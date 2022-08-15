PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Former Allegheny County employees who were let go for not getting vaccinated against COVID-19 are still fighting for their jobs.A group of former county employees protested in Downtown Pittsburgh outside of the county offices on Friday. They want the county to re-think its vaccine mandate and give them their jobs back.Shane Chesher said the group decided to protest because the CDC guidelines are now the same for people who are vaccinated and unvaccinated. The agency recently recommended that after exposure to COVID-19, regardless of vaccination status, quarantining is no longer necessary.Chesher worked for the Allegheny County Parks...

