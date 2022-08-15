MO Lottery

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — The head of Oregon’s public defenders’ office was fired Thursday in a clash over how to solve a dire shortage of attorneys to represent people too poor to afford a lawyer. Critics for years have said Oregon’s unique public defense system is in crisis, with far too few attorneys to represent defendants. A report by the American Bar Association released in January found that Oregon has only 31% of the public defenders it needs. The executive director of the Office of Public Defense Services, Stephen Singer, was fired by an oversight panel. The vote Thursday was six to two, with one member absent. Critics cited an abrasive, combative style Singer brought to his job. The action by the Public Defense Services Commission capped an extraordinary week in which Oregon Supreme Court Chief Justice Martha Walters took the unprecedented step of firing all the members of the commission. She then reinstated five of them while appointing four new members.

