A woman has been arrested in relation to the double-homicide reported in the Mines Road area in July, according to Laredo police. Leslie Danilu Covarubias, 29, was arrested at the Gateway to the Americas International Bridge on Sunday. She was served with a warrant that charged her with hindering the apprehension or prosecution of a known felon. She was released on bond on Monday, according to Webb County Jail records.

