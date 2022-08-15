ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berkeley, CA

KRON4 News

Murky estuary water reveals harmful algal blooms in Oakland, Alameda

(KRON) — For weeks, the water in the Oakland and Alameda estuaries have been a murky, brown color. The phenomenon is known as the ‘red tide’ blooms. A local environmental group is now testing the water to find out what’s behind it. The environmental group, San Francisco Baykeeper, received reports at the end of July […]
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

What is Legionnaires’ disease?

(KRON) – With an outbreak of Legionnaires’ disease in Napa County and cases reported in San Jose, the infection joins COVID-19, monkeypox and even polio as a top health concern. But just what is Legionnaires’ disease and how can people keep themselves and their loved ones safe? What causes Legionnaires’ disease? Legionnaires’ disease is caused […]
NAPA COUNTY, CA
Berkeley, CA
Berkeley, CA
Berkeley, CA
CBS San Francisco

New report outlines impact, dangers of extreme heat waves

LIVERMORE -- The heat wave hitting the Bay Area early this week comes along with a new forecast on how hot days might stack up in a changing climate. A newly released report highlights the kind of impact increasing temperatures will have at a property level, and how the frequency, duration, and intensity of extreme heat waves will change over the next 30 years from a changing climate. The report predicts more heat waves with potentially serious consequences for many parts of the country."Tomorrow it's going to be hotter," said Dave Taulton of Livermore. "104° 105°. So it's going to...
LIVERMORE, CA
KRON4 News

Legionella bacteria found in San Jose hotel

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – Legionella bacteria has been discovered in a San Jose hotel, according to the Santa Clara Public Health Department. The Santa Clara Department of Environmental Health launched an inspection of the pool and spa areas at the Aloft San Jose Cupertino, 4241 Moorpark Avenue, after receiving a complaint of possible exposure […]
newsy.com

California Heat Wave Prompts Statewide Energy Conservation Push

Triple-digit temperatures are scorching much of California. At a community center near Santa Rosa, organizers have set up a cooling center to get people out of the dangerous heat. "We know that it’s hot," said Marlo Carreno, with the Sebastopol Community Center. "People are struggling out there.”. California’s Central...
CALIFORNIA STATE
NBC Bay Area

Data Reveals Where Millennials in San Francisco Moved From

As millennials migrate to San Francisco, new data shows the top places where they're coming from. According to numbers from the U.S. Census Bureau, 5.1% of millennials living in San Francisco were in Los Angeles as teenagers, 3.5% were in Sacramento at that time and 3% left San Jose for the city by the Bay.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
eastcountytoday.net

Invasive Species of Mosquitoes Found in Contra Costa County

Contra Costa County is home to 23 native species of mosquitoes. Earlier this month the Contra Costa Mosquito & Vector Control District (District) found a non-native species of mosquito, Aedes aegypti, in a residential area of Martinez, south of Highway 4. This is an invasive species that can transmit the causative agents of Zika, Dengue fever, Chikungunya, and Yellow fever.
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA
massachusettsnewswire.com

2022 California Soul Food Cookout and Festival is not only filled with food, fun and music, but purpose too

PLEASANTON, Calif. /Massachusetts Newswire – National News/ — This two-day California Soul Food Cookout and Festival is not only filled with food, fun and music, but purpose too. For 12 years running, this premier food and music event has grown to be a regional favorite. This year’s festival will be held at the Alameda Fairgrounds on September 17 and 18, 2022 and will donate a portion of revenue to different charities in the Bay area who work to help the homeless and domestic violence victims.
PLEASANTON, CA
kcbx.org

Claremont Hotel--an Oakland/Berkeley Hills icon for more than a century

Join correspondent Tom Wilmer at the legendary Claremont Hotel in the Berkeley hills, dubbed the white palace, where he visits with Michelle Heston, Fairmont Hotel’s Executive Director of Public Relations. Heston shares insights about the Claremont’s century long history, its connection with U.C. Berkeley, the hotel’s Limewood Bar &...
Red Tricycle San Francisco

11 Hidden Gems in San Francisco We’re Pretty Sure You’ve Never Visited

You know when you feel like you’ve been there, done that? Us, too, which is why we dug super deep into the quirky, wonderful hidden gems around San Francisco that surprised and delighted us to uncover—some of which have been hiding in plain old sight! These are just the sort of places and experiences that confirms why we love living here (and for rainy day suggestions, check out our SF guide to some of our favorite kid-friendly museums). Certify your street cred. and see if you’ve ever been to these hidden gems in SF.
The Associated Press

Toll Brothers Announces Opening of Twin Oaks in San Ramon, Calif.

SAN RAMON, Calif., Aug. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, today announced the highly anticipated opening of the sales center at its Twin Oaks master-planned community in San Ramon, Calif. Twin Oaks by Toll Brothers features luxurious single-family homes and townhomes in tranquil Contra Costa County. The Toll Brothers Sales Center is now open at 2000 Mateo Miller Circle in San Ramon, and construction is underway on the model homes.
SAN RAMON, CA
CBS San Francisco

Clipper BayPass pilot program launched for all Bay Area transit agencies

SAN FRANCISCO -- A two-year pilot project launched this week will examine the viability of a transit pass that is compatible with every public transit agency in the nine-county Bay Area. The project will make Clipper BayPass available to some 50,000 college students and affordable housing residents in the Bay Area. All students at Santa Rosa Junior College will have access to the BayPass program as well as select students at San Francisco State University, San Jose State University and University of California, Berkeley. The pilot will later expand to include residents of at least three housing...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

