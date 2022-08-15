ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sangamon County, IL

wjbc.com

2022 Sale of Champions at the Illinois State Fair

SPRINGFIELD – Gov. JB and First Lady MK Pritzker reprised their routine as the two final bidders for the grand champion steer at the Sale of Champions at the Illinois State Fair. The first lady again prevailed, tying her own 2021 record with a $105,000 bid. It’s a prize...
fox32chicago.com

New Illinois solar farm opens downstate in Lincoln

LINCOLN, Ill. - The state's newest solar farm opened Thursday in Lincoln, Illinois. Governor JB Pritzker was on hand for the dedication of the project. The Mulligan Solar Farm led to 300 construction jobs and is contributing $7 million in tax revenue for that community. The solar farm is being...
LINCOLN, IL
spotonillinois.com

Fire turns historic Greene County structure into rubble

Officials knew the days of the Greene County Almshouse northeast of Carrollton were numbered. The historic building had fallen into disrepair and was a hazard to anyone, particularly ghost hunters, who prowled the grounds. However, none of the officials could have predicted that two fires...
GREENE COUNTY, IL
WCIA

Decatur Police: Man in surgery after shooting

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — A 25-year-old man is fighting for his life after he was shot in Decatur Wednesday evening. Decatur Police Sergeant Matt Daniels said officers were dispatched to the area of North Van Dyke Street and West King Streets around 7:15 p.m. and found the victim there with a gunshot wound. He was […]
DECATUR, IL
wmay.com

Despite Ordinance, Panhandlers Still In Busy Intersection Medians

Despite a new city ordinance prohibiting pedestrians from standing in the medians of busy Springfield intersections, many panhandlers are still there and still asking for money from motorists at those spots. Springfield Police Chief Ken Scarlette says homeless outreach staffers have gone out to talk to those panhandlers about the...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
nowdecatur.com

Train Fair Rolls into Decatur August 20 and 21

August 16, 2022 – Join other community members at the Decatur Civic Center on Saturday, August 20 and Sunday, August 21 for the Decatur Train Fair. This year’s Decatur Train Fair will include massive model layouts, swap meets, and boxcar loads of rare model train collectibles. The event is fun for all ages and will run from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. on both days. Admission to the Civic Center’s Arena is $5 per person.
DECATUR, IL
wmay.com

Sangamon County Sees First COVID Death Since Late July

Sangamon County has seen its first COVID-related death in almost three weeks. A man in his 80s, who was fully vaccinated and boosted, died Tuesday of complications from the virus. It was the first reported death in the county from COVID since July 29th. 402 Sangamon County residents have died...
SANGAMON COUNTY, IL
Axios Chicago

Five fabulous Illinois State Fair dishes

👋 Hey, it's Monica. My stomach hurts.What's happening: I went to my first Illinois State Fair yesterday and tried to jam as much interesting fare down my gullet before heading to the Governor's Day speeches.Eating the news: I tried 10 things, including sirloin on a stick, pork chop on a stick and a pork twister featuring grilled tenderloin wrapped in bacon at — where else? — the Pork Patio near the Swine Barn.But only five dishes make my must-try list:Walking Deep-Fried Horseshoe ($9): The portable version of Springfield's signature dish of ground beef or chicken, crispy fries and house beer...
ILLINOIS STATE
spotonillinois.com

German official visits JHS for closer look at exchange program

A German official visited Jacksonville High School after his daughter studied at the school as a part of an exchange program.
JACKSONVILLE, IL
Herald & Review

Huddle House planned for Decatur

DECATUR — If you love diner breakfasts any time of day, the news that Huddle House is coming to Decatur will be welcome. Chazaray Carson and Jessica Michael, friends who met in 2014 while working for the same company, have obtained a franchise that will be built at 3904 E. Hospitality Lane, next to Route 48 Self-Storage, which they also own. They expect to open in late November or early December.
DECATUR, IL
wmay.com

City Grant Request For North Mansion Y Block Rejected

It’s a setback for Springfield’s efforts to redevelop the North Mansion Y Block. A new round of Rebuild Illinois and Main Street grants announced this week did not include funding to turn the block into a downtown gathering space. The city had sought a $3 million grant to...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
spotonillinois.com

Q4: one inmate sentenced in Menard County to be released

There is one inmate sentenced to jail in Menard County set to be released from the custody of the Illinois Department of Corrections during the fourth quarter of 2022. According to The Institute for Illinois' Fiscal Sustainability's most recent information, Illinois spends about $37,000...
MENARD COUNTY, IL
WAND TV

Man shot on N. Van Dyke in Decatur

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND)- Police are investigating after a man was shot in the 900 block of N. Van Dyke in Decatur Wednesday. WAND crews responded to a report of a heavy police presence on the corner of N. Van Dyke and King St. We learned a 25-year-old man had been...
DECATUR, IL
WCIA

Traffic signal replacement closing parts of Springfield intersection

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Parts of an intersection in Springfield will be closing on Thursday in order to accommodate the replacement of an overhead traffic signal. The replacement is being done at the intersection of Dirksen Parkway and Northfield Avenue. Starting at 6 a.m. the number of lanes on northbound Dirksen will be reduced and […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL

