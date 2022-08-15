Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
30 Years Ago, A Man May Have Been Killed Over A Sports TeamJeffery MacSan Jose, CA
Department of Education Cancels Nearly $4 Billion in Student LoansTechnology JournalNaperville, IL
Fun For Less in Chicago: The Air and Water ShowLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
3 Great Seafood Restaurants in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
University of Chicago and Northwestern Among Elite Schools Facing Antitrust Litigation Over Admissions CollusionNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Related
WGNtv.com
Idris Elba shares one of his favorite recipes with Dean
CHICAGO — On Dean’s A-List interview for today, the star of the new action movie “Beast.”. In the movie, Idris Elba is a recently widowed dad of two daughters who travel to a South African game reserve for what starts as a journey of healing that becomes a fight for survival when they become the targets of a wild lion that is on the loose.
An Illinois Museum is Giving You The Chance to Sleep With Dinos
Grab your pj's and sleeping bags because there is one Illinois museum that is giving kids (and adults) the chance to spend the night with dinos. Science is even more fun in your pajamas. Yes, it is and the Field Museum in Chicago wants to give everyone a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity...
wlsam.com
Nisos Mediterranean Restaurant – New Greek restaurant in the heart of Chicago
During the pandemic, Jason Chan decided to quit his job to become the Director of Operations at Nisos Mediterranean Restaurant. He and the Steve Cochran Show talk about his own personal philosophy and how to keep a positive attitude during rough times.
columbiachronicle.com
Uptown commune Jesus People USA turns 50 and faces dwindling membership
Editor’s note: This article is from the Communication Department’s award-winning Echo magazine. When Tom Crozier, a man with unapologetically long, curly hair, sits in the garden room of the Jesus People USA commune, the light radiating through the window behind him creates a glowing silhouette around his head. It’s a fitting image, considering he’s telling the story of the religious community he’s called home for 29 years.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
CHICAGO READER
‘Sexy and sinister’
It’s been a few years since Noir City: Chicago emerged from dark alleyways celebrating film noir, movies that embody the seedier side of everyday life. The pandemic paused the festival, an event that showcases a slate of films where the lines of good and bad are stylishly blurred in postwar America, but this year it’s back at the Music Box Theatre.
Honoring the legacy and music of Charles Stepney
Charles Stepney: Out of the Shadows is the latest installment of the Millennium Park Summer Music Series. It serves as a tribute to one of the most underrated pioneers of Chicago soul music. Charles Stepney’s daughters Charlene and Eibur join us today with more on the tribute. Thursday, August...
southwestregionalpublishing.com
Mother McAuley welcomes new principal as school starts
Dr. Kathryn Baal, an accomplished transformational educational leader who is known for influencing others and inspiring action to make change happen within schools, has taken on a new role on Chicago’s South Side. She just recently stepped into the role of principal at Mother McAuley Liberal Arts High School,...
Riverside Brookfield Landmark
Filmmaker shooting documentary on Brookfield arcade owner
Is there a Brookfield-centric feature-length documentary on Netflix or some other streaming service in the cards for the future? One local filmmaker thinks it’s possible, and he believes he’s hit upon just the right subject. For about a year, Craig Bass has filmed more than two-dozen formal interviews...
IN THIS ARTICLE
CBS News
Noble charter schools hiring substitutes; degrees not mandatory
Illinois needs teachers. Now one Chicago charter school group is recruiting full-time substitutes with no classroom experience or college degree needed. CBS 2 Political Investigator Dana Kozlov reports.
Watch Mentalist Sidney Friedman stun Morning News team with amazing mind trick!
Mentalist Sidney Friedman joins WGN Morning News and performs an amazing mind trick that leaves the anchors speechless!. The Alley at Carnivale, 720 W. Fulton Market Street.
wgnradio.com
Could a birthmark be a sign of a rare condition in children?
Dr. Robert Listernick, an academic general pediatrician with Lurie Children’s Hospital, joins Lisa Dent on Chicago’s Afternoon News to talk about how distinctive markings on the skin that may have started in your childhood might be a sign of neurofibromatosis, and how there’s a new way to treat the problem.
fox32chicago.com
Lombard toddler born prematurely, spending 500+ days at Chicago hospital, beats the odds
CHICAGO - In her 17 months on this Earth, all a suburban toddler has ever known is Chicago hospital life. But on Wednesday, Autumn Robinson got to go home for the very first time. "I'm very excited, I'm ready, nervous, anxious but it's been long overdue," said Autumn's mother, Tyler...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Tennessee Tribune
Two African-American Women Create CLINK Festival for Women and BIPOC Entrepreneurs in the Wine and Spirit Industry
CHICAGO, IL – CLINK Festival founders, Chrishon Lampley, owner of Love Cork Screw wines and Joyce Dawkins, founder of She ROCKS It Magazine are pleased to announce the debut of the inaugural CLINK Wine & Spirits Festival, the first-of-its-kind Chicago-based wine and spirits festival dedicated to highlighting Women, Black, Indigenous, and People of Color in the industry. Featuring panel discussions, a walkaround tasting showcasing more than 50 minority-owned wine & spirit brands paired with fare from local Chicago chefs of color, a cigar lounge, a mocktail waterpark and a DJ, the event will take place on September 18 from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Wilder Mansion located in Elmhurst, IL.
wgnradio.com
Coping with the death of someone who negatively affected your life
Licensed marriage and family therapist Katie Flemming joins Lisa Dent on Chicago’s Afternoon News to talk about advice she gives to people who are struggling to grieve someone they were estranged from or who hurt them. Follow Your Favorite Chicago’s Afternoon News Personalities on Twitter:
Forest Park Review
‘She always got us across’
School is starting and crossing guards are returning to their posts. There is one special person, though, who will not be at her post at Thomas and Jackson. Valerie Sivels-Jones has been the smiling presence there for three years, greeting the students and staff of Garfield School every morning. “Ms. Valerie,” a small woman with a big heart, died on June 20, 2022.
positivelynaperville.com
Not everything is guaranteed to be true or accurate that is carved in stone
“Carved in stone” means that something is permanent or not able to be changed. However, in the case of Joseph Naper’s grave marker, this definition does not apply. About 15 years ago, when I was in the earliest stage of researching the members of Euclid Lodge No. 65, I traveled to the Warrenville Public Library to see what I could find about Hiram E. Leonard, a Warrenville merchant and one of the earliest members of the Lodge.
Chicago bartender, entrepreneur dies after falling into Lake Michigan near Diversey Harbor
Michael Davila was a long-time bartender and entrepreneur in Chicago.
I tried Italian beef from 3 popular Chicago chains, and there's only one sandwich I'd order again
I compared the famous sandwich featured on "The Bear" at Midwestern staples Portillo's, Al's Beef, and Buona to see which had the best.
6 kids among the shooting victims on a violent Wednesday in Chicago
A six-year old and five teenagers were the victims in three separate shootings Wednesday in the city. The shootings happened over a six-and-a-half hour period in the Woodlawn, Englewood and Little Village neighborhoods, Chicago police said.
NBC News
437K+
Followers
52K+
Post
281M+
Views
ABOUT
The leading source of global news and info for more than 75 years.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0