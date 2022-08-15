Read full article on original website
New BBQ Joint Now OpenGreyson FChandler, AZ
Hotel Valley Ho Partnered with Ronald McDonald House to Feed 18 FamiliesMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Scottsdale, AZ
Head coach Rick Schantz out at Phoenix Rising after five yearsJeremy BerenPhoenix, AZ
Save Big At the Pump, Plus New Food Options at Local Gas StationGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Longtime Restaurant Forced to Close By LandlordGreyson FChandler, AZ
AZFamily
24/7 urgent mental health clinic available in Phoenix
In just a few minutes of meeting 14-year-old Liam, it was clear he was a kind soul who had a ton of potential. On Your Side works to get vehicle repairs refunded after denied warranty claim. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. On Your Side is helping a Valley man who...
fox10phoenix.com
Women searching for man they mistook as rideshare driver during Chandler health emergency
CHANDLER, Ariz. - A group of women now have a strange story to tell, after what happened in the East Valley. Kristi Anderson-Schmidt says she had a few friends come to visit last weekend. They went out to dinner at a restaurant near Chandler Mall when all of a sudden, one of them fainted from a possible heat stroke.
gilbertsunnews.com
Mobile veterinarian aims for affordable services
Having pets is expensive. A recent nationwide study found almost 28% of households experienced barriers to proper veterinary care for their pets, with finances being cited as the most common reason. Dr. Kelly Patriquin, DVM, and Doug Patriquin wanted to help local residents have better access to affordable surgical care...
AZFamily
San Tan Valley man turns to On Your Side to find missing tuition money
SAN TAN VALLEY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A San Tan Valley man needed to shift classes from one community college to another. But what should have been a simple transaction became a big headache when his tuition money just disappeared. Micah Emerson is a busy guy. He’s a husband, father...
AZFamily
Phoenix Police officer helps teen reunite with mother
Ms. Wheelchair Arizona titleholder, Brooke Brown, needs your help to win the People's Choice Award. Higley High School student uses her passion for graphic design towards Something Good. Updated: Aug. 15, 2022 at 8:42 AM MST. |. Lili Valencia is being recognized in a national program utilizing her skills in...
'Our kids will no longer be stuck in underperforming schools': Ducey touts school voucher plan, slams opponents
ARIZONA, USA — Republican Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey and backers of universal school vouchers took a victory lap Tuesday over legislation the Republican-controlled Legislature enacted in June giving the state the nation's most expansive voucher system, and he also used the time to attack backers of public schools who are trying to block the measure at the ballot.
phsprecedent.com
Normal frightens rather than comforts
Hearing that the school year of 2022-2023 is “the reset year” after all of the many unpredictable events that erupted during the seniors’ high school experience (coronavirus, online schooling, teacher shortages, school shootings, etc.) has turned many excited emotions into feelings of distress and anxiety. Many students call this their “lack of preparation” due to their lack of knowledge of what a regular school year consists of. Resulting in the many abnormal responses to the question “Do you feel prepared for school?”
AZFamily
City of Mesa opens waitlist for housing choice voucher program after nearly 6 years
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Starting at 10 a.m on Wednesday, the City of Mesa will open its waitlist for the housing choice voucher program. It’s the first time the city has opened the waitlist since late 2016 when it received over 7,000 applications. The city says it’s taken...
Phoenix New Times
Phoenix's Largest Homeless Encampment Has Sparked a Lawsuit. What Now?
The intensifying problem of homelessness in Phoenix is most visible in the Zone — a stretch of downtown along Jefferson Street between 9th and 13th avenues. There, tents and makeshift shelters line the sidewalks. The number of people living in the Zone has grown to more than 1,000 in...
starvedrock.media
Phoenix business owners, homeowners, awaiting action in Phoenix homelessness lawsuit
(The Center Square) – The City of Phoenix is facing a lawsuit from homeowners and businesses over the ongoing presence of homeless in their neighborhoods. This group of 15 plaintiffs is suing the city over homeless encampments in the city. These people own land between Van Buren and Grant as well as between Seventh and 15th avenues. The lawsuit says they’re concerned about an area called “the zone.” This area is mostly between Eighth and 13th avenues along Jefferson, Madison, and Jackson streets.
santansun.com
Chandler theater’s film series addresses youth crisis
Chandler childhood and education advocate Katey McPherson is returning to Majestic Neighborhood Cinema Grill to host a series of film screenings and interactive panel discussions focused on trending parenting and family issues. The film series is part of the Helping Chandler Families Thrive program and is presented jointly by Majestic...
ABC 15 News
Adoptable pets from Arizona Humane, Maricopa County and Arizona Small Dog Rescue (8/17/22)
Want to save the life of a shelter pet and bring a new best friend into your home? There are hundreds of adoptable cats and dogs awaiting a new home. Here are some of the pets waiting for a forever family at Maricopa County Animal Care and Control, Arizona Humane Society and Arizona Small Dog Rescue. There are some changes to shelter adoption and foster programs. Please be sure to check the shelter and rescue websites for the latest on their adoption protocols during the coronavirus pandemic.
outsidetheboxmom.com
3 Dangerous Pests Homeowners in Phoenix Should Be Aware Of
Are you unsure how to get rid of pests in your home? Have you tried all of the available methods and are still hesitant? Pests are a problem for almost all homeowners. Luckily, this article provides a solution for pest control on your property. However, if you’re a beginner, finding...
Violent weekend in Valley leaves 6, including teen, dead
The Maricopa County Attorney's Office typically receives submittals from law enforcement on Tuesdays for two to three homicides to review for charges that occur over the weekend.
azbigmedia.com
5 most affordable Valley cities for 1st-time homebuyers
The affordability of housing in the Valley has been a constant challenge for first-time homebuyers since the start of this decade. The Phoenix metro area continues to be one of the fastest-growing cities as more people migrate from other parts of the United States, so it’s tough to find the most affordable cities for homebuyers. In many cities in the Valley, homes are out of reach for first-time buyers; however, the housing market has cooled down over the last year and some cities have even shifted into a buyers’ market. There are opportunities for first-time home buyers depending on where they want to live.
East Valley Tribune
Mesa PD radio move stymies scanners
The Mesa Police Department began encrypting its radio traffic last month, ending the ability of people with radio scanners to hear officers’ chatter. Sensitive, or “hot channels,” used by SWAT and tactical operations have been encrypted for over 10 years. For the sake of transparency, police said,...
'It was really, really horrible': Bystanders recount scene at El Mirage during lockdown at elementary school
EL MIRAGE, Ariz. — Friday's school lockdown at El Mirage Elementary School led to the arrest of the suspect who started the scare, as well as three people who were concerned about the children inside. But a new video posted on TikTok showed the moment a scuffle broke out...
KOLD-TV
Former Tucson-area firefighter dies in officer-involved shooting in Chandler
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A former firefighter with the Northwest Fire District died last month in an officer-involved shooting in Chandler, a suburb of Phoenix. The Chandler Police Department said Tyson Wade Cobb was shot after trying to break into a woman’s apartment and sexually assault her on Sunday, July 17.
"It's just shocking and really sad': 160 pets saved from homeless encampment near Surprise
PHOENIX — A Valley-based animal rescue group says they helped save more than 150 cats and dogs from a homeless camp. Elli Smith, the Founder of Sky Sanctuary Rescue, says they found the homeless camp just outside of Surprise. They found four people hoarding about 160 pets. "It's just...
santansun.com
Cities bite big into public safety pension debt
East Valley municipalities in the last fiscal year took advantage of unanticipated general fund revenue increases to make big additional payments on their debt to pensions earned by thousands of retired police officers and firefighters. But Tempe, Mesa, Gilbert, Chandler and Scottsdale still have a long way to go before...
