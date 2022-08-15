ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

spotonillinois.com

One-third of Chicago Public Schools are half full

The past 10 years have left Chicago Public Schools with troublesome trends. Enrollment has declined. Test scores have dropped. Even as the district got nearly $2 billion more, the declines continued. Thousands of CPS students are set to return to school on Aug. 22. Some will return... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

New Illinois solar farm opens downstate in Lincoln

LINCOLN, Ill. - The state's newest solar farm opened Thursday in Lincoln, Illinois. Governor JB Pritzker was on hand for the dedication of the project. The Mulligan Solar Farm led to 300 construction jobs and is contributing $7 million in tax revenue for that community. The solar farm is being...
LINCOLN, IL
spotonillinois.com

Firearm enforcement blitz across Illinois

ILLINOIS - The state saw extra enforcement of its gun laws from June 16 to July 31 and law enforcement leaders say the blitz had a benefit. Illinois State Police Director Brendan Kelly has set a media briefing for 9:30 a.m. Thursday alongside Cook County Sheriff's Department Chief... ★ FURTHER...
ILLINOIS STATE
KFVS12

Heartland groups to clean Route 13 from Murphysboro to Harrisburg

ILLINOIS (KFVS) - Groups representing civic organizations, businesses, labor unions, high schools and families will be devoting their morning to cleaning up Route 13 from Murphysboro to Harrisburg on Saturday, September 17. This region-wide cleaning is part of efforts by the Clean SOIL organization, which was founded in 2020 by...
MURPHYSBORO, IL
WCIA

Bailey calls Chicago a ‘hellhole’ again

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (NEXSTAR) – Despite receiving criticism, Republican candidate for Governor Darren Bailey has called the city of Chicago “a hellhole” again.    “Our legislators [are] going soft on criminals to the point that they’ve made Chicago a hellhole,” Bailey said during his speech at Republican Day at the State Fair.   Bailey originally called the city […]
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Bailey at Illinois State Fair calls for voters to 'fire JB Pritzker'

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. - Down at the state fair in Springfield, it was the GOP's turn. Wednesday was Democrat Day, and on Thursday, Republicans had their chance to shine. Republicans gathered on the fairgrounds with the theme of "Restore Illinois." Lots of Republican leaders spoke, leading up to the man at...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
fox32chicago.com

Illinois State Police confiscate over 1,000 illegal guns over 46-day stretch

CHICAGO - During a 46-day stretch from mid-June to the end of July, Illinois State Police confiscated more than 1,000 illegally owned guns. This was a concentrated effort by the agency to reinforce firearm compliance. Troopers conducted 1,700 compliance checks, 25% of which were done in northern Illinois. In some...
CHICAGO, IL
kbsi23.com

$2 million grant could help bring people to Carbondale

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KBSI) – Many government funded grants have been given to Illinois cities for economic growth after many businesses struggled to keep their doors open after COVID-19. On Monday, August 15, Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker announced a new $106 million grant which will “rebuild Illinois downtown and main streets.”
CARBONDALE, IL
spotonillinois.com

McHenry Prayer Breakfast Sept. 24

DeKalb County School District to have officers in schools: 'It's a collaborative thing that is discussed first'. How many points did Devon Turner from Rockford win in Girls' 16 singles USTA competitions by the week ending Aug. 5?. 23:31. 23:23. 23:23. 22:47. 22:47. 22:47. Illinois U.S. Rep Cheri Bustos: "It...
MCHENRY, IL
spotonillinois.com

How many times were students suspended or expelled in Harvard Community Unit School District 50 in 2020-2021 school year?

Huntley Community School District 158 in McHenry County won't be teaching the state's new controversial sex education curriculum, despite protests the lessons are "obscene and fail to align with community standards." The Huntley Community School District 158, which teaches 8,776... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted in:. Places:. 13:34. 13:04. 12:51.
MCHENRY COUNTY, IL
WCIA

Central Illinois towns receive grants from Rebuild Illinois

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Several towns in central Illinois were among those that were announced to be recipients of money from the Rebuild Illinois capital program to help revamp their downtown areas. Governor J.B. Pritzker and the Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity awarded 50 grants totaling $106 million on Monday. The state had originally […]
ILLINOIS STATE
fox32chicago.com

Pritzker announces new funds to improve downtown areas across Illinois

CHICAGO - Suburban towns are among those across the state about to get a main street makeover. On Monday, Illinois Governor JB Pritzker announced more than $200 million in state and federal grants. The "Rebuild Illinois Downtowns and Main Streets Capital Program" is designed to support commercial corridors that saw...
ILLINOIS STATE
Central Illinois Proud

More than 1,000 guns seized in Illinois firearm enforcement blitz

ILLINOIS — The state saw extra enforcement of its gun laws from June 16 to July 31 during which more than 1,000 people had their firearms legally taken away. Illinois State Police (ISP) Director Brendan Kelly, alongside Cook County Sheriff’s Department Chief Leo Schmitz, discussed the recent firearm enforcement at a Thursday morning press conference. Kelly stated more than 1,700 compliance checks were conducted across Illinois with about 25% of those being done in Northern Illinois alone which led to 223 people in the region having their firearms legally taken away.
ILLINOIS STATE
wjol.com

Gov. Pritzker and Illinois State Board of Education Announce $54 Million Increase in Early Childhood Education Funding

4,500 additional students will receive services made possible by a 10% block grant increase. Governor Pritzker and the Illinois State Board of Education (ISBE) today announced the allocation of a $54 million increase in funding for the Early Childhood Block Grant as authorized by the Governor in the FY2023 state budget. The funds, which reflect a 10% increase in the overall Early Childhood Block Grant budget, will serve 4,500 additional Illinois students, adding to the more than 112,190 children who receive early childhood learning supports through state funded programs.
ILLINOIS STATE

