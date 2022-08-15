ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Austin

Local districts working to protect students during extracurricular activities

AUSTIN, Texas — Safety remains top of mind for many as Central Texas students head back to school. In wake of the tragic Uvalde shooting, there have been a lot of conversations about keeping children safe during school hours but what protection do they have after hours while participating in extracurricular activities?
AUSTIN, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Austin, TX
Education
City
Del Valle, TX
City
Austin, TX
Del Valle, TX
Education
Local
Texas Education
fox7austin.com

Round Rock ISD implements new safety, security protocols

ROUND ROCK, Texas - As more and more Central Texas school districts begin a new year, safety and security is top of mind for many parents, students and teachers—especially in the wake of the Uvalde school shooting. For Round Rock ISD, where the first day is Wednesday, that means...
ROUND ROCK, TX
fox7austin.com

Austin ISD students head back to class

It's the first day of school for students in Austin Independent School District. FOX 7 Austin's Kelly Saberi has details on what students, parents, and staff should expect.
AUSTIN, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Central Texas#Reading And Writing
kwhi.com

GIDDINGS HIGH SCHOOL INTERIM PRINCIPAL LEAVING FOR ANOTHER JOB

After just little over a month on the job, Giddings High School Interim Principal John Schumacher is leaving to take a new position. Schumacher has been hired as an assistant superintendent for Prosper ISD, which is just north of Dallas. Giddings ISD is currently negotiating on a mutually agreeable date for his departure.
GIDDINGS, TX
KVUE

Austin ISD, Office Depot team up for backpack giveaway

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin ISD and Office Depot are teaming up to give more than 600 students at Guerrero Thompson Elementary School brand new backpacks filled with school supplies. The "Start Proud! Backpack Event and All-Star Teacher Surprise" will be held at Guerrero Thompson at 9 a.m. Wednesday. Students...
AUSTIN, TX
KXAN

Pflugerville ISD working with 65 teacher vacancies as school begins

In July, the district notified its instructional coaches that they would be taking over roles in the classroom teaching students this year. Typically, instructional coaches help train and guide new teachers as they navigate their inaugural semesters. Gifted and Talented teachers have also been moved over in similar fashion to supplement its teaching force.
PFLUGERVILLE, TX
KVUE

Travis County honors trailblazing Austin ISD principal Dorothy Orebo

AUSTIN, Texas — On Tuesday, Travis County commissioners honored the life of a longtime educator in Austin – Dr. Dorothy H. Orebo. Dr. Orebo died last month at age 87. She worked for Austin ISD for 32 years and, in 1974, she helped open Lyndon B. Johnson High School. In 1982, she was promoted as principal of LBJ, becoming the first Black woman principal of an AISD high school.
AUSTIN, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
CBS Austin

Austin Chamber highlights major transportation projects at summit

Three major transportation projects are underway in Central Texas. These include Project Connect, the Airport Expansion Development Program, and I-35 Capital Express in downtown Austin. Local leaders say at no time in Austin history have this many different, major transportation projects been in development. While some projects, like Project Connect,...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

School districts no longer offering free meals to all students

AUSTIN, Texas - Austin ISD parents are preparing to send their kids back to school bright and early Monday morning. This also goes for several other school districts in Central Texas. There is a change many families will need to address this year as most school districts will no longer provide free meals to all students.
AUSTIN, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy