Recent Grand Jury Indictments
Only a few individuals were indicted by a Grundy County grand jury on Wednesday. Cory Ballina, 42, of Ashbury, Iowa was indicted on two counts of Aggravated DUI, both class two felonies and two counts of Aggravated DUI/Causing Great Bodily Harm, both class four felonies. Harley Gribble, 21, of Dwight...
Minooka Man Sentenced in Grundy Co. Aggravated DUI Case
A 44-year-old Minooka man was sentenced in a Grundy County court case on August 15th. Ronald Rodriguez Jr. pled guilty to Aggravated DUI/Causing Great Bodily Harm, a class four felony and was sentenced to two years in prison. He must be on one parole once released from the Illinois Department of Corrections.
Teenager Facing 14 Charges For Allegedly Killing Woman in Morris
A Grundy County grand jury on Wednesday indicted a 16-year-old male on 14 felony charges. The juvenile was charged with 12 counts of Murder; Aggravated Vehicular Hijacking, a class X felony and Vehicle Hijacking, a class one felony. During a press conference.earlier this month, investigators and prosecutors said a the...
Illinois family charged with kidnapping, forced labor of 2 minors, 3rd victim
WASHINGTON (WMBD) — A federal grand jury has indicted three siblings for a conspiracy to commit forced labor in Champaign County, Illinois. According to a U.S. Department of Justice press release, Guatemalan Nationals Domingo Francisco-Juan, Lorenza Domingo-Castaneda and Catarina Domingo-Juan have been indicted on nine counts of conspiracy to commit forced labor, forced labor, conspiracy to commit kidnapping, and kidnapping.
1470 WMBD
State’s Attorney: ‘Serial rapist’ in custody
PEORIA, Ill. – The Peoria County State’s Attorney calls him, “a serial rapist.”. Jodi Hoos says in a news release DeMarquis Turner, 39, was indicted by a grand jury Tuesday on three counts of Criminal Sexual Assault, not two as previously reported, and remains jailed on a total of $1.25 million bond in the cases.
Morris Man Arrested For Third DUI and Battering Officer
Two felony charges have been filed against Morris man arrested by the Morris Police Department. Douglas Anderson was charged with Aggravated Battery to a Police Officer and Aggravated DUI, both class two felonies. Morris Police Deputy Chief Chad Skelton said the 43-year-old Anderson was pulled over for DUI in the area of Illinois Avenue and Wauponsee Street around midnight on August 13th.
States attorney looking for more victims of Peoria ‘serial rapist’
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria State’s Attorney Jodi Hoos is working to locate more victims of a Peoria man indicted in multiple cases of criminal sexual assault. “Yesterday, the Peoria Grand Jury indicted a serial rapist who has preyed upon women in the Peoria area for two decades,” a State’s Attorney press release stated.
Brewer Convicted of 2019 Christmas Day Triple Murders
A Livingston County jury this afternoon convicted a Cullom man on six counts of First Degree Murder. The Livingston County State’s Attorney Office displayed evidence throughout the case that showed 55-year-old Clifford Brewer shot and killed his wife 48-year-old Shirley Brewer, his 27-year-old son Christian Brewer and his neighbor 51-year-old Norman Walker at a house in the 400 block of East Jackson Street in Cullom on Christmas morning in 2019.
Peoria man sought after in connection with suspected drug delivery, striking LaSalle deputy and squad car
LaSALLE COUNTY (25 News Now) - Deputies in LaSalle County are looking for a man who they say is suspected of meth delivery and striking a LaSalle County deputy and squad car. Jerome Alexander Jr., 27, of Harvard Avenue in Peoria, is being charged with delivery of 263.1 grams of methamphetamine, aggravated fleeing and eluding, failure to stop for a property damage crash and property damage to private property.
Phones Buzz After Alleged Drug Dealer Escapes Police In Streator
A manhunt continues for a man who escaped police during an alleged drug bust in Streator. A phone alert was sent to many in Starved Rock Country Wednesday evening after 25-year-old Jerome Alexander Jr. of Peoria allegedly fled from police. He's wanted for meth delivery, aggravated fleeing and eluding and causing property damage.
Two Sentenced to Prison from Bureau County
Justice came to 34-year-old Dustin Wrona of Princeton, as Judge James Andreoni sentenced him to six years in prison for his role in a fatal accident last fall. Last September Wrona was driving on Route 6 in Bureau County when his vehicle crashed. His passenger, 62-year-old David Drazkowski of Princeton was killed in the accident. Blood taken from Wrona after the accident showed his blood-alcohol content to be point-one-nine-one. Wrona had previously pleaded guilty to a charge of Aggravated Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol. Wrona will have to serve at least 85 percent of his six-year-sentence.
Minooka Man Accused of Possessing Meth & Leading Police on Pursuit
A 36-year-old Minooka man is facing several charges in Will County. Ryan McLean was charged with the Unlawful Possession of meth between 15 and 100 grams, a class one felony and two counts of Aggravated DUI, both class four felonies. He was given a citation for DUI, driving while license...
Peoria man wanted after fleeing police; striking a deputy with his vehicle
STREATOR – The LaSalle County Sheriff’s Office sent out an alert on Wednesday for a suspect they are still searching for who they say struck a deputy with his vehicle and hit a squad car in Streator. Authorities are looking for information on the whereabouts of 25-year-old Jerome Alexander Jr. LaSalle County Sheriff Adam Diss said in a press release that Alexander is suspected in delivery of purported methamphetamine, aggravated fleeing and eluding, and other charges. Another individual was apprehended in the Sylvan Lane area of Streator after a brief foot pursuit. Anyone with any information on the location of Alexander is asked to contact the LaSalle County Sheriff’s office.
Teen accused of attack at Juvenile Detention Center
PEORIA, Ill. – A Peoria teenager has been moved to adult custody after allegedly attacking an officer while in juvenile custody. Peoria Police says it happened around 11:30 Monday morning at the Juvenile Detention Center. Officers say Lamarion Tolliver, 18, at one point had to be restrained, and allegedly...
Police Blotter for Tuesday, August 16th
Note to Readers: Information presented here is obtained from the city police and sheriff's departments. Individuals listed in reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proven guilty in court. From the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office arrested was Soreil Singleton-Hodges, 22, of St. Louis for driving while...
DIGGING DEEPER: Customers allege fraud after paying thousands to Peoria cabinetry company
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - A reputable Peoria business for years is now accused of leaving clients high and dry. Several lawsuits allege Peoria’s Murray Custom Cabinetry defrauded customers out of thousands of dollars as the business doors are now shut. It all took a turn for the...
Peterson Denied Police Pension
FILE - In this May 8, 2009 file photo, former Bolingbrook, Ill., police officer Drew Peterson leaves the Will County Courthouse in Joliet, Ill., after his arraignment on charges of first-degree murder in the 2004 death of his third wife Kathleen Savio. On Tuesday, Aug. 7, 2012, prosecutors resume their case against Peterson in the second week of his trial. They got off to a rocky start, enduring frequent tongue-lashings from the judge over testimony that he has deemed inadmissable. (AP Photo/M. Spencer Green, File)
Man arrested during business burglary Monday
PEORIA (25 News Now) - One person has been arrested - found hiding underneath a staircase in the back of a building during a reported business burglary in Peoria Monday night. Peoria Police spokesperson Semone Roth says officers located Derrell L. Curtis, 33, hiding underneath a staircase in the back of a building in the 200 block of Voris at around 11:10 p.m.
Mendota welcomes new part-time police officer
MENDOTA – The Mendota Police Department on Monday swore in a new part-time police officer who will be working with the department and the Tri-County Drug Enforcement Narcotics Team. Jeremiah Martin of Yorkville took the oath from Police & Fire Commissioner Dave McNally. The 32-year-old previously was a deputy with the Fayette County Texas Sheriff’s Office.
