN, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 16-year-old Corcoran High School student was found with a loaded gun in their backpack, police say. According to authorities, on Wednesday around 12:35 p.m. a Corcoran Police School Resource Officer, was informed about the presence of a firearm on campus. The high school staff announced that they had a student […]
Suspect in 1st Street murder pleads not guilty
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Glenn Michael Jones, 54, the man suspected of shooting and killing a 37-year-old woman on 1st Street last week pleaded not guilty on all counts today in court. Jones is charged with first degree murder. Christine Patrice Medina, 37, of Bakersfield was shot and killed...
Tulare County Sheriffs Detectives Bust Alleged Serial Agricultural Thief
“On Monday, TCSO Ag Detectives arrested 55-year-old Ipolito Maldonado of Lindsay for Ag (agricultural) theft, just weeks after his previous arrest for the same crime. In early March, TCSO Ag Detectives began investigating thefts from dairies in the South County. At that time, Detectives identified Maldonado, a previously convicted serial AG thief, as the suspect.
Trial of 2 teen suspects begins 2.5 years after deadly Porterville library fire
It's been more than two years since two Porterville firefighters died while battling the inferno at the library. Their loved ones now say their fight for justice has begun.
Bakersfield Police make arrest in deadly shooting
A Bakersfield man has been arrested on suspicion of murder in connection to a deadly shooting in Central Bakersfield on Aug. 12.
Man allegedly beat mom to death with baseball bat: report
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man charged with killing his mother in 2020 allegedly bludgeoned her to death with a baseball bat, a court filing says. James Lee Glass Jr., 46, appeared in court Monday where his arraignment on a murder charge was postponed to Aug. 22. He’s held without bail. According to a probable […]
Second arrest made in connection to death of Lake Isabella baby
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A second arrest was made in connection to the death of a Lake Isabella baby that occurred in January, according to inmate records. Inmate records show Jeffrey Sullins, 30, was arrested on a warrant Monday morning. He has been charged with second-degree murder, willful cruelty to a child, and assault of […]
Man, 80, ordered to trial in roommates’ shooting deaths
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — An 80-year-old man accused of killing his roommates at an apartment complex owned by the California Veterans Assistance Foundation had a court hearing Tuesday in which he was ordered to trial. Guadalupe Mojica is due back in court Aug. 25, when a trial date will be set. Mojica was arrested June […]
BPD officer allegedly broke man’s ribs, wrist in July 21 assault: report
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Bakersfield police officer facing felony assault and vandalism charges allegedly punched a man then kicked him while he was down, breaking multiple bones, according to a court filing. The man reported Officer Damian Romero also smashed lights and a side mirror on his vehicle, causing more than $800 in damage, […]
BPD officers arrest assault suspect after shooting
The Bakersfield Police Department arrested a man on suspicion of assault after a confrontation with an officer outside a home where he was believed to be trespassing, according to a BPD news release. BPD officers reported finding Martiniano Jimenez, 35, of Bakersfield, attempting to force entry into a home in...
