The Brookings County Sheriff’s Department reports two motorcycle injury accidents. The first was reported shortly before two o’clock Saturday morning north of Bruce. Assistant Sheriff Scott Sebring says a cycle driven by 48-year-old Jeremy Hagseth of Estelline swerved to miss a deer and went into the ditch. Hagseth was thrown over the handle bars. He was taken by ambulance to the Brookings Hospital with unknown injuries. Alcohol is believed to be a contributing factor. The Bruce Fire Department and Brookings Ambulance also responded.

BROOKINGS COUNTY, SD ・ 3 DAYS AGO