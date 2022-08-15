Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Little Girl Was Found Bound In An Abandoned Building And No One Knows Who She IsThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedSaint Louis, MO
This Coffee Shop in Missouri is Fairy-Tale Themed and it is StunningTravel MavenSaint Louis, MO
Mother and daughter pilots make history on Southwest AirlinesMargaret MinnicksSaint Louis, MO
3 Great Burger Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
Multiple Golden Corral Restaurants Temporarily Closing For Several Months With No NoticeJoel EisenbergAlton, IL
Related
advantagenews.com
MadCo girls golf titles go to Edwardsville & Highland
-0- The Madison County girls golf tournament was held Tuesday at Legacy Golf Course in Granite City. The team titles went to Edwardsville (large school) and Highland (small school). -0- > Large school division. 1) Edwardsville. 2) Triad. 3) Collinsville. 4) Granite City. 5) Alton. > Small school division. 1)...
edglentoday.com
Edwardsville High School Enters 2022-2023 With Air Of Excitement
EDWARDSVILLE - Edwardsville High School is off and rolling with the 2022-2023 school year. Students, faculty, administrators, and support staff appeared excited to be back as classes started on Wednesday. Edwardsville High School Principal Dr. Steve Stuart said they are glad for this year to start and a continued return...
edglentoday.com
Liberty Middle School In Edwardsville Has A "Legendary" Kickoff On Opening Day
EDWARDSVILLE - Liberty Middle School has a theme set for the school year for everyone to be “legendary.” If the start is any sign of the year to come, the Liberty School year will definitely fit that theme. Students were greeted by excited administrators, teachers, support staff, and...
11 more Illinois school districts open Tuesday
More students head back to school Wednesday in Illinois.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
First day of school in Belleville School district
Thousands more kids go back to school Thursday, August 18 in the metro-east.
Take A Scenic Illinois Road Trip To These 10 Hidden Gems
Pack up the car, there's no way you've seen all 10 of these. Believe it or not, fall is about to come knocking on our door. While the season does seem to be getting fleeter (fleetier?) every year, it's still the most beautiful time of year in Illinois. The trees change colors, the rolling hills of the Illinois Plain make the perfect setting for this circular track that will take you to all corners of the state.
Back to school: Collinsville district has big renovation plans
COLLINSVILLE, Illinois — 5 On Your Side is going back to school!. Over two weeks in August, 5 On Your Side is helping students from area school districts kick off their new school year. Thursday, students and parents woke up early in Collinsville!. Their first day of school was...
The historic and last home of American frontiersman Daniel Boone in Defiance, St. Charles County, Missouri
Daniel Boone's last home.Kbh3rd, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. Nathan Boone who was the youngest son of Daniel Boone built the home with his father in Defiance, Missouri. In late 1799, Nathan lived there with his family after moving there from Kentucky. Daniel and his wife, Rebecca, lived primarily with Nathan from about 1804 to 1813, and later from 1816 until he died on September 26, 1820.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Colleagues share memories of the late Jeff Burton
Listeners of 105.7 The Point are mourning the loss of host Jeff Burton, who died on Monday from prostate cancer.
okawvilletimes.com
Steeleville Man Dies in Motorcycle Accident
A Steeleville man died as a result of a motorcycle crash near Nashville last Thursday morning. Bradley Ferris, 40, was killed as a result of the motorcycle crash on South Grand Avenue near Nashville at 11:44 a.m. Thursday, August 11. According to the Washington County Sheriff’s Department, Ferris failed to...
tncontentexchange.com
Boom! The night a star was struck and another was born at the Muny
On the opening night of “Anything Goes,” at the Muny on August, 14, 1972, a boom — a high, curtain-like wall — hit the star, famed dancer Ann Miller. The rest of the performance was canceled that night; Miller suffered a concussion, and for the rest of the week chorus girl Pat St. James stepped into the lead.
KMOV
Entertainment district coming to the Armory in midtown St. Louis
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A $60 million entertainment complex will open inside the historic Armory building in Midtown St. Louis later this year. Green Street Real Estate Ventures is joining forces with entertainment experts, Jacob Miller and Chris Honstain, on the creation of Brick + Bev which will develop the entertainment destination at the Armory.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Bellerive Country Club to host another big PGA Tour event
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — The St. Louis area will again host the BMW Championship, officials announced Tuesday. The 2026 BMW Championship will be played at Bellerive Country Club, which hosted the event in 2008. A date hasn't yet been set for the 2026 event at Bellerive, but it...
Jeff Burton of 105.7 The Point dies after cancer battle
Jeff Burton, a longtime fixture on the St. Louis airwaves with 105.7 The Point, passed away Monday approximately 17 months after being diagnosed with prostate cancer.
tncontentexchange.com
Audacy St. Louis lays off four on-air figures, including three local veterans
Radio industry publications are reporting layoffs by Audacy Radio in St. Louis — involving three radio veterans with more than a century of combined time on local airwaves. According to Inside Radio, longtime traffic reporter Lance Hildebrand has been jettisoned from his gig at adult contemporary KYKY (98.1 FM), where he did both morning- and afternoon-drive traffic reports.
Gov. JB Pritzker visited new workforce development campus in Belleville
Southwestern Illinois law students can intern with judges and lawyers in St. Clair County, Illinois.
Boil order continues in Collinsville following water main break
A boil order issued in Collinsville, Illinois continued into Wednesday night. .
Effingham firefighters respond to massive fire in Madison
EFFINGHAM, Ill. (WCIA) — When a massive fire broke out at a recycling plant in Madison last week, a central Illinois fire department was called to assist. The alarm went off at the Effingham Fire Department at 6 p.m. on Thursday, sending a ladder truck with four firefighters inside on a 90-minute drive to Madison. […]
wgel.com
Greenville Receives State Grant For Plaza
The City of Greenville has been successful in receiving another state grant. Governor J.B. Pritzker announced Monday that $106 million of grants had been awarded throughout Illinois. Greenville receives $1.9 million for a new downtown public plaza and visitor center. The grant is through the Rebuild Illinois Downtown and Main...
Comments / 0