ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chandler, AZ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
azbigmedia.com

5 most affordable Valley cities for 1st-time homebuyers

The affordability of housing in the Valley has been a constant challenge for first-time homebuyers since the start of this decade. The Phoenix metro area continues to be one of the fastest-growing cities as more people migrate from other parts of the United States, so it’s tough to find the most affordable cities for homebuyers. In many cities in the Valley, homes are out of reach for first-time buyers; however, the housing market has cooled down over the last year and some cities have even shifted into a buyers’ market. There are opportunities for first-time home buyers depending on where they want to live.
PHOENIX, AZ
KOLD-TV

Sun City woman billed $1,700 to deliver a $500 patio set

SUN CITY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) --Lori Ankrom recently downsized to a Sun City condo, and one of the first things she wanted to do was bring the inside out by buying new patio furniture. “We wanted to use that as another room,” Lori told On Your Side as she pointed to her front patio. “The patio would be a room where we could hang out, read and drink coffee.”
SUN CITY, AZ
ABC 15 News

Three cities in Maricopa County are buyer’s markets

For over a year, Arizona families have struggled to compete when it comes to buying a home. However, new numbers show that some cities in Maricopa County are becoming a buyer’s market. “I’d say it’s fair to say most of the Valley is in a balanced market with buyers...
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
santansun.com

Chandler home inventory increasing as prices drop

Chandler already more than three times the number of homes on the market than it had a year ago as prices across the Valley are falling at a faster-than-expected rate, according to a leading analyst of the Phoenix Metro market. The Cromford Report said last week that if no new...
CHANDLER, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chandler, AZ
Local
Arizona Society
Chandler, AZ
Society
gilbertsunnews.com

Mobile veterinarian aims for affordable services

Having pets is expensive. A recent nationwide study found almost 28% of households experienced barriers to proper veterinary care for their pets, with finances being cited as the most common reason. Dr. Kelly Patriquin, DVM, and Doug Patriquin wanted to help local residents have better access to affordable surgical care...
MESA, AZ
AZFamily

Celebrate National Thrift Store Day with discounts at Goodwill

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Looking for new clothes at an affordable price? Now is the time to shop. Goodwill stores across Central and Northern Arizona are celebrating National Thrift Store Day by giving a 25% discount off clothing now through Friday, Aug. 19. The demand for secondhand apparel has grown...
PHOENIX, AZ
santansun.com

‘Chandler site sold for $2.7M to ‘Toy Barn’ firm

A Scottsdale developer of luxury storage units for pricey vehicles, small planes and other big toys has bought two large lots in the Chandler Industrial Business Park for $2.75 million. Wesley Development Company paid $13.37 a square foot for approximately 4.7 acres on the southwest corner of Germann and Gilbert...
CHANDLER, AZ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jerry Brown
Person
St. Mary
starvedrock.media

Phoenix business owners, homeowners, awaiting action in Phoenix homelessness lawsuit

(The Center Square) – The City of Phoenix is facing a lawsuit from homeowners and businesses over the ongoing presence of homeless in their neighborhoods. This group of 15 plaintiffs is suing the city over homeless encampments in the city. These people own land between Van Buren and Grant as well as between Seventh and 15th avenues. The lawsuit says they’re concerned about an area called “the zone.” This area is mostly between Eighth and 13th avenues along Jefferson, Madison, and Jackson streets.
PHOENIX, AZ
santansun.com

Cities bite big into public safety pension debt

East Valley municipalities in the last fiscal year took advantage of unanticipated general fund revenue increases to make big additional payments on their debt to pensions earned by thousands of retired police officers and firefighters. But Tempe, Mesa, Gilbert, Chandler and Scottsdale still have a long way to go before...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Banks#Food Prices#Charity#Azcend
fox10phoenix.com

Horse therapy at Hunkapi Programs in Scottsdale asks for help as hay is impacted by inflation

People aren't the only ones feeling the pinch of higher prices. They're starting to impact horses, too. The price of hay has almost doubled in cost over the last six months and Hunkapi Programs in Scottsdale needs your help because the price of hay has nearly doubled in the past six months. It offers therapeutic horseback riding, but to keep the horses at full strength, it takes a lot of hay, pellets, grain supplements and more.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
Phoenix New Times

Phoenix's Largest Homeless Encampment Has Sparked a Lawsuit. What Now?

The intensifying problem of homelessness in Phoenix is most visible in the Zone — a stretch of downtown along Jefferson Street between 9th and 13th avenues. There, tents and makeshift shelters line the sidewalks. The number of people living in the Zone has grown to more than 1,000 in...
PHOENIX, AZ
outsidetheboxmom.com

3 Dangerous Pests Homeowners in Phoenix Should Be Aware Of

Are you unsure how to get rid of pests in your home? Have you tried all of the available methods and are still hesitant? Pests are a problem for almost all homeowners. Luckily, this article provides a solution for pest control on your property. However, if you’re a beginner, finding...
PHOENIX, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Food Bank
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Charities
ABC 15 News

Adoptable pets from Arizona Humane, Maricopa County and Arizona Small Dog Rescue (8/17/22)

Want to save the life of a shelter pet and bring a new best friend into your home? There are hundreds of adoptable cats and dogs awaiting a new home. Here are some of the pets waiting for a forever family at Maricopa County Animal Care and Control, Arizona Humane Society and Arizona Small Dog Rescue. There are some changes to shelter adoption and foster programs. Please be sure to check the shelter and rescue websites for the latest on their adoption protocols during the coronavirus pandemic.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
kjzz.org

Phoenix sued over downtown homeless encampment

Late last week, a group of homeowners and business owners in Phoenix filed a lawsuit against the city, specifically related to an encampment of people who are experiencing homelessness. The 15 plaintiffs have land between Van Buren and Grant and between Seventh and 15th avenues, and the suit says they’re...
PHOENIX, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy