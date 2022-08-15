Read full article on original website
FOX Reno
Car crash in North Valleys creates road closures, leaves three hospitalized
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A car crash between a truck towing a utility trailer and an SUV in the North Valleys has left three people hospitalized, creating road closures Wednesday. Around 3:35 p.m., emergency personnel responded to a head-on collision at East Golden Valley Road...
KOLO TV Reno
Carson City Sheriff’s office said stolen truck recovered
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Carson City Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday asked for the public’s help locating a stolen truck taken from the area of State Street and Handelin Road on Aug. 15, then about three hours later reported it had been recovered. According to police, the...
‘All hands on deck’: Children in back of stolen car found safe after Reno police launch manhunt
Police say most car thieves pull over and run when they realize kids are in the back seat. "They don't keep driving," said Reno Police Sgt. Greg Bonnette. But Jason Day kept driving, according...
3 People Injured Following Motor Vehicle Accident In Reno (Reno, NV)
Officials from Reno state that a motor vehicle accident occurred on Wednesday, leaving 3 casualties. The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office stated that the crash took place at 3.30 PM. Their official reports also add that the crash involved a collision between a truck towing a trailer and an SUV.
KTVU FOX 2
Kiely Rodni missing: Couple who disappeared nearby on same day found dead
TRUCKEE, Calif - Two people who went missing in Northern California on the same day as Kiely Rodni have been found dead, according to police. The bodies of Janette 'JJ' Pantoja, 29, and her ex-boyfriend Juan Almanza Zavala, 36, were found Wednesday outside of a vehicle that had crashed down an embankment in Nevada County, California, the Nevada County Sheriff's Department confirmed.
Search for Kiely Rodni enters day 12 as number of personnel assigned to case scaled back
TRUCKEE - The search for missing Truckee teen Kiely Rodni has entered its 12th day, and still, there is no sign of the girl last seen at a late-night party. On Wednesday, the Placer County Sheriff's Office said that, while they continue to deploy numerous resources in search of the 16-year-old, the number of personnel actively searching for her is down to 82 from as many as 300 on Sunday.Kiely was reported missing on Aug. 6 after she attended a party with 200-300 juveniles and young adults at the Prosser Family Campground, in Nevada County. She was last seen between 12:30 a.m. and 1 a.m.The Placer County Sheriff's Office is leading the search. They say they have a task force comprised of detectives from local, state, and federal agencies who continue to follow up on leads and conduct interviews.Investigators are still urging people with any photos from the night Rodni disappeared to send them to a website set up by the sheriff's office.
kkoh.com
Have You Seen These Suspected Tool Thieves?
The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is asking for public’s help finding two suspects wanted in connection with a recent tool theft. Deputies say the theft happened on July 27th at Harvey’s Casino. Authorities say the man and woman stole a black backpack full of tools from a maintenance area.
KCRA.com
9-month-old, 10-year-old and 2 adults rescued in Sierra County
SIERRA COUNTY, Calif. — The Nevada County sheriff's search and rescue team assisted in saving several people on Tuesday night in Sierra County. Two adults, a 10-year-old child, a 9-month-old baby and a dog were rescued after experiencing vehicle issues in rough terrain which left them stranded, according to a Facebook post from the county.
KOLO TV Reno
Two missing boaters found at Pyramid Lake
SUTCLIFFE, Nev. (KOLO) -9:58 P.M. UPDATE: The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office RAVEN helicopter found the women, who are safe but have to walk about a mile before they can be picked up. ORIGINAL STORY: The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office reported Wednesday night it is helping look for two rafters...
Family rescued after 3 days stranded in Sierra County canyon
SIERRA COUNTY, Calif. — A family of four was rescued after being stranded in western Sierra County for three days. According to the Sierra County Sheriff’s Office, two adults, a child and an infant were found 2,500 feet down a canyon in the remote area of Fiddle Creek near Indian Valley. Authorities were led to the stranded family after the husband hiked up to safety and requested help on the third day.
2news.com
Fire Starts In Empty Apartment On Wedekind Road In Reno
A neighbor who lived next to the apartment was treated for smoke inhalation. There's no immediate word on how the fire started.
Truckee man arrested for felony campfire
TRUCKEE, Calif. (KTXL) — A Truckee man was arrested on Wednesday morning for an illegal campfire, according to the Truckee Police Department. Police said that at 1:40 a.m., officers and members of the Truckee Fire Protection District responded to reports of a brushfire near the US Bank at 10995 Donner Pass Road. ‘ Frank Battaglia, […]
FOX Reno
Washoe County Sheriff's Office warning residents about scammers
WASHOE COUNTY, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The Washoe County Sheriff's Office (WCSO) is warning citizens about increasingly clever scams targeting people in Northern Nevada. WCSO shared three examples of recent scams. The first scam is a call that begins with “The Sheriff’s Office is calling”: The...
2news.com
Washoe County Deputies Warn of Three Scams
The Washoe County Sheriff's Office has been alerted to several local schemes to try and scam residents out of personal information and money. Scam 1 - “The Sheriff’s Office is calling…”: The caller says, “Hi my name is Lieutenant (fill in the blank) with the WCSO." The caller uses the name of a former staff member and tries to get information from the person and advises them to schedule a court date immediately.
Tahoe Daily Tribune
EDSO debunks ‘Public Safety Alert’ social media post
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office has debunked a social media claim that a double homicide is being investigated at Lake Tahoe and an unnamed individual is considered armed and dangerous. The sheriff’s office on Tuesday was made aware of a fake “Public...
International Business Times
Missing Kiely Rodni Update: Teen's Cellphone Last Pinged At Campground Lake
As the search intensifies in the second week for missing Kiely Rodni, investigators have said the disappeared teen's cellphone was last detected at the campground lake in Nevada County, California. Rodni went missing after attending an end-of-school party at Prosser Family Campground in Truckee on Aug. 6. The teen was...
KOLO TV Reno
City of Reno looking for public input on next Police Chief
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The City of Reno is asking for the public’s help to determine its next Chief of Police. Current chief Jason Soto announced he will be retiring from his position in January 2023 after more than 25 years of service with the department. The department is...
FOX Reno
Over 100 detectives working Kiely Rodni disappearance seek public's help
Six law enforcement agencies, including FBI and Truckee Police, are entering their 11th day of search efforts for missing 16-year-old Kiely Rodni. In a statement Tuesday, the Placer County Sheriff's Office (PSCO) released the statistics of search efforts for the teen who disappeared on August 6. MORE: A Timeline of...
fernleyreporter.com
Victim identified as Fernley man in fatal crash near Lovelock
The person who was killed in a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 80 near Lovelock on Aug. 2 has been identified as James Edward Compau, a 51-year-old resident of Fernley. According to the Nevada State Police Highway Patrol Division, Compau was traveling westbound on I-80 in a 2005 Peterbilt tractor-trailer combination near mile marker 106. The tractor trailer-combination left the roadway to the left and struck a concrete barrier. The tractor-trailer combination went down an embankment and over the divided bridge barrier overturning and became detached. The tractor became fully engulfed in flames. The tractor-trailer came to rest on its roof in the dirt area beneath I-80 overpass.
2news.com
Washoe County School District Emergency System
On the Washoe County School District's first day of classes a code yellow occurred at a local school. The school was notified by the Washoe County Sheriff's Office that there was a potential danger nearby. Because of the code yellow, the school dismissal was extended, but officials say the communication...
