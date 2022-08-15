HOUSTON - Quarniece Drumgold is not staying inside of her Rollingwoods Apartments in East Houston since the power has been out for days due to a recent fire at the complex. She and her three children are currently staying at a hotel, and was told she will not be reimbursed for the expense. This is just one of the problems she's told FOX 26 about.

