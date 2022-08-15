Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Restaurant From Chicago Opening SoonGreyson FChandler, AZ
New California Pizza Chain Opening SoonGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
A program is providing services to at risk families, giving them the opportunity to be successfulMadison VegaArizona State
Hollywood Based Restaurant Coming Soon To TownGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
3 Great Burger Places in ArizonaAlina Andras
Related
arizonasuntimes.com
Kari Lake and Mark Finchem Denounce Maricopa County Supervisor’s Motion for Sanctions over Election Integrity Lawsuit
Trump-endorsed Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake filed a lawsuit in April along with Trump-endorsed State Representative Mark Finchem (R-Oro Valley), who is running for Arizona secretary of state, to block the use of electronic voting machines to count ballots in the 2022 election. The Maricopa County Supervisors responded last week with a motion requesting sanctions against the pair and their attorneys, which include former Harvard Law School Professor Alan Dershowitz, asserting that the suit was “frivolous.”
chandleraz.gov
City of Chandler final election results
CHANDLER, Ariz. — Based on final official election results from the Maricopa County Election Department, the following candidates have been elected to serve on the Chandler City Council:. Mayor Kevin Hartke (incumbent), 39,349 votes, 77%. Councilmember Matt Orlando (incumbent), 33,716 votes, 26.92%. Councilmember-Elect Jane Poston, 25,762 votes, 20.57%. Councilmember-Elect...
ABC 15 News
Inflation Reduction Act is 'good news for all of us,' Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego says
PHOENIX — President Joe Biden made history this week by signing the Inflation Reduction Act into law from our nation's capitol - 2,300 miles away, here in Arizona, Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego says the new law gets her stamp of approval. "The Inflation Reduction Act gives us a lot...
AZFamily
Senate nominee Blake Masters holds roundtable in Gilbert
C.J. Karamargin with Gov. Ducey’s office said the containers found weighed 8,800 pounds, and it was “highly unlikely” they were blown over due to weather. The universal voucher bill passed with only support from majority Republican lawmakers in the legislative session. Maricopa County leaders officially certify primary...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
AZFamily
Poll workers describe widespread problems in Pinal County during primary election
PINAL COUNTY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- One by one, poll workers and voters stepped up to the microphone Wednesday to tell the Pinal County Board of Supervisors all the things that went wrong in this month’s primary election. “Everything ran smoothly until we ran out of ballots,” said one...
kyma.com
Judges rejects challenges to two Arizona ballot initiatives
(KYMA, KECY/ AP News) - Judges out of Maricopa County Superior Court have rejected challenges to two Arizona voter initiatives, ultimately siding with proponents of a measure limiting so-called predatory debt collection. It also rejects a challenge for one that would require people who fund political campaigns through nonprofit groups...
azbex.com
Dominium Opponents to ‘Pack’ Surprise Meeting
Members of Voice of Surprise, a “resident group” opposing developer Dominium Management’s proposal for an affordable multifamily/senior living/retail and self-storage mixed-use master plan in Surprise, have announced plans to pack the upcoming August 16th City Council meeting to discuss the preliminary development plan. Unofficial group spokesperson Quintus...
Phoenix New Times
Phoenix's Largest Homeless Encampment Has Sparked a Lawsuit. What Now?
The intensifying problem of homelessness in Phoenix is most visible in the Zone — a stretch of downtown along Jefferson Street between 9th and 13th avenues. There, tents and makeshift shelters line the sidewalks. The number of people living in the Zone has grown to more than 1,000 in...
IN THIS ARTICLE
starvedrock.media
Phoenix business owners, homeowners, awaiting action in Phoenix homelessness lawsuit
(The Center Square) – The City of Phoenix is facing a lawsuit from homeowners and businesses over the ongoing presence of homeless in their neighborhoods. This group of 15 plaintiffs is suing the city over homeless encampments in the city. These people own land between Van Buren and Grant as well as between Seventh and 15th avenues. The lawsuit says they’re concerned about an area called “the zone.” This area is mostly between Eighth and 13th avenues along Jefferson, Madison, and Jackson streets.
3-vote margin triggers automatic recount in Maricopa County primary race
PHOENIX – One race in the Maricopa County’s recent primary election was so close that it triggered an automatic recount under state law. After Maricopa County’s canvass of the Aug. 2 election results was completed on Monday, only three votes separated the Democratic candidates for justice of the peace in Phoenix’s West McDowell Precinct.
gilbertsunnews.com
Crowd of citizens berates Town Council
Gilbert council members returned last week from their month-long summer hiatus to a room full of angry residents who hauled them over the coals for nearly two hours, mostly about commuter rail. Over 150 people filled an auditorium of the Gilbert Public Safety Training Facility for the Aug. 9 council...
santansun.com
Cities bite big into public safety pension debt
East Valley municipalities in the last fiscal year took advantage of unanticipated general fund revenue increases to make big additional payments on their debt to pensions earned by thousands of retired police officers and firefighters. But Tempe, Mesa, Gilbert, Chandler and Scottsdale still have a long way to go before...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kjzz.org
Maricopa County certifies election results in spite of threatening messages to election workers
Maricopa County supervisors Monday certified the Aug. 2 primary. It was an election that saw record voter turnout and minimal problems according to County Recorder Stephen Richer. That notwithstanding, his office received numerous threatening messages ahead of Election Day. He read one of them to the supervisors. “Hope it’s broadcasted...
arizonasuntimes.com
Gov. Ron DeSantis to Kari Lake: Florida Will Send National Guard Troops to Help Secure Southern Border
PHOENIX, Arizona – Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis spoke to a theater full of onlookers in downtown Phoenix Sunday at a Turning Point Action rally to support local Trump-endorsed nominees like Kari Lake and Blake Masters, mentioning Florida would be willing to help Lake secure the border if she gets elected.
kjzz.org
Lake, Finchem should be fined for frivolous lawsuits, attorney for Maricopa County supervisors says
An attorney for the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors says the lawsuit filed by gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake and secretary of state hopeful Mark Finchem contains blatantly false claims. Emily Crager says the lawsuit violates a prohibition on frivolous lawsuits and that the two conservatives should be fined. Lake and...
arizonasuntimes.com
Kari Lake Unveils Plan to Fix Arizona’s Homeless Crisis
Arizona Republican gubernatorial nominee Kari Lake held a press conference this week at a Phoenix homeless camp covering the homeless crisis the state is facing and her policies to do something about it if elected as the next governor. “I’ve covered our homeless crisis for many, many years, and nothing...
azbex.com
2 New Industrial Projects Planned Near Mesa-Gateway
The Mesa Design Review Board agenda for this week featured plans for two new industrial parks near Pecos and Sossaman roads in the Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport area. CV Mesa Germann Industrial Park will total more than 600KSF of office and warehouse in six buildings on 38 acres. Documents identify AEI Arizona Oz Fund Inc. – an associate entity of Abington Emerson Investments – as the owner.
ABC 15 News
Three cities in Maricopa County are buyer’s markets
For over a year, Arizona families have struggled to compete when it comes to buying a home. However, new numbers show that some cities in Maricopa County are becoming a buyer’s market. “I’d say it’s fair to say most of the Valley is in a balanced market with buyers...
KOLD-TV
Former Tucson-area firefighter dies in officer-involved shooting in Chandler
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A former firefighter with the Northwest Fire District died last month in an officer-involved shooting in Chandler, a suburb of Phoenix. The Chandler Police Department said Tyson Wade Cobb was shot after trying to break into a woman’s apartment and sexually assault her on Sunday, July 17.
gilbertsunnews.com
Mobile veterinarian aims for affordable services
Having pets is expensive. A recent nationwide study found almost 28% of households experienced barriers to proper veterinary care for their pets, with finances being cited as the most common reason. Dr. Kelly Patriquin, DVM, and Doug Patriquin wanted to help local residents have better access to affordable surgical care...
Comments / 0