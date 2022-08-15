ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson City, MO

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 4 Midday’ game

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday afternoon’s drawing of the Missouri Lottery’s “Pick 4 Midday” game were:

6-0-1-1

(six, zero, one, one)

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
5 On Your Side

St. Charles pub patrons split $100K Show Me Cash jackpot

ST CHARLES, Mo. — Two Missouri Lottery players split a $100,000 jackpot from a lottery ticket purchased in St. Charles. The Missouri Lottery said the winning Show Me Cash ticket was bought from Lindenwood Pub at 138 N. Kingshighway St. The ticket matched all five winning numbers from the Aug. 3 drawing: 3, 11, 12, 13 and 25.
SAINT CHARLES, MO
939theeagle.com

Traffic is heavy near Mizzou campus. First Roar is Thursday evening

Thousands of Mizzou students have returned to Columbia, with more returning today (Thursday). Wednesday was the start of move-in at Mizzou, and it will continue this morning. Expect heavy traffic near the MU campus, with classes starting on Monday. You’ll see many of the new students tonight at First Roar,...
COLUMBIA, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Jefferson City, MO
Lifestyle
State
Missouri State
City
Jefferson City, MO
Local
Missouri Lifestyle
thecutoffnews.com

Has Missouri football ever won a national championship?

The University of Missouri started playing football in 1890. The first campaign was a winning one as the team went 2-1 under head coach A.L. McRae. There had been more than 20 years of college football national champions by the time the sport started in Columbia, Missouri. Princeton and Rutgers...
Kait 8

$100,000 winning lottery ticket sold in Poplar Bluff

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KAIT) - A stop at a Poplar Bluff convenience store led to someone walking out with more than just a fistful of dollars. The Missouri Lottery reported Monday that someone won $100,000. The winner, who was not identified, bought a $5 “Fistful of $500″ scratchers ticket at...
POPLAR BLUFF, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Missouri Lottery#The Missouri Lottery
kmaland.com

Missouri News Headlines Monday, August 15th, 2022

(Jefferson City, MO) -- A new law will allow scrutiny of school materials and books for sexually explicit illustrations. The new law that takes effect August 28th makes it a Class-A misdemeanor for anyone affiliated with a public or private school to provide books or any other material with sexually explicit illustrations or videos and photos. Some works of art, anthropology, or information could be exempted under the law. The Missouri Library Association and The Missouri Association of School Librarians are bracing for this new law but state they oppose pre-emptive removal, censoring, and labeling of library materials. The library association states that since there are exemptions for works that are artistic or otherwise informational in nature, it accounts for the entirety of library collections.
MISSOURI STATE
northwestmoinfo.com

Missouri Reports Back-To-Back Record Low Unemployment Months

Missouri’s unemployment rate has set another new standard. Missouri’s unemployment rate fell to 2.5 percent in the preliminary July 2022 report. If that percentage is not revised, it would establish another new low unemployment rate record in back-to-back months. June’s unemployment rate was 2.8 percent and was the lowest recorded seasonally-adjusted unemployment rate in Missouri since the data series began in 1976. The decrease is due to a decline of more than 18,000 in the civilian labor force, with both the number of employed and the number of unemployed down over the month. The labor force participation rate and employment-to-population ratios declined as well.
MISSOURI STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Lottery
The Associated Press

Brain-eating amoeba suspected in 2nd Midwest death

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A child likely died from a rare infection caused by a brain-eating amoeba after swimming in an eastern Nebraska river, health officials said, making it the second such probable death in the Midwest this summer and raising the question of whether climate change is playing a role.
OMAHA, NE
The Associated Press

Kansas abortion vote: Why recount with such a large margin?

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas on Tuesday began a partial hand recount of this month’s decisive statewide vote in favor of abortion rights, a move forced by two Republican activists even though the margin was so large that the recount won’t change the outcome. Nine of the state’s 105 counties are doing the recount at the request of Melissa Leavitt, of Colby, in far northwestern Kansas, who has pushed for tighter election laws. A longtime anti-abortion activist, Mark Gietzen, of Wichita, is covering most of the costs. A larger than expected turnout of voters on Aug. 2 rejected a ballot measure that would have removed protections for abortion rights from the Kansas Constitution and given to the Legislature the right to further restrict abortion or ban it. It failed by 18 percentage points, or 165,000 votes statewide. It drew broad attention because it was the first state referendum on abortion since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in June.
KANSAS STATE
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
499K+
Post
490M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy