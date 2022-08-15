ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chandler, AZ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
AZFamily

24/7 urgent mental health clinic available in Phoenix

In just a few minutes of meeting 14-year-old Liam, it was clear he was a kind soul who had a ton of potential. On Your Side works to get vehicle repairs refunded after denied warranty claim. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. On Your Side is helping a Valley man who...
PHOENIX, AZ
gilbertsunnews.com

Mobile veterinarian aims for affordable services

Having pets is expensive. A recent nationwide study found almost 28% of households experienced barriers to proper veterinary care for their pets, with finances being cited as the most common reason. Dr. Kelly Patriquin, DVM, and Doug Patriquin wanted to help local residents have better access to affordable surgical care...
MESA, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chandler, AZ
Local
Arizona Society
State
Arizona State
Local
Arizona Health
Chandler, AZ
Society
AZFamily

Phoenix Police officer helps teen reunite with mother

Ms. Wheelchair Arizona titleholder, Brooke Brown, needs your help to win the People's Choice Award. Higley High School student uses her passion for graphic design towards Something Good. Updated: Aug. 15, 2022 at 8:42 AM MST. |. Lili Valencia is being recognized in a national program utilizing her skills in...
PHOENIX, AZ
12 News

'Our kids will no longer be stuck in underperforming schools': Ducey touts school voucher plan, slams opponents

ARIZONA, USA — Republican Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey and backers of universal school vouchers took a victory lap Tuesday over legislation the Republican-controlled Legislature enacted in June giving the state the nation's most expansive voucher system, and he also used the time to attack backers of public schools who are trying to block the measure at the ballot.
ARIZONA STATE
phsprecedent.com

Normal frightens rather than comforts

Hearing that the school year of 2022-2023 is “the reset year” after all of the many unpredictable events that erupted during the seniors’ high school experience (coronavirus, online schooling, teacher shortages, school shootings, etc.) has turned many excited emotions into feelings of distress and anxiety. Many students call this their “lack of preparation” due to their lack of knowledge of what a regular school year consists of. Resulting in the many abnormal responses to the question “Do you feel prepared for school?”
CHANDLER, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Mental Health#Suicide#Depression#Diseases#General Health
Phoenix New Times

Phoenix's Largest Homeless Encampment Has Sparked a Lawsuit. What Now?

The intensifying problem of homelessness in Phoenix is most visible in the Zone — a stretch of downtown along Jefferson Street between 9th and 13th avenues. There, tents and makeshift shelters line the sidewalks. The number of people living in the Zone has grown to more than 1,000 in...
PHOENIX, AZ
starvedrock.media

Phoenix business owners, homeowners, awaiting action in Phoenix homelessness lawsuit

(The Center Square) – The City of Phoenix is facing a lawsuit from homeowners and businesses over the ongoing presence of homeless in their neighborhoods. This group of 15 plaintiffs is suing the city over homeless encampments in the city. These people own land between Van Buren and Grant as well as between Seventh and 15th avenues. The lawsuit says they’re concerned about an area called “the zone.” This area is mostly between Eighth and 13th avenues along Jefferson, Madison, and Jackson streets.
PHOENIX, AZ
santansun.com

Chandler theater’s film series addresses youth crisis

Chandler childhood and education advocate Katey McPherson is returning to Majestic Neighborhood Cinema Grill to host a series of film screenings and interactive panel discussions focused on trending parenting and family issues. The film series is part of the Helping Chandler Families Thrive program and is presented jointly by Majestic...
CHANDLER, AZ
ABC 15 News

Adoptable pets from Arizona Humane, Maricopa County and Arizona Small Dog Rescue (8/17/22)

Want to save the life of a shelter pet and bring a new best friend into your home? There are hundreds of adoptable cats and dogs awaiting a new home. Here are some of the pets waiting for a forever family at Maricopa County Animal Care and Control, Arizona Humane Society and Arizona Small Dog Rescue. There are some changes to shelter adoption and foster programs. Please be sure to check the shelter and rescue websites for the latest on their adoption protocols during the coronavirus pandemic.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
outsidetheboxmom.com

3 Dangerous Pests Homeowners in Phoenix Should Be Aware Of

Are you unsure how to get rid of pests in your home? Have you tried all of the available methods and are still hesitant? Pests are a problem for almost all homeowners. Luckily, this article provides a solution for pest control on your property. However, if you’re a beginner, finding...
PHOENIX, AZ
azbigmedia.com

5 most affordable Valley cities for 1st-time homebuyers

The affordability of housing in the Valley has been a constant challenge for first-time homebuyers since the start of this decade. The Phoenix metro area continues to be one of the fastest-growing cities as more people migrate from other parts of the United States, so it’s tough to find the most affordable cities for homebuyers. In many cities in the Valley, homes are out of reach for first-time buyers; however, the housing market has cooled down over the last year and some cities have even shifted into a buyers’ market. There are opportunities for first-time home buyers depending on where they want to live.
PHOENIX, AZ
East Valley Tribune

Mesa PD radio move stymies scanners

The Mesa Police Department began encrypting its radio traffic last month, ending the ability of people with radio scanners to hear officers’ chatter. Sensitive, or “hot channels,” used by SWAT and tactical operations have been encrypted for over 10 years. For the sake of transparency, police said,...
MESA, AZ
KOLD-TV

Former Tucson-area firefighter dies in officer-involved shooting in Chandler

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A former firefighter with the Northwest Fire District died last month in an officer-involved shooting in Chandler, a suburb of Phoenix. The Chandler Police Department said Tyson Wade Cobb was shot after trying to break into a woman’s apartment and sexually assault her on Sunday, July 17.
CHANDLER, AZ
santansun.com

Cities bite big into public safety pension debt

East Valley municipalities in the last fiscal year took advantage of unanticipated general fund revenue increases to make big additional payments on their debt to pensions earned by thousands of retired police officers and firefighters. But Tempe, Mesa, Gilbert, Chandler and Scottsdale still have a long way to go before...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy