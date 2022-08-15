Read full article on original website
Fuming Cristiano Ronaldo promises explosive interview to clear up future after demanding Man Utd transfer
CRISTIANO RONALDO will take part in a bombshell interview to clear up his Manchester United future. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner wants out of Old Trafford following the Red Devils' failure to qualify for the Champions League last season. United initially refused to sell the Portuguese superstar, insisting he'd see...
Manchester United interested in Chelsea trio as attackers frustrated by Thomas Tuchel's system
Manchester United are showing an interest in Chelsea duo Hakim Ziyech, Christian Pulisic and Callum Hudson-Odoi this summer, according to reports. The Blues are reshaping their attack for the current season, with Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner both departing on a loan and permanent deal respectively. Raheem Sterling has been...
Mohamed Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold 'forgot they were at Anfield' before Palace KO, the footage is hilarious
Trent Alexander-Arnold and Mohamed Salah completely forgot they were at Anfield in front of 52,000 supporters ahead of Liverpool's clash with Crystal Palace. Check out the footage below:. The Reds slipped to a 1-1 draw on Monday evening and that makes it two points from two games, following a 2-2...
Watch: Diogo Jota appears to tell LFC teammate to ‘shut up’ on the bench during Palace clash
It would seem that Joel Matip may have been guilty of taking things too lightly in Diogo Jota’s eyes during Liverpool’s 1-1 draw with Crystal Palace at the start of the week. Footage shared on Twitter by @lfcnxco (courtesy of Sky Sports) appeared to show the Portuguese international...
Manchester United could finish in bottom half of Premier League if Cristiano Ronaldo leaves, says Gary Neville
Gary Neville believes Manchester United could finish in the bottom half of the Premier League this season if Cristiano Ronaldo leaves the club. United have suffered their worst start to a Premier League season in 101 years under new manager Erik ten Hag. With an opening weekend defeat to Brighton...
Cristiano Ronaldo promises 'truth' amid Man Utd exit talk | Gary Neville says forward must 'speak now'
Cristiano Ronaldo has promised Manchester United supporters that he will reveal the "truth" in a few weeks' time amid reports he is continuing to search for an exit from Old Trafford. Ronaldo wants to leave Man Utd this summer after they failed to qualify for the Champions League. The forward...
Liverpool decided against signing £38m star who will join Premier League - Klopp may regret it
Sporting Lisbon's Matheus Nunes is set to join Wolves for a club record €45m (£38m) fee, but Liverpool made the decision not to sign him earlier in the window. The midfielder has made 76 appearances in Portugal's Primeira Liga since moving over in 2019, scoring 7 goals. The...
Darwin Nunez: Virgil van Dijk says new Liverpool striker faces ‘learning curve’ in Premier League
Virgil van Dijk has told Darwin Nunez he needs to learn to control himself after Liverpool’s new striker was sent off on his home debut for headbutting Crystal Palace’s Joachim Andersen.The Reds had to come from behind for the second time in the opening two games of the 2022/23 Premier League season, eventually drawing 1-1 at Anfield.It was Liverpool’s first red card for violent conduct in Jurgen Klopp’s long reign and Van Dijk described his moment of madness as something that “should not happen.”Van Dijk feels Nunez will be provoked in future games and has to make sure there...
Cristiano Ronaldo gives a thumbs up as he leads glum-faced Man United arrivals at Carrington for the first time since running more than eight miles in 30C heat on Sunday... with Erik ten Hag's men looking to dig club out of crisis after Brentford thrashing
Manchester United's players cut glum figures as they turned up at Carrington to start another week of scrutiny amid the crisis at the club. The Red Devils sit bottom of the Premier League table following chastening defeats by Brighton at Old Trafford and Brentford in west London, making Erik ten Hag the first United manager in 101 years to have lost his first two league games in charge.
Nani Says Cristiano Ronaldo's Manchester United Teammates Are Not Willing To "Sweat"
Former United winger Nani has accused the club's current players of being unwilling to sweat and says he understands Ronaldo's frustration.
Neville wants Ronaldo to 'stand up and speak'
Manchester United legend Gary Neville has questioned why forward Cristiano Ronaldo is choosing to wait to reveal news about his future. Although the Portuguese forward wants to leave United, new manager Erik ten Hag has said he is "not for sale". "They [will] know the truth when they interview in...
'Vardy doesn't fit United's mould, but transfer wouldn't surprise me'
Jamie Vardy doesn't "fit the mould" for Manchester United, but football presenter and reporter Alison Bender wouldn't be surprised to see the Leicester City striker move to Old Trafford. She told the Transfer Gossip Daily podcast: "It’s interesting because you only have to flick through a few of the back...
Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Rangers, Giakoumakis, Man Utd, Everton, Dembele, Balogun, Lyon, Marseille, Dieng, Dundee
Celtic have no intention of selling striker Giorgos Giakoumakis, who was signed from VVV-Venlo last summer, following approaches by Premier League clubs in recent days, with the 27-year-old Greece international happy with the Scottish champions. (Fabrizio Romano via Scottish Sun) Celtic are poised for a £3m bonus after Manchester United...
Sweden ace Hurtig hails Arsenal move after club confirms the forward’s transfer from Juventus
LINA HURTIG says it is super exciting to move Arsenal with the club strengthening their attacking ranks before their season-opening duel with Manchester City. The WSL giants today announced the Sweden star's transfer from Juventus ending weeks of speculation. And the former Serie A ace has become the second Swedish...
Sir Jim Ratcliffe: Billionaire wants to buy Manchester United
British billionaire Sir Jim Ratcliffe wants to buy Manchester United. News of the 69-year-old's interest follows a Bloomberg report that the Glazer family are willing to sell a minority stake in the club. "If the club is for sale, Jim is definitely a potential buyer," Ratcliffe's spokesperson told The Times.
Jurgen Klopp eyeing Championship star to solve Liverpool's midfield crisis, would cost £15 million
Liverpool have reportedly expressed an interest in a Championship star to solve the club's midfield crisis. Jurgen Klopp is weighing up a move for a midfielder amid his team's midfield options following a slew of injuries. Thiago, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Curtis Jones are all currently sidelined through injury. Klopp, however,...
Fosse Posse roundtable: is Rodgers in trouble?
Last week I asked the team what to do in defence and, while their was a variety of opinions, they all agreed that Amartey had to go. Against Arsenal, Rodgers opted to keep the Ghanaian in at LBC, with predictably poor results. So now I must ask ‘if this keeps going, how long until Rodgers is in trouble?’
Watch: Paul Merson believes Cristiano Ronaldo is the perfect fit for Chelsea
Paul Merson believes Cristiano Ronaldo could be the ideal solution for Chelsea. The footballer turned pundit acknowledges that Ronaldo is struggling at Manchester United and thinks he would do a better job in Thomas Tuchel’s side because apparently, he would not be required to do as much running. Furthermore,...
Ben Brereton Diaz: Nice make bid of about £8.4m for Blackburn Rovers striker
French club Nice have made a bid in the region of £8.4m for Blackburn Rovers striker Ben Brereton Diaz. The bid, placed on Tuesday evening, is likely to be rejected by Rovers as it does not meet the Championship club's valuation of the Chile international. The club are likely...
Former Player Urges Liverpool To Battle Wolves For Matheus Nunes
Former Liverpool left-back, Jose Enrique, has urged the club to try and steal Sporting CP midfielder, Matheus Nunes, from the grasp of fellow Premier League club, Wolves.
