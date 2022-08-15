Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
TMZ.com
Dodgers Reporter Breaks Arm, Fractures 6 Ribs In Mishap On Brewers' Slide
9:15 AM PT -- Dodgers star Justin Turner poked fun at Vassegh's misfortune on Thursday morning ... hilariously marking off an outline of the reporter's body up near the slide area. A spin down the famous slide at American Family Field on Wednesday ended up in a trip to the...
David Ortiz offers ridiculous comment about Fernando Tatis
Fernando Tatis Jr has been suspended 80 games for violating MLB’s performance-enhancing drug policy, and one Hall of Famer believes the league has mishandled the situation. MLB announced last week that Tatis tested positive for a banned anabolic steroid called Clostebol. David Ortiz said on Monday that he thinks the league should have kept the news of the 80-game suspension under wraps because Tatis is “an amazing player.”
Brandon Crawford’s kids watching dad’s walk-off HR is the serotonin dose you need
San Francisco Giants fans were certainly excited to see Brandon Crawford hit a walk-off home run on Tuesday night, but maybe not as excited as his kids were. With two outs in the bottom of the ninth inning at Oracle Park on Tuesday night and the San Francisco Giants trailing 1-0, Brandon Crawford took an 0-1 pitch from Arizona Diamondbacks reliever Ian Kennedy deep over the center field wall to give the Giants a 2-1 victory.
Fernando Tatis Sr. Isn't Helping His Son
Fernando Tatis Sr. thinks he's helping his son by continuing to talk. He's not.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
TMZ.com
Two Fans Banned 5 Years From Nationals Park Over Spat W/ Cubs' Willson Contreras
Tuesday night will be the last time two Washington fans attend a game at Nationals Park for the foreseeable future ... 'cause the team has reportedly just banned the men for five years after they were accused of heckling Cubs star Willson Contreras. The incident happened in the top of...
TMZ.com
Adrian Peterson Flattens Opponent With Huge Right Hand In Sparring Sesh
Adrian Peterson's transition from the football field to the boxing ring is clearly going just fine -- the former Vikings star showed this week he has a NASTY right hand, flattening a guy with it during a recent sparring sesh. The 37-year-old posted a video of the impressive KO on...
NFL・
thecomeback.com
MLB Hall of Famer gets honest about Fernando Tatis Jr’s suspension
There has been a ton of controversy surrounding star shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. after it was reported last week that he would be suspended 80 games for violating the MLB’s performance-enhancing drug policy. This suspension covered the duration of the 2022 MLB season, as well as making him ineligible...
Pedro Martinez’s take on Fernando Tatis Jr. PED suspension is really dumb
Pedro Martinez had the worst take on Fernando Tatis Jr’s PED suspension, putting the blame on the Padres for not micromanaging the star player. Pedro Martinez may have delivered a lot of great pitches in his career, but he’s not perfect when dishing out takes as a studio analyst for TBS.
RELATED PEOPLE
NBC Sports
Crawford's adorable kids go bonkers over dad's walk-off homer
Oracle Park wasn’t the only place rocking Tuesday night as Brandon Crawford’s walk-off home run sealed the Giants’ 2-1 victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks. In a video posted to Twitter by Crawford’s wife Jalynne, his biggest fans -- his kids -- can be seen going absolutely bonkers as their dad’s booming blast soars over the center field wall in the ninth inning.
Yardbarker
Watch: Anthony Rizzo has meltdown in dugout after umpire’s hit by pitch call
Anthony Rizzo had a meltdown in the dugout after getting upset with a call. Rizzo’s New York Yankees were facing the Tampa Bay Rays on Monday. Rizzo was batting in the bottom of the third inning with one out and a runner on first. He had a 1-2 count and thought he was bailed out by a hit by pitch. But there was one problem. Umpire DJ Reyburn called Rizzo back to the plate, saying the first baseman leaned into the pitch.
Video: Mookie Betts goes viral for great gesture to young Dodgers fan
Mookie Betts went viral on Monday night for a great moment he shared with a young Los Angeles Dodgers fan. Betts’ Dodgers were playing against the Brewers in Milwaukee. A young Dodgers fan sitting beyond the fence in right field held up a sign asking to play catch with Betts.
TMZ.com
Royals' Amir Garrett Sends Jerseys To Fan He Threw Drink On, 'No Hard Feelings'
Kansas City Royals pitcher Amir Garrett is extending an olive branch -- and some free merch -- to the guy he threw a drink at during a game ... saying he reached out and hooked the fan and his son up with jerseys to apologize for the incident. 30-year-old Garrett...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Pedro Martinez Partially Blames Padres for Tatis Jr.’s Suspension
The MLB Hall of Famer believes San Diego is part of the blame for the Padres’ shortstop failing a PED drug test.
TMZ.com
Jake Paul Whiffs Badly During BP At Marlins Game, Redeems Himself With First Pitch
There was a slight breeze in Miami on Tuesday ... and it was all thanks to Jake Paul's batting practice before the Marlins game. The Problem Child was the guest of honor at LoanDepot Park before the home team hosted the San Diego Padres ... and before his ceremonial first pitch, he took the batter's box to get in some swings.
TMZ.com
Jonathan Papelbon Enraged Over Tatis Suspension, 'I'm Drilling Him' Every AB
Jonathan Papelbon went scorched Earth on Fernando Tatis Jr. -- suspended 80 games by MLB for a positive PED test -- saying if he was still pitching in the Majors, he'd drill the Padres star every chance he got!. The former Red Sox star closer shared his feelings on Tatis'...
NBC Sports
Crawford’s HR with 2 outs in 9th lifts Giants past D-backs
SAN FRANCISCO — In a three-day span, Thairo Estrada hit a game-ending two-run homer against the Pirates and a triple that sparked another ninth-inning rally. Brandon Crawford connected for a two-run walkoff homer against Ian Kennedy moments after Estrada’s two-out triple, and the San Francisco Giants came back to beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 2-1 on Tuesday night for their fifth straight win and eighth in 10 games.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
GolfWRX
Wedge Guy: The top 7 short game mistakes
I’ve written hundreds of articles as “The Wedge Guy” and I’ve made it my life’s work to closely observe golfers and their short games. So, I thought I’d compile what I see into a list of what I believe are the most common mistakes golfers make around the greens that prevents them from optimizing their scoring. So here goes, not in any particular order:
GOLF・
earnthenecklace.com
Meet Heather Restrepo, the Wife of New York Mets Pitcher Taijuan Walker
Taijuan Walker’s back spasms prevented him from completing a game recently. The attention is not only on the MLB pitcher but also on his family. Heather Restrepo Walker is identified as Taijuan Walker’s wife and is always present at his games. She’s been with him throughout his career, yet MLB fans can’t get enough of her. They want to know more about who this WAG is and her background, which we reveal in this Heather Restrepo wiki.
Draymond Green Had Blunt Bar at Wedding
Draymond spared no expenses on the greener things in life as he tied the knot this weekend
NBA・
earnthenecklace.com
Meet McKenzie Dirr, the Fiancée of Cardinals Pitcher Jordan Montgomery
The New York Yankees traded Jordan Montgomery to the St. Louis Cardinals in August 2022. But a few days before the trade, the pitcher was able to make an amazing memory at Yankee Stadium. McKenzie Dirr has been Jordan Montgomery’s fiancée since 2021, and they got to have an engagement photoshoot before Montgomery moved to the new franchise. Cardinals fans are eager to know more about the team’s new WAG and her background. So we reveal everything about Jordan Montgomery’s wife-to-be in this McKenzie Dirr wiki.
Comments / 3