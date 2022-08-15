Read full article on original website
Laredo District III Councilmember Martinez III announces mayoral candidacy
District III Councilmember Mercurio Martinez III officially announced his running for mayor and kicked off his campaign at the San Agustin Plaza on Wednesday morning. The plaza was host to Martinez’s friends, families and supporters amid a humid but sunny day. “I have been limited to one district for...
Laredo seeking a secondary water source for area
During a hurried city council meeting on Monday, councilmembers unanimously approved of a resolution set by Mayor Pete Saenz to secure an alternate and sustainable potable water source for the city. The resolution outlined a number of factors including securing funding to attain the secondary water source. Prior discussions regarding...
Laredo's DWI Court celebrates 300 graduates over span of program
Sen. Judith Zaffirini and Judge Victor Villarreal praised the graduates of the DWI Court on Aug. 10, highlighting the achievement of its 300th graduate, all of which have graduated from the program and committed themselves to sober lifestyles. Per the graduation ceremony, 11 graduates reached 6.8 years of sobriety and...
See what new monument is coming to Laredo's Iturbide street
Downtown Laredo's newest landmark has now been chosen by people, Laredo Main Street shared Tuesday afternoon in a Facebook post. After a open poll to decide which design will use in creating Laredo's newest landmark, the results have been released. The new installation is retro-stylized, adorned with Iturbide Street's name...
Communities around Laredo hit hard by storm
Monday’s record downpour hit several areas particularly hard. Among them were the southern Webb County communities of La Presa — located by Mangana Hein — and the small municipality of Rio Bravo — just about 10 miles south of Laredo. Both communities saw intense flooding Monday...
Navy training jet crashes in STX near Laredo
A navy training jet crashed in a field just east of Laredo on Tuesday afternoon. A T-45 Goshawk aircraft was conducting a routine training flight and headed back to the Naval Air Station in Kingsville when it crashed into a Navy-owned field, the air station said in a Facebook post.
See where in Laredo you can get gas for under $3
Prices at select gas stations around Laredo have fallen below $3. According to Gas Buddy, seven different gas stations around the area currently have prices as low as $2.99 per gallon. The locations include:. Valero in Laredo (619 Crossroads St) Sam's Club in Laredo (4810 San Bernardo Ave) Murphy USA...
United ISD school bus involved in crash
A United ISD school bus loaded with students was involved in a crash on Bob Bullock Loop, according to first responders. At about 7:48 a.m. Wednesday, Laredo Fire Department crews responded to the northbound lane of Loop 20 on the railroad overpass near Texas 359 for the crash. Paramedics encountered...
Texas has cheapest gas in US, Webb Co. approaching $3 per gallon
Gas prices have fallen across the U.S. after record high costs were seen across the country in mid-June. As prices have fallen, Texas now has the cheapest average cost of gas in the nation at $3.459 per gallon, according to AAA data. That is more than a dollar less than the statewide record of $4.695 set on June 15.
Severe weather prompted council to speed up meeting
During this week's city council meeting, after a two-minute recess, city officials and Mayor Pete Saenz returned with news of a powerful storm affecting the city. The news of the storm prompted the council to speed up the meeting and blaze through items on the agenda. The pace could be...
Oil and gas evaluations lead to increase in county tax roll values
The Webb County Commissioners Court voted unanimously to approve the Certified Tax Roll Values for tax year 2022 at its Aug. 8 meeting. This is just one step as part of Texas Code Chapter 26 in which counties appraise and assess property tax rates for each year. During Aug. 8’s...
Woman arrested in relation to double-homicide
A woman has been arrested in relation to the double-homicide reported in the Mines Road area in July, according to Laredo police. Leslie Danilu Covarubias, 29, was arrested at the Gateway to the Americas International Bridge on Sunday. She was served with a warrant that charged her with hindering the apprehension or prosecution of a known felon. She was released on bond on Monday, according to Webb County Jail records.
Man found shot dead inside a car in Laredo
A man was found dead inside a vehicle near La Pulga Guadalupe, according to Laredo police. The male was found shot dead inside a white car near the 2100 block of Guadalupe Street. Notification of next of kin is pending. The case is being treated as a homicide. An investigation...
Drive-by shooting suspect arrested
A man has been arrested in relation to a drive-by shooting that left one man injured in June, according to Laredo police. Benito Noel Martinez, 21, was recently served with warrants charging him with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He remained behind bars at the Webb County Jail as of Tuesday, custody records show.
