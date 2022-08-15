ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

David Ortiz offers ridiculous comment about Fernando Tatis

Fernando Tatis Jr has been suspended 80 games for violating MLB’s performance-enhancing drug policy, and one Hall of Famer believes the league has mishandled the situation. MLB announced last week that Tatis tested positive for a banned anabolic steroid called Clostebol. David Ortiz said on Monday that he thinks the league should have kept the news of the 80-game suspension under wraps because Tatis is “an amazing player.”
Brandon Crawford's kids watching dad's walk-off HR is the serotonin dose you need

San Francisco Giants fans were certainly excited to see Brandon Crawford hit a walk-off home run on Tuesday night, but maybe not as excited as his kids were. With two outs in the bottom of the ninth inning at Oracle Park on Tuesday night and the San Francisco Giants trailing 1-0, Brandon Crawford took an 0-1 pitch from Arizona Diamondbacks reliever Ian Kennedy deep over the center field wall to give the Giants a 2-1 victory.
Adrian Peterson Flattens Opponent With Huge Right Hand In Sparring Sesh

Adrian Peterson's transition from the football field to the boxing ring is clearly going just fine -- the former Vikings star showed this week he has a NASTY right hand, flattening a guy with it during a recent sparring sesh. The 37-year-old posted a video of the impressive KO on...
MLB Hall of Famer gets honest about Fernando Tatis Jr's suspension

There has been a ton of controversy surrounding star shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. after it was reported last week that he would be suspended 80 games for violating the MLB’s performance-enhancing drug policy. This suspension covered the duration of the 2022 MLB season, as well as making him ineligible...
Crawford's adorable kids go bonkers over dad's walk-off homer

Oracle Park wasn’t the only place rocking Tuesday night as Brandon Crawford’s walk-off home run sealed the Giants’ 2-1 victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks. In a video posted to Twitter by Crawford’s wife Jalynne, his biggest fans -- his kids -- can be seen going absolutely bonkers as their dad’s booming blast soars over the center field wall in the ninth inning.
Watch: Anthony Rizzo has meltdown in dugout after umpire's hit by pitch call

Anthony Rizzo had a meltdown in the dugout after getting upset with a call. Rizzo’s New York Yankees were facing the Tampa Bay Rays on Monday. Rizzo was batting in the bottom of the third inning with one out and a runner on first. He had a 1-2 count and thought he was bailed out by a hit by pitch. But there was one problem. Umpire DJ Reyburn called Rizzo back to the plate, saying the first baseman leaned into the pitch.
Crawford's HR with 2 outs in 9th lifts Giants past D-backs

SAN FRANCISCO — In a three-day span, Thairo Estrada hit a game-ending two-run homer against the Pirates and a triple that sparked another ninth-inning rally. Brandon Crawford connected for a two-run walkoff homer against Ian Kennedy moments after Estrada’s two-out triple, and the San Francisco Giants came back to beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 2-1 on Tuesday night for their fifth straight win and eighth in 10 games.
Wedge Guy: The top 7 short game mistakes

I’ve written hundreds of articles as “The Wedge Guy” and I’ve made it my life’s work to closely observe golfers and their short games. So, I thought I’d compile what I see into a list of what I believe are the most common mistakes golfers make around the greens that prevents them from optimizing their scoring. So here goes, not in any particular order:
Meet Heather Restrepo, the Wife of New York Mets Pitcher Taijuan Walker

Taijuan Walker’s back spasms prevented him from completing a game recently. The attention is not only on the MLB pitcher but also on his family. Heather Restrepo Walker is identified as Taijuan Walker’s wife and is always present at his games. She’s been with him throughout his career, yet MLB fans can’t get enough of her. They want to know more about who this WAG is and her background, which we reveal in this Heather Restrepo wiki.
Meet McKenzie Dirr, the Fiancée of Cardinals Pitcher Jordan Montgomery

The New York Yankees traded Jordan Montgomery to the St. Louis Cardinals in August 2022. But a few days before the trade, the pitcher was able to make an amazing memory at Yankee Stadium. McKenzie Dirr has been Jordan Montgomery’s fiancée since 2021, and they got to have an engagement photoshoot before Montgomery moved to the new franchise. Cardinals fans are eager to know more about the team’s new WAG and her background. So we reveal everything about Jordan Montgomery’s wife-to-be in this McKenzie Dirr wiki.
