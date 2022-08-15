Read full article on original website
Kyle Shanahan Explains why the 49ers Released Darqueze Dennard
Darqueze Dennard was believed to be the lead nickel corner for the 49ers until he was surprisingly released. Kyle Shanahan explains the thought process behind it.
Chris Simms Confirms Troubling Jimmy Garoppolo Report
There's been a concerning report floating around about San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo the last couple of days. According to Mike Silver of The San Francisco Chronicle, Garoppolo would "disappear" in most offseasons and not return until the offseason programs. That included the 2018 offseason after Garoppolo signed a five-year $137.5 million extension.
Bills' Von Miller: Out for personal reasons
Miller missed practice Tuesday for a second straight day due to personal reasons, Sal Capaccio of WGR550.com reports. A veteran with a Hall of Fame resume probably doesn't need much extra work, so unless this lingers into the preseason there's probably little to worry about here. Still, Miller was brought in to get the team over the final hurdle based on his tremendous pass-rush ability, so we suppose the Bills will benefit if he does get back soon to continue learning his new defensive system.
Braves' William Contreras: Bows out of lineup Thursday
Contreras is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Mets. Contreras extended his hitting streak to nine games in Atlanta's 9-7 loss Wednesday, when he singled three times and scored two runs. He's holding down a robust .808 OPS in August, but because he frequently catches in addition to logging starts at designated hitter, he'll still be subject to more days off than the rest of Atlanta's regulars. Travis d'Arnaud is behind the plate for the series finale, while Eddie Rosario gets a turn at DH.
Deshaun Watson settles case with NFL: QB suspended 11 games and hit with hefty fine after working out deal
The Cleveland Browns finally know how many games Deshaun Watson will miss this season after the quarterback reached a settlement with the NFL on Thursday. CBS Sports NFL Insiders Josina Anderson and Jonathan Jones have reported that Watson will be suspended for 11 games, which is a substantial increase over the six-game suspension that he was originally handed. Besides the suspension, Watson has also been hit with a fine of $5 million, which is the largest fine ever given to a player in NFL history.
Yardbarker
Raiders Free Agency: NFL DT Says He’s Better Than Ndamukong Suh
A player that’s been connected to the Las Vegas Raiders all offseason is Ndamukong Suh. Needless to say, some people have grown weary of this, mostly because, after some teasing, things have been relatively quiet on that front. The team itself was never reported to have an interest in Suh; rather, things took off after Suh’s appearance on ESPN. However, one free agent seems to think that he’s better than Suh. If that’s the case, should the Raiders pursue him, or in this case, bring him back?
Steelers' Anthony Miller: Done for season
Miller (shoulder) has been ruled out for the remainder of the 2022 season, Dale Lolley of DKPittsburghSports.com reports. Miller didn't suit up for Saturday's preseason contest against Seattle due to the issue, but it's unclear when he suffered the injury. The 2018 second-round pick had been making a strong case for a spot on the Steelers' initial 53-man roster, so it's a tough blow to Pittsburgh and Miller, who'll likely be placed on season-ending IR in the near future.
Giants' Luis Gonzalez: Sent to Triple-A
Gonzalez was optioned to Triple-A Sacramento on Wednesday. Gonzalez had been playing nearly everyday in the outfield for the Giants, but his playing time slipped over the past couple weeks while mired in a 1-for-30 slump. The 26-year-old has a .256/.326/.374 slash line with four home runs, 32 RBI and 10 stolen bases in 78 games this year, and he could return to the majors down the stretch if San Francisco requires outfield depth.
Bears' Roquan Smith in Seattle Amid Cowboys Trade Rumors
Let me put it this way: These might be good ideas. But they are not the Cowboys’ ideas.
Blue Jays' Whit Merrifield: Remains out of lineup
Merrifield isn't starting Wednesday against the Orioles. Merrifield went 2-for-8 with a strikeout over his last two games but will retreat to the bench for the third time in the last five matchups. Santiago Espinal is starting at the keystone and batting eighth.
Raiders' Trayvon Mullen: Activated off active/PUP list
The Raiders activated Mullen (undisclosed) off the active/PUP list, and he returned to practice Wednesday, Paul Gutierrez of ESPN.com reports. Mullen started training camp on the PUP list due to an undisclosed injury, and while he was limited to only five games in 2021 due to a toe issue, it's unclear if the two issues were related. The 2019 second-round pick will likely have a ramp-up period before he returns to game action, but once fully healthy, he figures to garner a prominent role in Las Vegas' secondary.
Ravens' Trent Harris: Heads to IR
The Ravens placed Harris (undisclosed) on injured reserve Tuesday, Aaron Wilson of ProFootballNetwork.com reports. Harris' IR designation helps Baltimore reach Tuesday's 85-man roster limit and makes the 255-pound linebacker ineligible to play this upcoming season, unless he can agree on an injury settlement with the team. Harris didn't appear in the team's first preseason game last Thursday, having signed with the Ravens on Saturday before hitting IR.
Deshaun Watson suspension: Kevin Stefanski says Browns quarterback will not play again this preseason
Deshaun Watson will be suspended for the first 11 games of the 2022 season and was hit with a $5 million fine after the NFL and Watson's camp agreed on a settlement Thursday. Following that decision, Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski announced that Watson will not play again in the preseason, paving the way for veteran Jacoby Brissett to get as many reps as possible leading up to the regular season.
Panthers' Ryan Izzo: Released by Panthers
Izzo was released after the Panthers added Josh Watson to their roster, the Panthers' website reports. After posting 313 yards over two seasons with the Patriots in 2019 and 2020, Izzo played in one game last year for the Titans. He was signed by the Panthers on August 11 but was let go in less than one week. He'll look to catch on as a depth option elsewhere.
Jets QB Zach Wilson gets positive update after undergoing knee surgery
Zach Wilson received the best possible news following knee surgery Tuesday, and it’s possible the New York Jets quarterback could be back in 2-4 weeks. It is believed that Wilson has a bone bruise and had minimal damage to the meniscus in his surgically repaired right knee. The plan was for just a meniscus trim, […] The post Jets QB Zach Wilson gets positive update after undergoing knee surgery appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Raiders' Darren Waller: Back at practice
Waller (hamstring) returned to practice Wednesday, Tashan Reed of The Athletic reports. Waller had been held out of practice the past two-plus weeks with a hamstring issue that Adam Schefter of ESPN previously noted wasn't considered serious. Now that he's back on the field, the Raiders' clear-cut top tight end will have an opportunity to re-establish his key role in a passing offense that added star wideout Davante Adams to the mix this offseason.
Dolphins' Jaylen Waddle: Not practicing
Waddle was present for practice Tuesday but didn't participate, Adam H. Beasley of Pro Football Network reports. That usually suggests a minor injury, although the team hasn't announced anything. Waddle was held out of the preseason opener against Tampa Bay along with other starters, and it's unclear if he will be in the lineup for the Dolphins' second exhibition Saturday against Las Vegas. Coach Mike McDaniel said Tuesday that he didn't want to reveal his plan, at least not yet.
Jimmy Garoppolo Trade Rumors: Jets Not 'Intent' on Move After Zach Wilson Knee Injury
The New York Jets are reportedly not planning to pursue a trade for Jimmy Garoppolo despite Zach Wilson's uncertain Week 1 status. Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported the Jets have "confidence" veteran Joe Flacco can fill the void until Wilson is ready. Wilson underwent successful surgery Tuesday to repair a meniscus tear in his knee and has no timetable to return.
Colts' Jelani Woods: Impresses during practice Thursday
Woods turned in a strong effort during Thursday's practice, Kevin Bowen of 107.5 The Fan Indianapolis reports. Woods also caught two passes for 22 yards and a touchdown during Saturday's preseason opener after he reportedly struggled during the early phases of training camp, per Zak Keefer of The Athletic. However, the rookie third-round pick could be poised to move into a larger receiving role this season after fellow tight end Andrew Ogletree suffered a season-ending torn ACL during Indianapolis' joint practice with the Lions on Wednesday. Woods' size (6-foot-7, 253 pounds) and athleticism (4.59-second 40-yard dash) should make him an intriguing pass-catching threat for the Colts, though he's still currently set to operate in a reserve role behind two more experienced tight ends in Mo Allie-Cox and Kylen Granson.
Braves' Tyler White: Shipped to Atlanta
Atlanta acquired White from Milwaukee on Tuesday in exchange for cash. The 31-year-old White had produced at an above-league-average level for Triple-A Nashville this season (.788 OPS, 113 wRC+), but the Brewers were presumably keen on opening up playing time at their top minor-league affiliate for younger players. White will fill a similar organizational depth role for Atlanta, with any potential call-up to the majors likely to hinge on the team losing any of its first-base or designated-hitter options to injuries over the final six weeks of the season.
