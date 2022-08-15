Read full article on original website
Leander ISD projected to pay $36.2M in recapture—highest amount in district history
The projected $36.2 million recapture payment will be Leander ISD's highest payment ever and first since 2014-15. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Leander ISD is expecting to pay $36.2 million back to the state in recapture for the 2022-2023 school year—the district’s first recapture payment in eight years. LISD’s large...
CBS Austin
Local districts working to protect students during extracurricular activities
AUSTIN, Texas — Safety remains top of mind for many as Central Texas students head back to school. In wake of the tragic Uvalde shooting, there have been a lot of conversations about keeping children safe during school hours but what protection do they have after hours while participating in extracurricular activities?
Leander ISD’s newest school North Elementary welcomes students on first day
North Elementary School, Leander ISD's newest campus, welcomed students for the first day of school Aug. 17. (Zacharia Washington/Community Impact Newspaper) North Elementary School, Leander ISD’s 29th elementary and newest school, opened its doors to students on Aug. 17. “Amazing kids, amazing community and an incredible staff,” Superintendent Bruce...
Hays CISD superintendent explains new security plan to respond to emergencies in 2 minutes
The Hays Consolidated Independent School District will have a school police force of 15 officers to patrol all 26 schools.
Round Rock ISD implements new safety, security protocols
ROUND ROCK, Texas - As more and more Central Texas school districts begin a new year, safety and security is top of mind for many parents, students and teachers—especially in the wake of the Uvalde school shooting. For Round Rock ISD, where the first day is Wednesday, that means...
As Comal ISD tightens security, district addresses concerns of mother of special-needs child
COMAL COUNTY, Texas — The first day of school for Comal Independent School District will be different this year. With an increased awareness of safety and security, teachers will greet students outside and walk them through the building when the year begins on August 23. For Kathleen Chafin’s son...
Leander ISD parents get new tool to track their kids when they ride the school bus
LEANDER, Texas — Leander parents now have a way to keep better track of their kids when they ride the school bus. Wednesday is the first day of school in Leander ISD and SMART Tag is getting a district-wide test run. “It’s the first year for us, here at...
Austin ISD students head back to class
It's the first day of school for students in Austin Independent School District. FOX 7 Austin's Kelly Saberi has details on what students, parents, and staff should expect.
GIDDINGS HIGH SCHOOL INTERIM PRINCIPAL LEAVING FOR ANOTHER JOB
After just little over a month on the job, Giddings High School Interim Principal John Schumacher is leaving to take a new position. Schumacher has been hired as an assistant superintendent for Prosper ISD, which is just north of Dallas. Giddings ISD is currently negotiating on a mutually agreeable date for his departure.
Austin ISD, Office Depot team up for backpack giveaway
AUSTIN, Texas — Austin ISD and Office Depot are teaming up to give more than 600 students at Guerrero Thompson Elementary School brand new backpacks filled with school supplies. The "Start Proud! Backpack Event and All-Star Teacher Surprise" will be held at Guerrero Thompson at 9 a.m. Wednesday. Students...
Pflugerville ISD working with 65 teacher vacancies as school begins
In July, the district notified its instructional coaches that they would be taking over roles in the classroom teaching students this year. Typically, instructional coaches help train and guide new teachers as they navigate their inaugural semesters. Gifted and Talented teachers have also been moved over in similar fashion to supplement its teaching force.
Travis County honors trailblazing Austin ISD principal Dorothy Orebo
AUSTIN, Texas — On Tuesday, Travis County commissioners honored the life of a longtime educator in Austin – Dr. Dorothy H. Orebo. Dr. Orebo died last month at age 87. She worked for Austin ISD for 32 years and, in 1974, she helped open Lyndon B. Johnson High School. In 1982, she was promoted as principal of LBJ, becoming the first Black woman principal of an AISD high school.
No cell phone or earbud use allowed at Hays CISD schools
Hays CISD welcomed back students for the first day of school. Something on the lesson plan? A new phone and earbud policy.
San Marcos city council to submit marijuana enforcement ordinance to voters
On Tuesday, the San Marcos city council decided it would submit a citizen-initiated ordinance to voters that would eliminate low-level marijuana enforcement.
Georgetown ISD approves contract for custodial services
The Georgetown ISD board of trustees approved a contract with SSC Services for Education. (Courtesy SSC Services for Education) The Georgetown ISD board of trustees approved a contract with SSC Services for Education to outsource custodial services at all GISD elementary school campuses at its Aug. 15 meeting. According to...
The number of Texas teachers quitting is rising. In their own words, here’s why.
What's really behind the shortage? To find out, KXAN obtained thousands of exit surveys detailing why teachers left and the impact it has on students.
Austin Chamber highlights major transportation projects at summit
Three major transportation projects are underway in Central Texas. These include Project Connect, the Airport Expansion Development Program, and I-35 Capital Express in downtown Austin. Local leaders say at no time in Austin history have this many different, major transportation projects been in development. While some projects, like Project Connect,...
Texas resignations: ‘I can no longer afford to be a teacher’
What's really behind the shortage? To find out, KXAN obtained thousands of exit surveys detailing why teachers left and the impact it has on students.
School districts no longer offering free meals to all students
AUSTIN, Texas - Austin ISD parents are preparing to send their kids back to school bright and early Monday morning. This also goes for several other school districts in Central Texas. There is a change many families will need to address this year as most school districts will no longer provide free meals to all students.
Austin teacher receives $10K donation of school supplies for classroom, colleagues
The rising cost of school supplies is an issue that faces teachers every new school year. This year, one teacher in Austin doesn't have to worry about it anymore.
