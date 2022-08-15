Read full article on original website
Recap: Canadian Solar Q2 Earnings
Canadian Solar CSIQ reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 18, 2022 at 06:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Canadian Solar beat estimated earnings by 101.89%, reporting an EPS of $1.07 versus an estimate of $0.53. Revenue was up $884.00 million from the same...
Recap: OSI Systems Q4 Earnings
OSI Systems OSIS reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, August 18, 2022 at 04:02 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. OSI Systems beat estimated earnings by 0.51%, reporting an EPS of $1.96 versus an estimate of $1.95. Revenue was up $4.62 million from the same...
Recap: Keysight Technologies Q3 Earnings
Keysight Technologies KEYS reported its Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, August 17, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Keysight Technologies beat estimated earnings by 12.29%, reporting an EPS of $2.01 versus an estimate of $1.79. Revenue was up $130.00 million from the same...
AVITA Medical: Q4 Earnings Insights
AVITA Medical RCEL reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. AVITA Medical beat estimated earnings by 35.9%, reporting an EPS of $-0.25 versus an estimate of $-0.39. Revenue was down $1.97 million from the same...
Walmart Stock Leaps After Q2 Earnings Beat, Improving 2022 Profit Outlook
Walmart (WMT) posted stronger-than-expected second quarter earnings Tuesday, while trimming its expected profit decline for the year, as the world's biggest retailer appears to be shifting excess inventory and benefiting from the ongoing reduction in gas prices. Walmart said adjusted earnings for the three months ended in July came in...
2 Big Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 8%; Raymond James Says ‘Buy’
Stocks went into a true bear market earlier this year, but the last few weeks have seen a strong rally. The S&P 500 has gained 13% from its mid-June trough, and the NASDAQ is up 19%. This doesn’t mean, however, that we’re out of the woods. Investors should...
Keysight Technologies Q3 Earnings Beats Estimates, Guides Q4 Above Consensus
Keysight Technologies Inc KEYS reported third-quarter growth of 10% year-over-year to $1.38 billion, +13% on a core basis, beating the consensus of $1.34 billion. Communications Solutions Group reported revenue of $970 million (+11% Y/Y), with strength in 5G, O-RAN, 400G, 800G, and high-speed digital applications, and cyber, space and satellite solutions.
SpartanNash Q2 Earnings Exceed Expectations
SpartanNash Co SPTN reported second-quarter FY22 sales growth of 7.9% year-on-year to $2.27 billion, beating the consensus of $2.13 billion. The company attributed the growth to net sales increases in all three segments, each of which were favorably impacted by inflation. Net sales for Food Distribution increased 5.9% Y/Y, Retail...
Walmart Q2 FY 2023 Earnings Report Recap
U.S. comparable sales, excluding fuel, rose at a faster pace than analysts expected. U.S. comparable sales indicate the sales generated by the company's U.S. stores and clubs that have been open for at least one year, including e-commerce sales. Walmart said that it had made good progress on containing costs...
Where C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stands With Analysts
Within the last quarter, C.H. Robinson Worldwide CHRW has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 5 analysts have an average price target of $93.4 versus the current price of C.H. Robinson Worldwide at $115.49, implying downside. Below is a summary of how these...
Analyst Ratings for Diamondback Energy
Diamondback Energy FANG has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 15 analysts have an average price target of $182.0 versus the current price of Diamondback Energy at $129.6372, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 15 analysts...
LSI Industries Q4 Earnings Exceed Street Expectations
LSI Industries, Inc. LYTS reported fourth-quarter sales growth of 32% year-over-year to $127.47 million, beating the consensus of $109 million. Lighting Segment net sales $67.8 million (+29% Y/Y) and Display Solutions Segment net sales $60 million (+35%Y/Y). Adjusted EPS improved to $0.21 from $0.12 in 4Q21, beating the consensus of...
Cisco tops estimates on revenue and profit and gives optimistic annual sales forecast
Cisco gave better-than-expected guidance for its full 2023 fiscal year. Management touted strong demand despite a volatile backdrop. Cisco issued fiscal fourth-quarter results on Wednesday that topped analysts' projections and provided a better-than-expected forecast for the coming year. The stock rose about 4.5% in extended trading. Here's how the company...
Beauty Products Provider Estee Lauder's Q4 Beats But Outlook Disappoints
Estee Lauder Companies Inc EL reported a fourth-quarter sales decline of 10% year-on-year to $3.56 billion, beating the consensus of $3.43 billion. Organic net sales decreased 8%. Sales in the Americas increased 12% Y/Y, Europe, Middle East & Africa dropped 11%, and Asia/Pacific fell 23%. Net sales from Skin Care...
Cisco Systems Rallies Off Q4 Earnings: 4 Analysts Break Down The Print
Cisco Systems Inc CSCO reported quarterly earnings of 83 cents per share, beating the consensus estimate by 1 cent per share, on revenues of $13.1 billion, ahead of the Street expectations of $12.7 billion. Here's what the sell side has to say after the print. JMP Securities On Cisco Systems.
2 Safe Dividend Stocks to Beat Inflation
The payments processing industry will continue to grow as cash use is further displaced. Rising medical care costs and an aging global population bode well for the health insurance industry. These stocks are both reasonably priced for their quality and growth prospects. You’re reading a free article with opinions that...
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session
Trade Desk TTD stock rose 15.7% to $63.04 during Tuesday's after-market session. At the close, Trade Desk's trading volume reached 1.6 million shares. This is 24.5% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $30.6 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.
ZIM Integrated Shipping Shares Down After Q2 Results Miss Street Expectations
ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd ZIM reported second-quarter sales growth of 44% year-over-year to $3.43 billion, missing the consensus of $3.62 billion. The revenue increase was driven by elevated freight rates, offset by slightly lower volumes. EPS was $11.07 for the quarter, missing the consensus of $12.84. Carried volume in...
Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) beats analysts’ expectations
Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) stock rose 6.37% (As on August 17, 11:18:47 AM UTC-4, Source: Google Finance) after the company posted better than expected results for the third quarter of FY 22 and raises the guidance for the full year. Agilent’s Life Sciences and Applied Markets Group (LSAG) reported third-quarter revenue of $1.019 billion, a year over year increase of 14% (up 18% on a core basis). LSAG’s operating margin for the quarter was 30.5%. The Agilent CrossLab Group (ACG) reported third-quarter revenue of $359 million, a year over year increase of 5% (up 10% on a core(1) basis). ACG’s operating margin for the quarter was 24.6%. The Diagnostics and Genomics Group (DGG) reported third-quarter revenue of $340 million, a year over year decrease of 2% (up 3% on a core basis). DGG’s operating margin for the quarter was 21.5%. Non-GAAP net income was $401 million, during the quarter, compared with $337 million during the third quarter a year ago.
Analyst Ratings for 89bio
Within the last quarter, 89bio ETNB has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 6 analysts have an average price target of $22.5 versus the current price of 89bio at $4.72, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 6 analysts rated 89bio...
