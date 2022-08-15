Read full article on original website
Mustang Public Schools seeks to appeal accreditation downgrade
MUSTANG, Okla. (KOKH) — Mustang Public Schools submitted an official request for appeal to the State Board of Education after being disciplined over a violation of the state's ban on Critical Race Theory in schools. A complaint was filed in January 2022 regarding an anti-bullying activity that a Mustang...
City of Norman considering legal action against Oklahoma Turnpike Authority
NORMAN, Okla. (KOKH) — The City of Norman is considering its legal options when it comes to a new turnpike project that will go through a chunk of the city. A memo was sent to city councilors last week from the city attorney, Kathryn Walker, that said the City had hired outside counsel to evaluate the possibility of legal action in July.
OKC City Council passes two joint resolutions bringing more jobs to state
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The Oklahoma City City Council passed two joint resolutions on Tuesday that will bring more jobs into the state. One of the resolutions has the OKC Economic Development Trust giving $975,000 to Public Strategies Inc. This will relocate 73 jobs to OKC with the possibility of adding 24 more jobs.
OKCPS expanding 'High School to Teacher' pipeline program
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — As Oklahoma continues to face a teacher shortage, the Oklahoma City Public School Foundation is working to change that with their first-ever "High School to Teacher" pipeline program. The OKCPS bilingual teacher pipeline program was launched in 2016 and works with bilingual paraprofessionals already employed...
Norman's special election to determine who decides a water rate increase
NORMAN, Okla. (KOKH) — In a little over a week, Norman voters will be deciding on nine city propositions, many of which will have a big impact on city government. In Norman's special election that'll be held on next Tuesday, Aug. 23, there'll be nine propositions that Norman residents will vote on.
Oklahoma County district attorney David Prater seeking OSBI probe into Kevin Calvey
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma County District Attorney David Prater has asked the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation to look into Kevin Calvey's campaign, FOX 25 was told Thursday. Calvey is running for Oklahoma County District Attorney. He's currently in a runoff against Gayland Geiger for the Republican nomination.
OHP signs partnership agreement with OSU-OKC to boost recruitment efforts
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) signed a new partnership agreement with OSU-OKC. The partnership between the school and DPS allows troopers to get an Associates Degree in police science while they’re in the academy. They could also take that a step further and earn...
Oklahoma farmers and ranchers wait on the governor's signature for an emergency order
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KOKH)- — Intense drought coupled with skyrocketing hay prices is devastating farmers and ranchers across the state. Oklahoma's American Farmers and Ranchers Cooperative is asking for the government's help. There's a few different options on the table, both in the short and long term. While lawmakers...
AG O'Connor files charges against Oklahoma contractor for consumer fraud
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Attorney General John O'Connor has filed charges in Oklahoma County against a contractor accused of embezzling thousands of dollars from two victims for home construction projects he never completed. The Oklahoma Attorney General's Office Consumer Protection Unit began investigating a consumer fraud case involving Francis...
Oklahoma City officials investigating housing development for allegedly stealing water
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma City officials are investigating a housing development for allegedly stealing drinking water to fill a pond. This is still an ongoing investigation on a subdivision near Memorial and Frisco Rd. in NW Oklahoma City. City officials tell Fox 25 that this is particularly concerning...
Edmond official says 2nd Street & Bryant construction should finish "by end of September"
EDMOND, Okla. (KOKH) — One of Edmond's busiest intersections is almost done with its makeover. The City of Edmond tells Fox 25 they hope to finish working on 2nd Street and Bryant by the end of September. On August 15, a crew stopped by a nearby business that says they are counting down the days.
AJ Ferrari charged with burglary in Payne County
PAYNE COUNTY (KOKH) — Former OSU wrestler AJ Ferarri has now been charged with burglary and larceny. The charges stem from an incident on July 17. Ferrari was also charged earlier this month with sexual battery. Those charges come after a sexual assault investigation that stems from an incident...
Car crashes into business in northwest Oklahoma City
Oklahoma City police are investigating after a truck crashed into a business near North May and Northwest 27th. The fire chief says no one was hurt. Police believe reckless driving caused the accident. No word on if the driver was arrested.
'Armed and dangerous': Crescent schools on alert following escape of convicted rapist
CRESCENT, Okla. (KOKH) — A convicted rapist serving a life sentence escaped from an Arkansas prison earlier this month, and now Crescent Public Schools said he and his two accomplices might try to come to the district or the surrounding area. Samuel Hartman escaped from the East Arkansas Regional...
Seminole fire chief raising alarm over insufficient EMS coverage
SEMINOLE CO., Okla. (KOKH) — Seminole Fire Chief Fielding Lucas is raising the alarm over insufficient emergency medical services in the northern part of the county. In his view, the county needs to take action to address the shortage. However, county leadership says it's facing a tough set of circumstances.
Edmond Police Department pull stolen SUV from pond near 15th and Kelly
EDMOND, Okla. (KOKH) — Edmond police are working a scene near 15th and Kelly to retrieve an SUV from a pond. The pond is near the Hidden Prairie Neighborhood. Someone noticed the SUV on Tuesday morning after the water levels in the pond got low due to the drought.
Oklahoma City police: Woman sold truck to a buyer using a fake title
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - Oklahoma City police are looking for a woman who allegedly sold a truck to someone using a fake title. Police are looking for the woman seen on the top of this page. If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 405-235-7300. Tips can also be...
Critically endangered orangutan at Oklahoma City Zoo creates digital art NFT
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — A critically endangered orangutan at the Oklahoma City Zoo created the first digital art NFT designed by an orangutan. The zoo's 21-year-old Sumatran orangutan, Elok, was assisted by digital technology and his caretakers. Instead of using traditional paint and canvas, the zoo wanted to see...
Man injured in drive-by shooting in southwest Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - Police are investigating a drive-by shooting in southwest Oklahoma City that left one man in the hospital. Officials say a man was shot in the leg in the 3200 block of SW 42nd St. The man was taken to the hospital and is in stable condition.
Tulsa King starring Sylvester Stallone looking for stand-ins in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The upcoming Paramount Plus series Tulsa King starring Sylvester Stallone needs stand-ins for upcoming shoots in Oklahoma City. Stand-ins work in place of actors and actresses between takes to help the camera and lighting crew while they focus their instruments. No prior acting experience but...
