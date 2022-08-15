Read full article on original website
After a glorious Saturday, skies remained mostly clear overnight, and it was on the cool side.It was one of the coolest nights since early July.Sunday will be another fine day; however, clouds will begin to increase in the afternoon hours, ahead of a system that will bring some rain on Monday. 83 will be our high.Sunday night will feature partly cloudy skies, with a low of 68, as well as a slight uptick in humidity levels.
The coming winter will have "plenty of snow, rain, and mush—as well as some record-breaking cold temperatures," the publication has warned.
Alerts: Red Alert today for late afternoon/evening thunderstorms that could become strong or even severe. Yellow Alert tomorrow for showers/thunderstorms that could produce heavy rainfall and even a little flooding.Click here for the latest forecast and weather alertsForecast: Today will be hot and muggy with strong late day showers/thunderstorms -- mainly after 6 PM -- capable of producing downpours, isolated damaging wind gusts and even a tornado. The best chance for severe weather will be inland and across the northern half of our area. As for highs, they'll be in the upper 80s with feels like temps of 90-100. The showers/thunderstorms wind down this evening with some clearing overnight, but it will remain a little humid. Click here for our severe weather guideAs for tomorrow, it will be warm and humid with showers/thunderstorms likely, especially in the afternoon and evening. At this point the severe threat doesn't look quite as bad as today, but at least some downpours and localized flooding should be expected.Looking Ahead: Saturday will be mostly sunny and less humid with highs in the 80s. As for Sunday, it looks like we're still in good shape with mostly sunny skies and highs in the 80s.
Severe thunderstorm activity has been spotty in recent days as stifling heat has baked the East Coast and southern Plains, but AccuWeather meteorologists say a notable change in that pattern is expected by Saturday. "The atmospheric setup on Saturday could result in a dangerous severe weather event," said AccuWeather Meteorologist...
“If you hear thunder coming, make sure you go indoors into a secure building until the storm passes.”. The National Weather Service issued several severe thunderstorm warnings across the region, extending into Thursday evening. Northern Massachusetts, Vermont, and New Hampshire faced extreme weather conditions Thursday afternoon. But Alan Dunham, a...
A stationary front will bring showers and storms across areas of the US, meanwhile temperatures are on the rise for California and south-central US. CNN meteorologist Pedram Javaheri has the latest forecast.
A mass of dark rain clouds swept into Ontario's weather forecast on Tuesday evening, and they were certainly not messing around. According to The Weather Network, the unstable air mass resulted from a pattern of "lake-breeze boundaries," which brought a whopping 75 millimetres of rain to some regions. The sudden...
Temperatures continue on the rise for the West while most are under heat alerts. Monsoon moisture continues for the Southwest. CNN meteorologist Pedram Javaheri has the latest forecast.
A yellow weather warning for rain has been issued for Scotland on Tuesday, following a similar warning for thunderstorms on Monday.The Met Office announced the warning in southern and eastern Scotland between midnight and 10am on Tuesday.⚠️ Yellow weather warning issued ⚠️Rain for southern and eastern ScotlandTuesday 00:00 - 10:00Latest info 👉 https://t.co/QwDLMfRBfsStay #WeatherAware⚠️ pic.twitter.com/YWKq6zeBOV— Met Office (@metoffice) August 15, 2022Rain, which the forecaster said would be “heavy at times”, could lead to travel disruption.The news comes as a thunderstorm warning covered most of Scotland on Monday, with the Met Office saying a “large” storm was moving north east in...
