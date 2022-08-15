ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colleges

Scrubs Magazine

Nursing Quiz to Test Your Medical Skills

Nurses are required to keep track of a lot of important information as it relates to individual health and wellness. From the latest infectious disease to proper sanitation and patient safety, every piece of information is crucial. Nurses spend more time with patients than any other type of healthcare provider....
Reason.com

Community College Admins Fabricated a Reason To Target These Students' Anti-Communist Posters

On Thursday, the Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression (FIRE) filed a lawsuit against California's Clovis Community College, alleging that administrators plotted behind closed doors to take down a conservative student organization's flyers. Emails obtained by FIRE after a public records request reveal that college administrators coordinated how to censor the group, "fabricat[ing] a pretext" for their actions, according to FIRE's lawsuit.
The Independent

Students accepted on UK degree courses down on 2021 but second highest on record

The number of students accepted on to UK degree courses has fallen this year, Ucas figures show.A total of 425,830 people have had places confirmed – down 2% on the same point last year, according to data published by the university admissions service.In 2021, a record 435,430 people, from the UK and overseas, had places confirmed.This year’s figure is the second highest on record, and up 16,870 compared with 2019 when exams were last held.Ucas said 19% more 18-year-olds in the UK achieved a place at either their first or insurance choice this year, compared with 2019.The number of students...
The Independent

Education Secretary backs efforts to make university system fairer

The Education Secretary gave his backing to the use of data on a student’s background to determine university places.Figures published this week showed offer rates are higher this year for pupils from areas with the lowest proportion of progression to higher education.Offer rates in these areas for UK 18-year-olds are at 74.5%, compared with 73% in areas with the highest proportion of young people moving on to higher education, according to data from the Universities and Colleges Admissions Service (Ucas).Ucas has also taken into account data on free school meals – an indicator of disadvantage – in offers for the...
The Independent

Pupils disqualified after A-level chemistry papers stolen and posted online

Pupils who had access to an A-level chemistry exam stolen from a Parcelforce delivery van have been disqualified.The exam board AQA identified students who had “full access” to the chemistry paper 2 test after it was leaked online, confirming that the pupils had been disqualified and the theft had been reported to the police. The board confirmed the paper was stolen as it was in transit to a school and offered for sale on social media. Police are “still working to find those responsible”, AQA said in an email to leaders, seen by Schools Week.Images of the exam were also...
The Conversation UK

A-levels: A grades are up compared to pre-pandemic results

The 2022 A-level results are in, and the number of students receiving A or A* grades has fallen – down by 8.4% on 2021. For the first time since 2019, A-level results are being decided by formal exams. Students were warned that grades were likely to be lower than in 2020 and 2021, when cancelled exams and teacher assessments in A-levels led to record high results. Nevertheless, the proportion of students receiving A grades is up from pre-pandemic levels in 2019.
The Independent

Competition for university places to continue into 2023, students told

Students have been warned that the race for university places is likely to remain competitive into next year as tens of thousands await A-level results on Thursday.People who might consider deferring their place until 2023 have been advised to “think very carefully” by the interim chief executive of Universities UK.Competition for university spots this September is expected to be among the toughest yet, but Chris Hale said the pattern is likely to continue next year.Speaking during a Ucas-hosted Facebook Live session on Wednesday, hours before students find out their grades, he said there is “big demand” for university places this...
UPI News

Grades drop for British students taking first exams in three years

Aug. 18 (UPI) -- Students in the U.K. saw their grades drop this year, the first time in three years students have taken exams because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Scores, released Thursday, showed the proportion of top Advanced Level, referred to as A-level grades in England, Wales and Northern Ireland fell compared to last year, when they were awarded based purely on classroom work.
The Independent

A-level results - live: Hundreds of thousands of students to learn grades and university places

Hundreds of thousands of pupils are to receive their A-level exam results across England, Wales and Northern Ireland on Thursday, with grades expected to be lower than during the pandemic but higher than 2019.Students who sat exams for the first time since before the coronavirus outbreak are expected to face tough competition for university places, with institutions known to have been more conservative in their offers this year.Admissions service Ucas has said it expects record or near-record numbers of students to get onto their first-choice courses, but warned the process will not be "pain-free" for all, as some students...
