Oklahoma City, OK

okcfox.com

Mustang Public Schools seeks to appeal accreditation downgrade

MUSTANG, Okla. (KOKH) — Mustang Public Schools submitted an official request for appeal to the State Board of Education after being disciplined over a violation of the state's ban on Critical Race Theory in schools. A complaint was filed in January 2022 regarding an anti-bullying activity that a Mustang...
MUSTANG, OK
okcfox.com

City of Norman considering legal action against Oklahoma Turnpike Authority

NORMAN, Okla. (KOKH) — The City of Norman is considering its legal options when it comes to a new turnpike project that will go through a chunk of the city. A memo was sent to city councilors last week from the city attorney, Kathryn Walker, that said the City had hired outside counsel to evaluate the possibility of legal action in July.
NORMAN, OK
okcfox.com

OKCPS expanding 'High School to Teacher' pipeline program

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — As Oklahoma continues to face a teacher shortage, the Oklahoma City Public School Foundation is working to change that with their first-ever "High School to Teacher" pipeline program. The OKCPS bilingual teacher pipeline program was launched in 2016 and works with bilingual paraprofessionals already employed...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
okcfox.com

Norman's special election to determine who decides a water rate increase

NORMAN, Okla. (KOKH) — In a little over a week, Norman voters will be deciding on nine city propositions, many of which will have a big impact on city government. In Norman's special election that'll be held on next Tuesday, Aug. 23, there'll be nine propositions that Norman residents will vote on.
NORMAN, OK
okcfox.com

AG O'Connor files charges against Oklahoma contractor for consumer fraud

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Attorney General John O'Connor has filed charges in Oklahoma County against a contractor accused of embezzling thousands of dollars from two victims for home construction projects he never completed. The Oklahoma Attorney General's Office Consumer Protection Unit began investigating a consumer fraud case involving Francis...
OKLAHOMA STATE
okcfox.com

AJ Ferrari charged with burglary in Payne County

PAYNE COUNTY (KOKH) — Former OSU wrestler AJ Ferarri has now been charged with burglary and larceny. The charges stem from an incident on July 17. Ferrari was also charged earlier this month with sexual battery. Those charges come after a sexual assault investigation that stems from an incident...
PAYNE COUNTY, OK
okcfox.com

Seminole fire chief raising alarm over insufficient EMS coverage

SEMINOLE CO., Okla. (KOKH) — Seminole Fire Chief Fielding Lucas is raising the alarm over insufficient emergency medical services in the northern part of the county. In his view, the county needs to take action to address the shortage. However, county leadership says it's facing a tough set of circumstances.
SEMINOLE COUNTY, OK

