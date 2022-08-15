ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrated Restaurateur Thinks Outside the Loop, Opens New Hot Spot in Spring Branch

ALLI JARRETT BOLDLY declares that Spring Branch is the “face of Houston.” And indeed, the famously multicultural area is a great cross-section of the folks that make this city special — and delicious. So it makes sense that Jarrett, who owns Harold’s Restaurant & Tap Room in the Heights, selected the outer-Loop neighborhood for her next venture, Low Tide Kitchen & Bar.
realtynewsreport.com

Houston’s Tallest Apartment Opens

HOUSTON – (Realty News Report) – Brava, the new 46-story multifamily community in downtown Houston, is the tallest residential tower in Houston. Hines, along with investment partners Cresset-Diversified QOZ Fund and Levy Family Partners, celebrated the grand opening of Brava last week. The Brava, 414 Milam at Preston,...
constructiondive.com

Bechtel to move Houston office

Reston, Virginia-based contractor Bechtel will move its Houston operations to a new office space, according to the company. Set to open by late 2023, the 205,000-square-foot space at CityWestPlace in Houston’s Westchase District is about half the size of the firm’s current office at 3000 Post Oak Boulevard, where the company has operated for 40 years, according to the Houston Chronicle.
Houston, TX
houstoncitybook.com

Houston's Best Frozen Cocktails to Sip While It's Still Sizzling

IN THE THIRD installment of our Chill Out series, we are sucking up to frozen cocktails — the answer to late summer’s relentless heat. Don’t sweat the small stuff; H-Town blends up the frozen libations of your dreams, so grab a straw!. Montrose Cheese & Wine. Much...
CW33

$25,000 winning Texas Lottery ticket sold near Houston

DALLAS (KDAF) — The Cougars of the University of Houston have found themselves in the AP Preseason Top 25 College Football Poll and they’ll look to kick their season off the right way with a win against UTSA on September 3. Before the Cougs start winning, some others...
Eater

A New Orleans-Style Cafe With Muffulettas Is Replacing Heights’ Beloved Revival Market

Houston’s beloved Revival Market closed on July 31, but a new restaurant is already up and running in its place, and it’s exuding major Big Easy vibes. Following four days of a more limited menu, Lagniappe Kitchen & Bar will officially open Friday, August 19, welcoming guests to a Heights restaurant and cafe that’s heavy with Louisiana influences. Think: traditional muffulettas, po’ boys, and coffees that pay homage to the Bayou State.
fox26houston.com

Mice infestation, electricity issues reported at East Houston apartment complex

HOUSTON - Quarniece Drumgold is not staying inside of her Rollingwoods Apartments in East Houston since the power has been out for days due to a recent fire at the complex. She and her three children are currently staying at a hotel, and was told she will not be reimbursed for the expense. This is just one of the problems she's told FOX 26 about.
cw39.com

Nightly total closure of I-45 in The Woodlands begins Tuesday

THE WOODLANDS, Texas (KIAH) — TxDOT continues construction projects around Houston with a total closure of I-45 between The Woodlands Parkway and Rayford Road. Starting Tuesday, August 16, at 9 p.m. all southbound lanes will be shutdown and traffic will be diverted to the frontage road. Drivers will be able to reenter the freeway at the next available entrance ramp after Rayford Rd.
KSAT 12

Video shows child fall out of moving car in Houston

HOUSTON – A dashcam video sent to a Houston TV station shows a baby rolling out a moving SUV as it was turning onto a highway access road. KTRK reported that the incident happened around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday along Interstate 69 Southwest Freeway and Hilcroft. The dashcam video shows...
