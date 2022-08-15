Read full article on original website
illinoisnewsroom.org
As a conservative group criticizes Decatur public school curriculum, locals rally in defense
DECATUR — Illinois now requires every elementary and high school teach a unit on Black History, ranging from African civilizations to U.S. slavery to the Civil Rights movement. This week, Illinois Family Action (IFA), a conservative, Christian group, based in suburban Chicago, held a meeting with about 35 attendees,...
Decatur brothers die 13 months apart; father prays for end to gun violence
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) – Antwane McClelland Sr. is a deacon at City of Praise Church. He’s praying for change in his city after two of his sons were shot and killed, just 13 months apart. 24-year-old Arrion McClelland died Sunday morning after he was shot in the head. His father shared his story at a […]
wjbc.com
2022 Sale of Champions at the Illinois State Fair
SPRINGFIELD – Gov. JB and First Lady MK Pritzker reprised their routine as the two final bidders for the grand champion steer at the Sale of Champions at the Illinois State Fair. The first lady again prevailed, tying her own 2021 record with a $105,000 bid. It’s a prize...
fox32chicago.com
New Illinois solar farm opens downstate in Lincoln
LINCOLN, Ill. - The state's newest solar farm opened Thursday in Lincoln, Illinois. Governor JB Pritzker was on hand for the dedication of the project. The Mulligan Solar Farm led to 300 construction jobs and is contributing $7 million in tax revenue for that community. The solar farm is being...
spotonillinois.com
Fire turns historic Greene County structure into rubble
Officials knew the days of the Greene County Almshouse northeast of Carrollton were numbered. The historic building had fallen into disrepair and was a hazard to anyone, particularly ghost hunters, who prowled the grounds. However, none of the officials could have predicted that two fires... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted...
Decatur Police: Man in surgery after shooting
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — A 25-year-old man is fighting for his life after he was shot in Decatur Wednesday evening. Decatur Police Sergeant Matt Daniels said officers were dispatched to the area of North Van Dyke Street and West King Streets around 7:15 p.m. and found the victim there with a gunshot wound. He was […]
wmay.com
Despite Ordinance, Panhandlers Still In Busy Intersection Medians
Despite a new city ordinance prohibiting pedestrians from standing in the medians of busy Springfield intersections, many panhandlers are still there and still asking for money from motorists at those spots. Springfield Police Chief Ken Scarlette says homeless outreach staffers have gone out to talk to those panhandlers about the...
nowdecatur.com
Train Fair Rolls into Decatur August 20 and 21
August 16, 2022 – Join other community members at the Decatur Civic Center on Saturday, August 20 and Sunday, August 21 for the Decatur Train Fair. This year’s Decatur Train Fair will include massive model layouts, swap meets, and boxcar loads of rare model train collectibles. The event is fun for all ages and will run from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. on both days. Admission to the Civic Center’s Arena is $5 per person.
wglt.org
ISU trustees vote to purchase sites on Raab Road in Normal, expand nursing program to Springfield
As Illinois State University prepares for its 2025 launch of a new College of Engineering, trustees on Monday approved the purchase of a former Lincoln College building and the site of a beauty school — both located in the 700 block of Raab Road in Normal — to house non-engineering administrative workers.
wmay.com
Sangamon County Sees First COVID Death Since Late July
Sangamon County has seen its first COVID-related death in almost three weeks. A man in his 80s, who was fully vaccinated and boosted, died Tuesday of complications from the virus. It was the first reported death in the county from COVID since July 29th. 402 Sangamon County residents have died...
Five fabulous Illinois State Fair dishes
👋 Hey, it's Monica. My stomach hurts.What's happening: I went to my first Illinois State Fair yesterday and tried to jam as much interesting fare down my gullet before heading to the Governor's Day speeches.Eating the news: I tried 10 things, including sirloin on a stick, pork chop on a stick and a pork twister featuring grilled tenderloin wrapped in bacon at — where else? — the Pork Patio near the Swine Barn.But only five dishes make my must-try list:Walking Deep-Fried Horseshoe ($9): The portable version of Springfield's signature dish of ground beef or chicken, crispy fries and house beer...
spotonillinois.com
German official visits JHS for closer look at exchange program
A German official visited Jacksonville High School after his daughter studied at the school as a part of an exchange program. How many junior tennis players ranked in the Boys' 16 category by USTA are from Dunlap in week ending Aug. 5?. 06:00. How high did Peoria junior tennis player...
Herald & Review
Huddle House planned for Decatur
DECATUR — If you love diner breakfasts any time of day, the news that Huddle House is coming to Decatur will be welcome. Chazaray Carson and Jessica Michael, friends who met in 2014 while working for the same company, have obtained a franchise that will be built at 3904 E. Hospitality Lane, next to Route 48 Self-Storage, which they also own. They expect to open in late November or early December.
wmay.com
City Grant Request For North Mansion Y Block Rejected
It’s a setback for Springfield’s efforts to redevelop the North Mansion Y Block. A new round of Rebuild Illinois and Main Street grants announced this week did not include funding to turn the block into a downtown gathering space. The city had sought a $3 million grant to...
spotonillinois.com
Q4: one inmate sentenced in Menard County to be released
There is one inmate sentenced to jail in Menard County set to be released from the custody of the Illinois Department of Corrections during the fourth quarter of 2022. According to The Institute for Illinois' Fiscal Sustainability's most recent information, Illinois spends about $37,000... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted in:
WAND TV
Man shot on N. Van Dyke in Decatur
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND)- Police are investigating after a man was shot in the 900 block of N. Van Dyke in Decatur Wednesday. WAND crews responded to a report of a heavy police presence on the corner of N. Van Dyke and King St. We learned a 25-year-old man had been...
Traffic signal replacement closing parts of Springfield intersection
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Parts of an intersection in Springfield will be closing on Thursday in order to accommodate the replacement of an overhead traffic signal. The replacement is being done at the intersection of Dirksen Parkway and Northfield Avenue. Starting at 6 a.m. the number of lanes on northbound Dirksen will be reduced and […]
wmay.com
Illinois quick hits: Chris Young to perform Wednesday at state fair; Ameren, IBEW in labor dispute
Another country music act has been added to the Illinois State Fair schedule. Chris Young will perform Wednesday after Gov. J.B. Pritzker and others make remarks during Governor’s Day at the fair. The event is scheduled for 12:30 p.m. on the Director’s lawn at the fairgrounds in Springfield.
spotonillinois.com
'Democrats deliver' is party's rallying cry at State Fair festivities
Illinois Newsroom - SPRINGFIELD - In one of the largest annual gatherings of Illinois Democrats on Wednesday, the party had a message for its faithful that attended a pair of Illinois State Fair week events: "Democrats deliver." This year's gathering of the Illinois Democratic...
