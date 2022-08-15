Read full article on original website
Willow Smith Says Family’s “Humanness Sometimes Isn’t Accepted” Following Reaction to Will Smith Oscars Incident
Willow Smith says that the media cycle and industry response to her father slapping Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscars ceremony didn’t “rock me as much as” as other issues she’s personally faced. In an interview with Billboard, the 21-year-old singer and daughter of Will Smith addressed how the moment — which her father also recently opened up about in a lengthy Instagram post — has impacted her. She told the magazine that the attention and scrutiny that followed the incident ultimately hasn’t derailed her artistic endeavors, nor did it “rock me as much as my own internal demons.” More...
Will Smith and Jada Pinkett-Smith Spotted Out Together for First Time Since Oscars Slap
Will Smith and wife, Jada Pinkett-Smith, were spotted together in public for the first time since the infamous Oscars slap, which occurred in March. The couple enjoyed an afternoon date at Nobu Malibu on Saturday as they were photographed out together for the first time since Will, 53, smacked Chris Rock on stage in defense of Jada, 50, at the 94th Academy Awards.
Where Do Will & Jada Pinkett Smith Really Stand Months After Infamous Oscars Slap?
Through thick and thin. Will and Jada Pinkett Smith have only grown closer amid the Oscars controversy. "Will and Jada are still this unbreakable couple," a source maintained of the Hollywood couple, who shied away from the spotlight after the King Richard actor slapped Chris Rock across the face at the Awards show months prior. “Going through the Oscars incident as a team has only made their relationship stronger."OK! reported Will, 53, marched on stage at the Academy Awards back in March and slapped the comedian after he made a joke about his wife's shaved head. (Jada, 50, has been...
Will Smith Stays Close To Wife Jada On 1st Public Outing Together Since Oscars Slap: Photos
Will Smith, 53, and Jada Pinkett Smith, 50, looked happy and comfortable together during their first public outing since he slapped Chris Rock at the 2022 Academy Awards earlier this year. The actor and actress were photographed walking close together outside on Aug. 13, as they donned casual outfits for a lunch date at Nobu restaurant in Malibu, CA. Will flashed a smile and peace sign to cameras and onlookers at one point as his wife followed closely behind him while holding onto his shirt.
ETOnline.com
Zoë Kravitz and Channing Tatum Bring Their Romance to Italy: See Rare PDA
Zoë Kravitz and Channing Tatum showed off their love for one another in a rare display of public affection during a romantic date in Italy on Tuesday. The couple dressed casually, both in white shirts, with Kravitz's hair tied back in a red bandana. She accessorized with simple gold earrings.
marthastewart.com
A Witness Overheard Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez's Emotional Wedding Vows: "They Cried to Each Other"
While it's been mere days since Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck tied the knot in Las Vegas, their road to the altar has been decades in the making. And now, we have new insight into their intimate ceremony—and their sweet bond. Kenosha Portis, an employee at A Little White Chapel in Sin City, the location of the newlyweds' nuptials, shared that the whole event was "so exciting" to witness. "I mean, we were getting ready to close and we had a special guest arrive as a walk-in. I started shaking a little bit, like, 'This is Jennifer Lopez we are getting ready to marry!'" she said on Good Morning America.
Essence
Keenen Ivory Wayans's Daughter Just Got Married And Jordyn Woods Was A Bridesmaid
While it's unclear if Nala's famous parents were present, she was supported by good girlfriends and bridesmaids, including Jordyn Woods. Jordyn Woods and her boyfriend, NBA star Karl Anthony Towns, are still going strong. The two were spotted in Italy taking part in an extra special wedding. Woods was on bridesmaid duties for her bestie, 26-year-old Nala Wayans, who was marrying longtime boyfriend William Robillard Cole, the founder and CEO of independent management company WRC MGMT. The wedding took place in stunning Lake Como, located in Italy, on August 13.
Ben Affleck’s Georgia Home: Everything To Know About Where He’ll Marry Jennifer Lopez – Again
For a glam couple like Bennifer, one wedding is nowhere near enough! Newlyweds Ben Affleck, 50, and Jennifer Lopez, 53, are reportedly set for a second, three-day celebration at his sprawling Georgia estate starting on August 19. The famous couple, who have been engaged in the past before breaking up in 2004, will reportedly begin the festivities with a rehearsal dinner, followed by a wedding ceremony and other activities.
Jennifer Lopez And Ben Affleck Are Reportedly Having A Second Wedding At A Special Location
JLo is J-Aff! Ok, I'm not sure that one is going to catch on, but Jennifer Lopez is most certainly Mrs. Affleck as of this past weekend. The Marry Me actress and Ben Affleck tied the knot on Saturday in Las Vegas with a super private affair. Lopez wore a wedding dress borrowed from an old movie and there were a lot less extravagances than one might expect from Hollywood’s biggest it-couple, perhaps by design. But according to multiple reports, the couple are planning a larger ceremony to celebrate amongst family and friends.
Harper's Bazaar
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Share a Passionate Kiss on a Bench in Paris During Their Honeymoon
Mr. and Mrs. Affleck are showing off their love all over Paris. Today, Lopez and Affleck were seen showing sweet PDA on a private walk around a garden. The Marry Me star was glowing in a white flowy midi dress, featuring a colorful floral print, short sleeves, and an ample skirt. She carried a red bag and wore natural makeup and a messy bun.
hotnewhiphop.com
Zoë Kravitz Admits She Regrets Response To Will Smith Slapping Chris Rock At Oscars
Zoë Kravitz says that she regrets her response to Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at the 94th Academy Awards. Reflecting on her criticism of the incident as well as the backlash that followed in a new interview with the Wall Street Journal, Kravitz says she wishes she handled it differently.
Today’s Jenna Bush Hager reveals major career announcement after co-host Hoda Kotb returns to show
THE TODAY Show co-host Jenna Bush Hager made a huge career announcement on Monday's show. This came after Hoda Kotb returned to the show amid her feud with Savannah Guthrie. Jenna and Hoda hosted the Jenna's Bookclub series and they interviewed author Jamie Ford. He was there to promote his...
Zoe Kravitz on Her Reaction to Will Smith’s Oscars Slap: “I Wish I Had Handled That Differently”
Zoë Kravitz is reflecting on her messages that followed Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscars ceremony, saying she wishes she had “handled that differently.” During an interview with WSJ. Magazine that published online Tuesday, the actress addressed her Instagram posts that seemingly referenced Smith confronting Rock onstage at the March 27 event and yelling at him from his seat following a joke about the King Richard star’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith. The posts, which did not name anyone directly, were the subject of criticism from Smith’s supporters and later deleted. More from The Hollywood ReporterAcademy Apologizes to...
Harper's Bazaar
Newlyweds Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Hold Hands on Parisian Date Night
Newlyweds Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are celebrating their honeymoon in Paris after surprising everyone by saying "I do" over the weekend. The two were spotted enjoying a date night yesterday in the French city, accompanied by their children. The blended family was pictured leaving a restaurant looking happy. Lopez...
Reese Witherspoon Is A Vision In Ivory As Her Bead-Embellished Minidress Steals The Show On The 'Surface' Red Carpet
Reese Witherspoon graced the red carpet premiere of her new show Surface in New York City this week and stunned in an ivory minidress with gold and silver beading detail. The Where The Crawdads Sing producer, 46, donned an exquisite custom Schiaparelli frock for the evening, and paired the piece with classic pointed-toe, white Christian Louboutin heels.
Reese Witherspoon Says ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Has Provided “A Lot of Inspiration” for ‘Legally Blonde 3’
Reese Witherspoon is finding unexpected inspiration for Elle Woods’ next big moment. Witherspoon spoke with USA Today for an interview published Friday, during which she teased the status of development for the long-discussed third movie in the Legally Blonde franchise. The star said she remains hopeful that the sequel will still happen and that the recent success of Top Gun: Maverick has helped spur ideas for her own film’s team. More from The Hollywood ReporterParamount Settles Suit Against 'Mission: Impossible' Insurer Over COVID-19 Production Delays'Surface' Review: Gugu Mbatha-Raw Outshines the Bland Drama in Apple TV+'s Uninvolving Thriller Series'Where the Crawdads...
