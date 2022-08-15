Read full article on original website
Swap speculative stocks for more boring plays even as market rallies, Jim Cramer says
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Tuesday told investors to sell their speculative stocks to fund purchases of more stable stocks. "It's time to take profits on the most speculative stocks in your portfolio and move that money into something more resilient," the "Mad Money" host said. CNBC's Jim Cramer on Tuesday...
Chartmaster's Apple warning: 'Sell it all'
Carter Worth of Worth Charting has a big warning on Apple. With CNBC's Melissa Lee and the Fast Money traders, Guy Adami, Tim Seymour, Dan Nathan and Karen Finerman.
Jim Cramer warns investors not to bet prematurely on a soft landing
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Tuesday warned investors not to assume that the Federal Reserve will engineer a soft landing for the economy. "Fair-weather bulls, who all believed we were headed for a severe recession two months ago … are now rushing to declare a soft landing way too soon," the "Mad Money" host said.
Thursday, August 18, 2022: Cramer says it's time to buy these stocks if you don't already own them
Jim Cramer shares insight into how meme stock froth is affecting the market. He also breaks down why two stocks in the portfolio are worth buying right now.
Home Depot and Lowe's cite strong demand in earnings reports, but softening could be ahead
Homebuilder sentiment dropped into negative territory in mid-August. Home Depot and Lowe's nonetheless reported relatively strong numbers from professionals in the second quarter. According to one analyst, these housing effects could hit home improvement late this year or early next year. Spending on home improvement doesn't appear to have taken...
Cramer's lightning round: Paramount is worth the house of pain
It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed. Atkore Inc: "I've been fascinated by this. ... I'm going to look into them deeper." Paramount Global: "It is ridiculously cheap. I like...
5 things to know before the stock market opens Friday
Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. The three major U.S. indexes were primed to open in negative territory Friday morning, dimming hopes for a fifth straight winning week for the S&P 500. Stocks have otherwise done pretty well since the brutal first half concluded, but investors are still looking for certainty despite some recent cooling in price increases. The Fed sounds hawkish about raising rates to whip inflation now, or some time soon, at least. There are other issues in the economy, too. While talk of a broader recession might have died down somewhat, housing is facing a real slowdown, particularly on the builders' side of things. Yet home prices remain high, and people are still paying contractors to do work, according to home improvement giants Home Depot and Lowe's.
Sudden crypto market drop sends bitcoin below $22,000
Bitcoin is trading under $22,000, a more than three-week low, after a sudden sell-off. Ether, Binance Coin, Cardano and Solana all fell at the same time. The reason for the drop was not immediately clear. Bitcoin on Friday fell to its lowest level in more than three weeks, dipping below...
Jim Cramer says investors should take some profits with markets poised to cool off
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Wednesday said the market could continue to stall out after Wednesday's slump and urged investors to trim some of their positions. "Things can still go right. I don't want to freak you out. I just think stocks need a cooling-off period after this miraculous run, and we're getting one for certain," he said.
Dow slides 200 points, S&P 500 on pace to break 4-week win streak
Stocks tumbled on Friday as Wall Street's summer rally appeared to falter, reviving rate hike fears and putting the major averages on pace to potentially end the week on a sour note. The S&P 500 fell 1.1%, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average slid 227points, or 0.67%. The Nasdaq Composite...
CNBC Exclusive: CNBC Excerpts: Walmart President & CEO Doug McMillon Speaks with CNBC’s Courtney Reagan on “Squawk on the Street” Today
WHERE: CNBC's "Squawk on the Street" Following are excerpts from the unofficial transcript of a CNBC exclusive interview with Walmart President & CEO Doug McMillon on CNBC's "Squawk on the Street" (M-F, 9AM-11AM ET) today, Tuesday, August 16th from Bentonville, Arkansas. Following is a link to video on CNBC.com: https://www.cnbc.com/video/2022/08/16/walmart-ceo-says-people-are-price-focused-regardless-of-income-level.html.
Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: Deere, Foot Locker, Bed Bath & Beyond and more
Deere (DE) – Deere slid 5.2% in premarket trading after the heavy equipment maker missed quarterly earnings estimates despite higher-than-expected sales. Deere earned $6.16 per share, below the consensus estimate of $6.69, as it successfully implemented price hikes but also faced higher costs. The company also cut its full-year forecast.
Warner Bros. Discovery wants CNN to be a 'lot less polarizing,' says Axios' Sara Fischer
Sara Fischer, Axios media reporter, joins CNBC's 'Squawk Box' to break down shares of Warner Bros. Discovery amid the company's major changes at CNN and streaming plans at HBO.
Chinese tech giant Tencent posts first ever quarterly revenue decline
Tencent posted second-quarter revenue of 134.03 billion Chinese yuan ($19.78 billion), down 3% year-on-year and missing expectations. A Covid-induced slowdown in the Chinese economy and stricter regulation on gaming has weighed on results, CNBC's Arjun Kharpal reports.
Amazon's 'Thursday Night Football' begins a new era of streaming for the NFL
Amazon paid $1 billion for the rights to be the exclusive provider of "Thursday Night Football." The company has developed new statistics technology and other broadcast features it hopes will delight fans. About 80 million U.S. Prime Video subscribers watched the app at least once in the last year. To...
