Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) stock rose 6.37% (As on August 17, 11:18:47 AM UTC-4, Source: Google Finance) after the company posted better than expected results for the third quarter of FY 22 and raises the guidance for the full year. Agilent’s Life Sciences and Applied Markets Group (LSAG) reported third-quarter revenue of $1.019 billion, a year over year increase of 14% (up 18% on a core basis). LSAG’s operating margin for the quarter was 30.5%. The Agilent CrossLab Group (ACG) reported third-quarter revenue of $359 million, a year over year increase of 5% (up 10% on a core(1) basis). ACG’s operating margin for the quarter was 24.6%. The Diagnostics and Genomics Group (DGG) reported third-quarter revenue of $340 million, a year over year decrease of 2% (up 3% on a core basis). DGG’s operating margin for the quarter was 21.5%. Non-GAAP net income was $401 million, during the quarter, compared with $337 million during the third quarter a year ago.

