Local groups demand UPMC "pay what they owe" to city tax coffers
UPMC reported an almost $1.5 billion surplus at the end of 2021, but its nonprofit status meant it didn't pay any of this back to the city or county through property taxes. Organizers of the "UPMC: It’s Time to Pay What You Owe" campaign say the health care network, as one of the region's largest landowners and employers, can't reasonably justify this privilege.
Former Allegheny County employees protest COVID-19 vaccine-related terminations
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Former Allegheny County employees who were let go for not getting vaccinated against COVID-19 are still fighting for their jobs.A group of former county employees protested in Downtown Pittsburgh outside of the county offices on Friday. They want the county to re-think its vaccine mandate and give them their jobs back.Shane Chesher said the group decided to protest because the CDC guidelines are now the same for people who are vaccinated and unvaccinated. The agency recently recommended that after exposure to COVID-19, regardless of vaccination status, quarantining is no longer necessary.Chesher worked for the Allegheny County Parks...
Masks return indoors at Pitt ahead of student move-in
PITTSBURGH — On Thursday, it was announced that the COVID-19 community spread level in Allegheny County moved to “high,” based on Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data. With that move, the University of Pittsburgh soon announced that, per its policy, masks will be required indoors on...
Pittsburgh pilot program to offer low-income residents free transportation
Pittsburgh is launching a pilot program to provide 50 low-income residents with free transportation to work. “Having access to affordable and reliable transportation is critical in helping families across our city find a pathway to prosperity,” Mayor Ed Gainey said. The yearlong Guaranteed Basic Mobility pilot program will give...
Pennsylvania Dept. of Aging launches new investigative unit to address financial exploitation targeting seniors
HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Department of Aging on Wednesday announced the launch of a new investigative unit to help address financial exploitation cases that victimize older residents. The Financial Abuse Specialist Team (FAST) is a four-person unit consisting of an analyst/supervisor, two analysts, and an attorney to assist...
Hill District business relocates due to inflation, COVID setbacks
PITTSBURGH — Ujamaa Collective is dedicated to remaining in the Hill District, but due to inflation and COVID setbacks, had to relocate from its prime street-front location and move to the back of the building. “We had to relocate, even though we didn’t leave the building. We had to...
Allegheny County eviction rates spike after end of ERAP
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — It has been almost one month since the Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP) in Allegheny County ended, and eviction rates have already spiked. “I’m petrified that we are on the brink of a mass homelessness crisis in the city of Pittsburgh and Allegheny County,” said Abby Rae LaCombe, the executive director for Rent Help PGH.
Eviction filings surge as COVID rent relief ends
Returning to pre-pandemic normal isn’t always a good thing — at least when it comes to evictions. As pandemic-era rental assistance ends, eviction filings in July exceeded 1,000 across Allegheny County for the second straight month, returning to levels not seen since the shutdown brought federal moratoriums and state curbs on evictions. One public agency […] The post Eviction filings surge as COVID rent relief ends appeared first on PublicSource. PublicSource is a nonprofit news organization serving the Pittsburgh region. Visit www.publicsource.org to read more.
Job Opportunities Help Wanted 8-17-2022
Courier to sort and deliver incoming mail including facsimile transmissions received at designated central machines and miscellaneous office supplies to appropriate locations/departments; to prepare outgoing mail for delivery, and to maintain related account balances and necessary supply levels for the smooth daily operation of the mailroom. Essential Functions:. Collects, sorts,...
Pittsburghers finding new careers during the Great Resignation
Before the pandemic struck, 37-year-old Lisa Dorman had established a 10-year career in fundraising, working for landmark organizations like the Carnegie Library of Pittsburgh and the Pittsburgh Foundation. But after the sweeping virus overturned regular working patterns for most Americans, she quit her job to start a potted houseplant-selling business, and enrolled in the Bidwell Training Center’s Horticulture Technology program.
Westmoreland County teacher reflects on lessons learned during the pandemic
HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A teacher in the Hempfield Area School District is reflecting on lessons she learned during the pandemic and marveling at the response from her students. “I think this year was a year of resilience for teachers and kids,” Ashley Testa said. Testa says teachers,...
Cranberry Twp. To Begin Slow Down Campaign
Cranberry Township is reminding drivers to slow down as the new school year begins. Starting this upcoming Tuesday, Cranberry is launching their Fall season “Slow Down Campaign.”. They say with the opening of the new Ehrman Crest School, there will be new bus routes and stops during the morning—and...
Doug Mastriano, Florida's Ron DeSantis focus on crime, pandemic closures at Pittsburgh rally
Over one thousand people attended a rally in Downtown Pittsburgh on Friday evening where Republican gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis criticized Democrats over rising crime rates and boasted about Republicans’ record for keeping schools open during the pandemic. DeSantis, who has been floated as a...
A New Development Aims to Address Pittsburgh’s Affordable Housing Crisis
It’s no secret that the cost of housing in Pittsburgh has climbed; since 2015, the average cost of a home in Pittsburgh’s Polish Hill neighborhood has more than tripled to nearly $300,000 — a cost that’s out of reach for many residents. But the City of Bridges Community Land Trust is working to change that.
Pittsburgh-area faith leaders decry Mastriano's ties to Gab, joint appearance with Florida Gov. DeSantis here Friday
PITTSBURGH — A Pittsburgh-area group of faith and community leaders say they are speaking out against hate by criticizing Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis appearing in Pittsburgh on Friday with state Sen. Doug Mastriano, the Republican candidate for governor of Pennsylvania. Watch the report in the video player above. Jewish...
Residents in Bethel Park receiving packages as part of “brushing scam”; what that means
BETHEL PARK, Pa. — Bethel Park police said they got a lot of reports of people receiving packages in the mail they didn’t order. It turns out it’s a scam. Police posted a warning on social media about what’s known as a brushing scam. They said...
Commissioners approve settlement of federal lawsuit filed by former inmate
Westmoreland County commissioners on Thursday approved a $2,500 payment to settle a federal lawsuit filed by a former prison inmate who claimed he was mistreated at the Hempfield facility. Christopher Batch, 33, of Pittsburgh contended that while incarcerated in 2019 guards and other staff at the county prison mishandled his...
Woman dies after crash with Pittsburgh Regional Transit bus in Kennedy Township
A woman died after a collision with a Pittsburgh Regional Transit bus on Friday. At around 4:15 p.m., a car struck a PRT bus that was traveling inbound on McCoy Road at Neville Avenue in Kennedy Township, according to Port Authority spokesman Adam Brandolph. The passenger of the car, Helen...
Local woman dies after head-on collision with Pittsburgh Regional Transit bus
KENNEDY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A woman was killed and another person was injured after the car they were traveling in collided head-on with a Pittsburgh Regional Transit bus. According to Pittsburgh Regional Transit spokesperson Adam Brandolph, the crash happened on McCoy Road at Neville Avenue in Kennedy Township around 4:12 p.m. Friday.
Clothing Giveaway At Local Church
A local church congregation is once again giving back to the community with outreach planned for this weekend. The New Beginnings Free Methodist Church will host a Clothing Giveaway beginning at 9 a.m. Saturday at their location on Center Avenue in Butler. Those who have a need will be able...
