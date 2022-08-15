ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Local groups demand UPMC "pay what they owe" to city tax coffers

UPMC reported an almost $1.5 billion surplus at the end of 2021, but its nonprofit status meant it didn't pay any of this back to the city or county through property taxes. Organizers of the "UPMC: It’s Time to Pay What You Owe" campaign say the health care network, as one of the region's largest landowners and employers, can't reasonably justify this privilege.
Former Allegheny County employees protest COVID-19 vaccine-related terminations

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Former Allegheny County employees who were let go for not getting vaccinated against COVID-19 are still fighting for their jobs.A group of former county employees protested in Downtown Pittsburgh outside of the county offices on Friday. They want the county to re-think its vaccine mandate and give them their jobs back.Shane Chesher said the group decided to protest because the CDC guidelines are now the same for people who are vaccinated and unvaccinated. The agency recently recommended that after exposure to COVID-19, regardless of vaccination status, quarantining is no longer necessary.Chesher worked for the Allegheny County Parks...
Masks return indoors at Pitt ahead of student move-in

PITTSBURGH — On Thursday, it was announced that the COVID-19 community spread level in Allegheny County moved to “high,” based on Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data. With that move, the University of Pittsburgh soon announced that, per its policy, masks will be required indoors on...
Pittsburgh pilot program to offer low-income residents free transportation

Pittsburgh is launching a pilot program to provide 50 low-income residents with free transportation to work. “Having access to affordable and reliable transportation is critical in helping families across our city find a pathway to prosperity,” Mayor Ed Gainey said. The yearlong Guaranteed Basic Mobility pilot program will give...
Allegheny County eviction rates spike after end of ERAP

ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — It has been almost one month since the Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP) in Allegheny County ended, and eviction rates have already spiked. “I’m petrified that we are on the brink of a mass homelessness crisis in the city of Pittsburgh and Allegheny County,” said Abby Rae LaCombe, the executive director for Rent Help PGH.
Eviction filings surge as COVID rent relief ends

Returning to pre-pandemic normal isn’t always a good thing — at least when it comes to evictions. As pandemic-era rental assistance ends, eviction filings in July exceeded 1,000 across Allegheny County for the second straight month, returning to levels not seen since the shutdown brought federal moratoriums and state curbs on evictions.  One public agency […] The post Eviction filings surge as COVID rent relief ends appeared first on PublicSource. PublicSource is a nonprofit news organization serving the Pittsburgh region. Visit www.publicsource.org to read more.
Job Opportunities Help Wanted 8-17-2022

Courier to sort and deliver incoming mail including facsimile transmissions received at designated central machines and miscellaneous office supplies to appropriate locations/departments; to prepare outgoing mail for delivery, and to maintain related account balances and necessary supply levels for the smooth daily operation of the mailroom. Essential Functions:. Collects, sorts,...
Pittsburghers finding new careers during the Great Resignation

Before the pandemic struck, 37-year-old Lisa Dorman had established a 10-year career in fundraising, working for landmark organizations like the Carnegie Library of Pittsburgh and the Pittsburgh Foundation. But after the sweeping virus overturned regular working patterns for most Americans, she quit her job to start a potted houseplant-selling business, and enrolled in the Bidwell Training Center’s Horticulture Technology program.
Cranberry Twp. To Begin Slow Down Campaign

Cranberry Township is reminding drivers to slow down as the new school year begins. Starting this upcoming Tuesday, Cranberry is launching their Fall season “Slow Down Campaign.”. They say with the opening of the new Ehrman Crest School, there will be new bus routes and stops during the morning—and...
A New Development Aims to Address Pittsburgh’s Affordable Housing Crisis

It’s no secret that the cost of housing in Pittsburgh has climbed; since 2015, the average cost of a home in Pittsburgh’s Polish Hill neighborhood has more than tripled to nearly $300,000 — a cost that’s out of reach for many residents. But the City of Bridges Community Land Trust is working to change that.
Clothing Giveaway At Local Church

A local church congregation is once again giving back to the community with outreach planned for this weekend. The New Beginnings Free Methodist Church will host a Clothing Giveaway beginning at 9 a.m. Saturday at their location on Center Avenue in Butler. Those who have a need will be able...
