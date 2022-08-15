ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CNBC

Jim Cramer warns investors not to bet prematurely on a soft landing

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Tuesday warned investors not to assume that the Federal Reserve will engineer a soft landing for the economy. "Fair-weather bulls, who all believed we were headed for a severe recession two months ago … are now rushing to declare a soft landing way too soon," the "Mad Money" host said.
CNBC

Cramer's lightning round: Paramount is worth the house of pain

It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed. Atkore Inc: "I've been fascinated by this. ... I'm going to look into them deeper." Paramount Global: "It is ridiculously cheap. I like...
CNBC

5 things to know before the stock market opens Friday

Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. The three major U.S. indexes were primed to open in negative territory Friday morning, dimming hopes for a fifth straight winning week for the S&P 500. Stocks have otherwise done pretty well since the brutal first half concluded, but investors are still looking for certainty despite some recent cooling in price increases. The Fed sounds hawkish about raising rates to whip inflation now, or some time soon, at least. There are other issues in the economy, too. While talk of a broader recession might have died down somewhat, housing is facing a real slowdown, particularly on the builders' side of things. Yet home prices remain high, and people are still paying contractors to do work, according to home improvement giants Home Depot and Lowe's.
CNBC

Sudden crypto market drop sends bitcoin below $22,000

Bitcoin is trading under $22,000, a more than three-week low, after a sudden sell-off. Ether, Binance Coin, Cardano and Solana all fell at the same time. The reason for the drop was not immediately clear. Bitcoin on Friday fell to its lowest level in more than three weeks, dipping below...
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
CNBC

Jim Cramer says investors should take some profits with markets poised to cool off

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Wednesday said the market could continue to stall out after Wednesday's slump and urged investors to trim some of their positions. "Things can still go right. I don't want to freak you out. I just think stocks need a cooling-off period after this miraculous run, and we're getting one for certain," he said.
CNBC

Dow slides 200 points, S&P 500 on pace to break 4-week win streak

Stocks tumbled on Friday as Wall Street's summer rally appeared to falter, reviving rate hike fears and putting the major averages on pace to potentially end the week on a sour note. The S&P 500 fell 1.1%, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average slid 227points, or 0.67%. The Nasdaq Composite...
CNBC

CNBC Exclusive: CNBC Excerpts: Walmart President & CEO Doug McMillon Speaks with CNBC’s Courtney Reagan on “Squawk on the Street” Today

WHERE: CNBC's "Squawk on the Street" Following are excerpts from the unofficial transcript of a CNBC exclusive interview with Walmart President & CEO Doug McMillon on CNBC's "Squawk on the Street" (M-F, 9AM-11AM ET) today, Tuesday, August 16th from Bentonville, Arkansas. Following is a link to video on CNBC.com: https://www.cnbc.com/video/2022/08/16/walmart-ceo-says-people-are-price-focused-regardless-of-income-level.html.
CNBC

Amazon's 'Thursday Night Football' begins a new era of streaming for the NFL

Amazon paid $1 billion for the rights to be the exclusive provider of "Thursday Night Football." The company has developed new statistics technology and other broadcast features it hopes will delight fans. About 80 million U.S. Prime Video subscribers watched the app at least once in the last year. To...
