spotonillinois.com
One-third of Chicago Public Schools are half full
The past 10 years have left Chicago Public Schools with troublesome trends. Enrollment has declined. Test scores have dropped. Even as the district got nearly $2 billion more, the declines continued. Thousands of CPS students are set to return to school on Aug. 22. Some will return... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES...
fox32chicago.com
New Illinois solar farm opens downstate in Lincoln
LINCOLN, Ill. - The state's newest solar farm opened Thursday in Lincoln, Illinois. Governor JB Pritzker was on hand for the dedication of the project. The Mulligan Solar Farm led to 300 construction jobs and is contributing $7 million in tax revenue for that community. The solar farm is being...
wmay.com
Illinois quick hits: Professor faces charges in Pakistan; state lawmaker’s cars burn
U of I professor faces sedition charge in Pakistan. A professor at the University of Illinois faces sedition charges in Pakistan. Shahbaz Gill is a well-known politician in Pakistan but also works at the U of I College of Business. During an appearance on a Pakistani TV station, Gill reportedly encouraged troops to revolt against a military order.
Check Out The Fastest Speeding Tickets In Illinois History
I was tempted to start this by saying "hey, we've all had a speeding ticket at one time or another, right?" But, after asking around a little bit, it turns out that not everyone has. I've gotten a grand total of...1 speeding ticket in all my years of driving, but...
spotonillinois.com
Firearm enforcement blitz across Illinois
ILLINOIS - The state saw extra enforcement of its gun laws from June 16 to July 31 and law enforcement leaders say the blitz had a benefit. Illinois State Police Director Brendan Kelly has set a media briefing for 9:30 a.m. Thursday alongside Cook County Sheriff's Department Chief... ★ FURTHER...
KFVS12
Heartland groups to clean Route 13 from Murphysboro to Harrisburg
ILLINOIS (KFVS) - Groups representing civic organizations, businesses, labor unions, high schools and families will be devoting their morning to cleaning up Route 13 from Murphysboro to Harrisburg on Saturday, September 17. This region-wide cleaning is part of efforts by the Clean SOIL organization, which was founded in 2020 by...
Bailey calls Chicago a ‘hellhole’ again
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (NEXSTAR) – Despite receiving criticism, Republican candidate for Governor Darren Bailey has called the city of Chicago “a hellhole” again. “Our legislators [are] going soft on criminals to the point that they’ve made Chicago a hellhole,” Bailey said during his speech at Republican Day at the State Fair. Bailey originally called the city […]
fox32chicago.com
Bailey at Illinois State Fair calls for voters to 'fire JB Pritzker'
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. - Down at the state fair in Springfield, it was the GOP's turn. Wednesday was Democrat Day, and on Thursday, Republicans had their chance to shine. Republicans gathered on the fairgrounds with the theme of "Restore Illinois." Lots of Republican leaders spoke, leading up to the man at...
fox32chicago.com
Illinois State Police confiscate over 1,000 illegal guns over 46-day stretch
CHICAGO - During a 46-day stretch from mid-June to the end of July, Illinois State Police confiscated more than 1,000 illegally owned guns. This was a concentrated effort by the agency to reinforce firearm compliance. Troopers conducted 1,700 compliance checks, 25% of which were done in northern Illinois. In some...
kbsi23.com
$2 million grant could help bring people to Carbondale
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KBSI) – Many government funded grants have been given to Illinois cities for economic growth after many businesses struggled to keep their doors open after COVID-19. On Monday, August 15, Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker announced a new $106 million grant which will “rebuild Illinois downtown and main streets.”
wmay.com
Before more gun control considered, lawmaker wants FOID card fixed
(The Center Square) – Before moving to ban certain types of weapons and gun parts in Illinois, some at the statehouse say gaps in the state’s Firearm Owner’s ID card need to be closed. During a committee hearing Wednesday, state lawmakers grilled the Illinois State Police over...
spotonillinois.com
McHenry Prayer Breakfast Sept. 24
DeKalb County School District to have officers in schools: 'It's a collaborative thing that is discussed first'. How many points did Devon Turner from Rockford win in Girls' 16 singles USTA competitions by the week ending Aug. 5?. 23:31. 23:23. 23:23. 22:47. 22:47. 22:47. Illinois U.S. Rep Cheri Bustos: "It...
spotonillinois.com
How many times were students suspended or expelled in Harvard Community Unit School District 50 in 2020-2021 school year?
Huntley Community School District 158 in McHenry County won't be teaching the state's new controversial sex education curriculum, despite protests the lessons are "obscene and fail to align with community standards." The Huntley Community School District 158, which teaches 8,776... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted in:. Places:. 13:34. 13:04. 12:51.
Central Illinois towns receive grants from Rebuild Illinois
CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Several towns in central Illinois were among those that were announced to be recipients of money from the Rebuild Illinois capital program to help revamp their downtown areas. Governor J.B. Pritzker and the Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity awarded 50 grants totaling $106 million on Monday. The state had originally […]
KFVS12
Illinois attorney general announces $450M in nationwide settlement as part of opioid maker endo’s bankruptcy
CHICAGO (WGEM) - Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul, as part of a bipartisan coalition of state attorneys general, has reached an agreement in principle with opioid maker Endo International PLC (Endo) and its lenders that would provide up to $450 million to participating states and local governments. According to the...
spotonillinois.com
Students suspended or expelled 13 times in a single school year in Indian Creek School District 425
Indian Creek School District 425 reported 13 suspensions or expulsions for the 2020-2021 school year, according to the latest student discipline report by the Illinois State Board of Education. According to the report, the district expelled or suspended 13 students during the year.... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. 12:56. 12:35. 12:34.
fox32chicago.com
Pritzker announces new funds to improve downtown areas across Illinois
CHICAGO - Suburban towns are among those across the state about to get a main street makeover. On Monday, Illinois Governor JB Pritzker announced more than $200 million in state and federal grants. The "Rebuild Illinois Downtowns and Main Streets Capital Program" is designed to support commercial corridors that saw...
Central Illinois Proud
More than 1,000 guns seized in Illinois firearm enforcement blitz
ILLINOIS — The state saw extra enforcement of its gun laws from June 16 to July 31 during which more than 1,000 people had their firearms legally taken away. Illinois State Police (ISP) Director Brendan Kelly, alongside Cook County Sheriff’s Department Chief Leo Schmitz, discussed the recent firearm enforcement at a Thursday morning press conference. Kelly stated more than 1,700 compliance checks were conducted across Illinois with about 25% of those being done in Northern Illinois alone which led to 223 people in the region having their firearms legally taken away.
Why Is It Usually Illegal To Climb To Illinois’ Highest Point?
You might not have ever thought about the highest point in Illinois until now. Make sure you check your calendar before you make a trip out to it. Illinois isn't known for it's change in elevations. You might get some bluffs around some rivers and lakes but for the most park it's just rolling hills (usually of corn.)
wjol.com
Gov. Pritzker and Illinois State Board of Education Announce $54 Million Increase in Early Childhood Education Funding
4,500 additional students will receive services made possible by a 10% block grant increase. Governor Pritzker and the Illinois State Board of Education (ISBE) today announced the allocation of a $54 million increase in funding for the Early Childhood Block Grant as authorized by the Governor in the FY2023 state budget. The funds, which reflect a 10% increase in the overall Early Childhood Block Grant budget, will serve 4,500 additional Illinois students, adding to the more than 112,190 children who receive early childhood learning supports through state funded programs.
