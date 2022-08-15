Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
HPD: Suspect charged, wanted with the killing of 24-year-old father outside Houston bowling alleyhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Man fatally shot outside of Berry Food Store in north Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Houston teen has now raised $2.3 million for abortion accessAsh JurbergHouston, TX
The Despicable And Painful Abuse Women Face Within The U.S Army — The Tragic Case Of Vanessa GuillenMary HolmanHouston, TX
Two men get away after attempting to steal an ATM from Chase Bank in Tomball with a pickup truckhoustonstringer_comTomball, TX
Related
houstoncitybook.com
Houston Restaurant Lands the Cover of Prominent National Mag, Announces New Menu
ONE OF THE country’s most celebrated restaurants since its opening last spring, the grandly subtle and exclusive March on Westheimer stars in Food & Wine’s big September issue, which hits newsstands today. In a piece written by deputy editor Melanie Hansche, the magazine tells the story of tasting-menu-only...
houstoncitybook.com
Celebrated Restaurateur Thinks Outside the Loop, Opens New Hot Spot in Spring Branch
ALLI JARRETT BOLDLY declares that Spring Branch is the “face of Houston.” And indeed, the famously multicultural area is a great cross-section of the folks that make this city special — and delicious. So it makes sense that Jarrett, who owns Harold’s Restaurant & Tap Room in the Heights, selected the outer-Loop neighborhood for her next venture, Low Tide Kitchen & Bar.
realtynewsreport.com
Houston’s Tallest Apartment Opens
HOUSTON – (Realty News Report) – Brava, the new 46-story multifamily community in downtown Houston, is the tallest residential tower in Houston. Hines, along with investment partners Cresset-Diversified QOZ Fund and Levy Family Partners, celebrated the grand opening of Brava last week. The Brava, 414 Milam at Preston,...
constructiondive.com
Bechtel to move Houston office
Reston, Virginia-based contractor Bechtel will move its Houston operations to a new office space, according to the company. Set to open by late 2023, the 205,000-square-foot space at CityWestPlace in Houston’s Westchase District is about half the size of the firm’s current office at 3000 Post Oak Boulevard, where the company has operated for 40 years, according to the Houston Chronicle.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
houstoncitybook.com
Houston's Best Frozen Cocktails to Sip While It's Still Sizzling
IN THE THIRD installment of our Chill Out series, we are sucking up to frozen cocktails — the answer to late summer’s relentless heat. Don’t sweat the small stuff; H-Town blends up the frozen libations of your dreams, so grab a straw!. Montrose Cheese & Wine. Much...
This Is Texas' Most Expensive Suburb
Travel + Leisure compiled a list of each state's most expensive suburb.
2022’s best sandwich spot in Texas & other US states, according to Yelp
If you've ever wanted to travel the United States of America in search of the best sandwich available to your taste buds, where would you start?
$25,000 winning Texas Lottery ticket sold near Houston
DALLAS (KDAF) — The Cougars of the University of Houston have found themselves in the AP Preseason Top 25 College Football Poll and they’ll look to kick their season off the right way with a win against UTSA on September 3. Before the Cougs start winning, some others...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Eater
A New Orleans-Style Cafe With Muffulettas Is Replacing Heights’ Beloved Revival Market
Houston’s beloved Revival Market closed on July 31, but a new restaurant is already up and running in its place, and it’s exuding major Big Easy vibes. Following four days of a more limited menu, Lagniappe Kitchen & Bar will officially open Friday, August 19, welcoming guests to a Heights restaurant and cafe that’s heavy with Louisiana influences. Think: traditional muffulettas, po’ boys, and coffees that pay homage to the Bayou State.
Cypress brewery now latest to close amid Houston beer shake-ups
Dog-themed Wicked Boxer Brewing is calling it quits after nearly five years in business.
High-water locations on Houston-area roads
HOUSTON — Storms can cause some Houston-area roads to flood. This page will be updated when there are high-water spots along your route.
fox26houston.com
Mice infestation, electricity issues reported at East Houston apartment complex
HOUSTON - Quarniece Drumgold is not staying inside of her Rollingwoods Apartments in East Houston since the power has been out for days due to a recent fire at the complex. She and her three children are currently staying at a hotel, and was told she will not be reimbursed for the expense. This is just one of the problems she's told FOX 26 about.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fox26houston.com
Severe storms cause havoc across Houston; 18-wheeler topples off freeway after hydroplaning
HOUSTON - Storms that rolled through the Houston area caused havoc on Thursday afternoon. Pasadena police are now investigating after an 18-wheeler fell from an overpass Thursday. Also, crews with the Houston Fire Department spent hours battling a large fire that destroyed one building. "It looked like a movie. I...
First-Of-Its-Kind Convenience Store Coming To This Texas City
Texas is now home to the country's first Allsup's Express.
cw39.com
Nightly total closure of I-45 in The Woodlands begins Tuesday
THE WOODLANDS, Texas (KIAH) — TxDOT continues construction projects around Houston with a total closure of I-45 between The Woodlands Parkway and Rayford Road. Starting Tuesday, August 16, at 9 p.m. all southbound lanes will be shutdown and traffic will be diverted to the frontage road. Drivers will be able to reenter the freeway at the next available entrance ramp after Rayford Rd.
Man fatally shot outside of Berry Food Store in north Houston
The Houston Police Department along with the Houston Fire Department responded to a report of a shooting in the 500 Block of Berry Rd near Appleton St in the Northline area of Houston on August 18, 2022, just after 10:30 p.m.
Missouri City restaurant owner wrangles alligator spotted on front porch while taking kids to school
When officials didn't come out, Mike Trinh said he took matters into his own hands. He credited his gator-wrangling talents to "Steve Irwin tactics" and Brazilian jiu-jitsu.
fox26houston.com
Texas A&M student from Houston recovers from catastrophic snowboarding accident
HOUSTON - Brad Gowan, a Texas A&M student from Houston, grew up snowboarding on the slopes. "Kind of selfishly, I've always thought of myself as a really good snowboarder, but hey - accidents happen," exclaims Brad. Do they ever! Brad was having the time of his life in Keystone, Colorado...
fox26houston.com
Conroe family desperate for answers after 32-year-old man disappears returning from Austin road trip
CONROE, Texas - FOX 26 is dedicated to shedding a light on the thousands of missing people in the Greater Houston area. A Conroe family is desperate for answers after their loved one vanished on his way back from a road trip to Austin. 32-year-old Timothy Perez drove to Austin,...
KSAT 12
Video shows child fall out of moving car in Houston
HOUSTON – A dashcam video sent to a Houston TV station shows a baby rolling out a moving SUV as it was turning onto a highway access road. KTRK reported that the incident happened around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday along Interstate 69 Southwest Freeway and Hilcroft. The dashcam video shows...
Comments / 0