Recap: Canadian Solar Q2 Earnings

Canadian Solar CSIQ reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 18, 2022 at 06:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Canadian Solar beat estimated earnings by 101.89%, reporting an EPS of $1.07 versus an estimate of $0.53. Revenue was up $884.00 million from the same...
Recap: OSI Systems Q4 Earnings

OSI Systems OSIS reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, August 18, 2022 at 04:02 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. OSI Systems beat estimated earnings by 0.51%, reporting an EPS of $1.96 versus an estimate of $1.95. Revenue was up $4.62 million from the same...
Recap: Keysight Technologies Q3 Earnings

Keysight Technologies KEYS reported its Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, August 17, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Keysight Technologies beat estimated earnings by 12.29%, reporting an EPS of $2.01 versus an estimate of $1.79. Revenue was up $130.00 million from the same...
AVITA Medical: Q4 Earnings Insights

AVITA Medical RCEL reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. AVITA Medical beat estimated earnings by 35.9%, reporting an EPS of $-0.25 versus an estimate of $-0.39. Revenue was down $1.97 million from the same...
Walmart Stock Leaps After Q2 Earnings Beat, Improving 2022 Profit Outlook

Walmart (WMT) posted stronger-than-expected second quarter earnings Tuesday, while trimming its expected profit decline for the year, as the world's biggest retailer appears to be shifting excess inventory and benefiting from the ongoing reduction in gas prices. Walmart said adjusted earnings for the three months ended in July came in...
SpartanNash Q2 Earnings Exceed Expectations

SpartanNash Co SPTN reported second-quarter FY22 sales growth of 7.9% year-on-year to $2.27 billion, beating the consensus of $2.13 billion. The company attributed the growth to net sales increases in all three segments, each of which were favorably impacted by inflation. Net sales for Food Distribution increased 5.9% Y/Y, Retail...
Walmart Q2 FY 2023 Earnings Report Recap

U.S. comparable sales, excluding fuel, rose at a faster pace than analysts expected. U.S. comparable sales indicate the sales generated by the company's U.S. stores and clubs that have been open for at least one year, including e-commerce sales. Walmart said that it had made good progress on containing costs...
Where C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stands With Analysts

Within the last quarter, C.H. Robinson Worldwide CHRW has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 5 analysts have an average price target of $93.4 versus the current price of C.H. Robinson Worldwide at $115.49, implying downside. Below is a summary of how these...
Analyst Ratings for Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy FANG has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 15 analysts have an average price target of $182.0 versus the current price of Diamondback Energy at $129.6372, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 15 analysts...
LSI Industries Q4 Earnings Exceed Street Expectations

LSI Industries, Inc. LYTS reported fourth-quarter sales growth of 32% year-over-year to $127.47 million, beating the consensus of $109 million. Lighting Segment net sales $67.8 million (+29% Y/Y) and Display Solutions Segment net sales $60 million (+35%Y/Y). Adjusted EPS improved to $0.21 from $0.12 in 4Q21, beating the consensus of...
2 Safe Dividend Stocks to Beat Inflation

The payments processing industry will continue to grow as cash use is further displaced. Rising medical care costs and an aging global population bode well for the health insurance industry. These stocks are both reasonably priced for their quality and growth prospects. You’re reading a free article with opinions that...
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session

Trade Desk TTD stock rose 15.7% to $63.04 during Tuesday's after-market session. At the close, Trade Desk's trading volume reached 1.6 million shares. This is 24.5% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $30.6 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.
Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) beats analysts’ expectations

Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) stock rose 6.37% (As on August 17, 11:18:47 AM UTC-4, Source: Google Finance) after the company posted better than expected results for the third quarter of FY 22 and raises the guidance for the full year. Agilent’s Life Sciences and Applied Markets Group (LSAG) reported third-quarter revenue of $1.019 billion, a year over year increase of 14% (up 18% on a core basis). LSAG’s operating margin for the quarter was 30.5%. The Agilent CrossLab Group (ACG) reported third-quarter revenue of $359 million, a year over year increase of 5% (up 10% on a core(1) basis). ACG’s operating margin for the quarter was 24.6%. The Diagnostics and Genomics Group (DGG) reported third-quarter revenue of $340 million, a year over year decrease of 2% (up 3% on a core basis). DGG’s operating margin for the quarter was 21.5%. Non-GAAP net income was $401 million, during the quarter, compared with $337 million during the third quarter a year ago.
Analyst Ratings for 89bio

Within the last quarter, 89bio ETNB has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 6 analysts have an average price target of $22.5 versus the current price of 89bio at $4.72, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 6 analysts rated 89bio...
