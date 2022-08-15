Read full article on original website
Another section of Highway 212 in Watertown opening today!
WATERTOWN, S.D. – The South Dakota Department of Transportation says Highway 212 in Watertown will open to thru traffic from Highway 81 to 11th Street East today (Thursday). Work on phase two, between 11th Street and 19th Street East will continue with remaining work on the south side of Highway 212.
SD DOT to Hold Public Meeting for Current and Future Projects on Highway 22 in Hamlin County
HAZEL, S.D. – The South Dakota Department of Transportation (SDDOT) will hold a public meeting open house on Monday, Aug. 29, 2022, at 6 p.m. to inform area residents about the current and future improvements for S.D. Highway 22 in Hamlin County. The public meeting open house will be held at the Hazel Community Center located at 19 W. William St. in Hazel. The open house will be informal allowing for one-on-one discussion with SDDOT staff.
City Hall project in Watertown in question after remodeling bid blows past budget estimate (Audio)
WATERTOWN, S.D.–Plans to remodel the former Wells Fargo Bank building on North Maple in downtown Watertown into a new City Hall have been put on hold, for the time being at least, as the city tries to find a way to get it done within budget. On Monday night,...
LATC will move pilot training classes into old terminal building at Watertown Regional Airport (Audio)
WATERTOWN, S.D.–With a new terminal building at Watertown Regional Airport opening this month, there’s no longer a need for the old terminal, but it’s not ready to meet the wrecking ball quite yet. On Monday night, the city council approved a five year lease agreement with the...
New academic year getting underway at LATC (Audio)
WATERTOWN, S.D.–Lake Area Technical College begins a new academic year today with the first day of classes. LATC President Mike Cartney says enrollment numbers won’t be released until after the 10th day of classes, but the outlook is strong once again…. Cartney says enrollment could come in somewhere...
HSTENNIS: A young and experienced Arrow team opens season this weekend (AUDIO)
WATERTOWN, S.D. (GoWatertown.net) – Watertown Arrow girls tennis will open their season this weekend. Watertown only lost Grace Ortmeier to graduation last year so the purple and gold will return essentially the same squad, just with some rearranging. Coach Ryan Zink:. Coach Zink says he has a young, experienced...
Six COVID-19 deaths reported in South Dakota update; active cases fall
Six COVID-19 deaths reported Wednesday in the Department of Health weekly update — The statewide total is now 2979. Active cases in Brookings County increase by eleven to 145. Forty-seven new cases reported since August 10th, the total is 8,687. Recovered cases are at 8,484. There have been 58 deaths reported in Brookings County. The County is in the “high” community spread category.
Roberts County authorities rescue malnourished, mistreated animals
SISSETON, S.D.–The Roberts County Sheriff’s office seized several malnourished and abused animals following the execution of a search warrant on Friday. The specific location of the search warrant was not revealed according to a news release posted on social media, but authorities say they were, “shocked by the extent of neglect and suffering” from animals at the residence.
Two injured in separate motorcycle accidents in Brookings County
The Brookings County Sheriff’s Department reports two motorcycle injury accidents. The first was reported shortly before two o’clock Saturday morning north of Bruce. Assistant Sheriff Scott Sebring says a cycle driven by 48-year-old Jeremy Hagseth of Estelline swerved to miss a deer and went into the ditch. Hagseth was thrown over the handle bars. He was taken by ambulance to the Brookings Hospital with unknown injuries. Alcohol is believed to be a contributing factor. The Bruce Fire Department and Brookings Ambulance also responded.
